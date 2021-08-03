Cindy Lange-Kubick: Toddlers for hire, diaper changes part of package, March 4, 2006

It wouldn't work perfectly. Since most toddlers have a habit of picking up things they shouldn't - rocks, dirt, coins, small insects, the aforementioned pet waste - and putting them in their mouths, they would need some supervision.

But maybe they could do more than "pick up" after clumsy people and messy animals.

Could they, say, pick tomatoes or harvest beets?

Could they mine coal? Or clean up hazardous waste sites?

Could the less physically strong babies perhaps leaflet in presidential elections?

Or shred documents?

Every parent of a Montessori preschooler already understands that children have a natural love of learning and learn by doing.

I personally don't remember the toddlers who once lived with me volunteering to do much picking up, but I do remember READING about their innate need to "work."

Unfortunately, I wasn't tuned in to this, and my kids pretty much missed that window of opportunity.

And now, like most people over 4 feet tall, they expect something for their efforts. Preferably money.

And if not money, at least a great big thank-you.