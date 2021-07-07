Cindy Lange-Kubick: Totally hair Barbie has lost her head; July 14, 1998

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My sister broke her tawny rubber legs.

I sheared off all her golden hair. And buried in a desk drawer in my living room, beneath a box of canceled checks, an old amortization schedule, a spare hammer and a jelly jar full of nuts and bolts, lies my daughter's once-beloved playmate: Totally Hair Barbie. Sans head.

Barbie. For the last 39 years American girls have come of age with the Queen of Plastic, the perpetually open-eyed, pink-smiled, pert-nosed plaything, the bearer of Hooters-sized honkers, the most perfectly perfect piece of female flesh ever to roll off an assembly line.

She has informed our childhoods and warped our sensibilities -- at least, it appears, in the Lange family. Why did all my Barbies end up with Sinead O'Connor hairless hair- dos?

Why did my sister put Barbie to bed each night beneath the protruding pectorals of Ken? Why did she force poor Barbie into contortions that severed her thighs from the hip?

And why, oh why, does Totally Hair Barbie slumber beheaded amid the mundane clutter of a middle class household?

Perhaps the answers will be found tonight when "Barbie Nation: An Unauthorized Tour" airs at 9 p.m. on Nebraska ETV Network, Cable Vision channel 13.