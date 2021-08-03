Cindy Lange-Kubick: Toddlers for hire, diaper changes part of package, March 4, 2006

Possibilities are endless in harnessing toddler power - but there'd be diapers
There it was. Clear as day on the front page of Friday's paper.
The news we've all been waiting for: Toddlers will work for free.
And the really good part?
Not only do you not have to pay them - you don't even have to THANK them.
Friday, the world learned the results of a study on altruism conducted by research psychologist Felix Warneken.
Warneken says he tested toddlers by dropping clothespins while hanging up clothes and "accidentally" letting novels tumble to the ground while filling his bookshelves.
Then he watched as 18-month-olds eagerly wobbled - or occasionally crawled - over to help.
"Warneken never asked for the little ones to help and didn't even say 'thank you,' so as not to taint the research by training youngsters to expect praise," the story said.
Apparently, the research proved altruism is indeed a quality that is quite fully developed in the youngest of humans. That even in diapers humans want to do good with no expectation of anything in return.
Think of the ramifications.
The economy as we know it could change completely with the added man - er - baby power of the nation's 3-and-under population.
Of course, we'll have those silly child labor laws to contend with, but I'm sure politicians will understand that harnessing the personal initiative of these little people trumps any outdated ethical considerations.
And if no money changes hands, what's the problem? Think of it as a Thousand Toddler Points of Light.
All these decades we've focused on the retirement set and failed to utilize the power of the preschooler in volunteer efforts.
The possibilities are endless.
Lots of things in this country need picking up.
Hospitals could use babies to pick up used Kleenexes and perhaps - while wearing gloves, of course - dispose of used hypodermic needles.
Babies could go to schools and clean up in the lunch room or help the custodians pick chewing gum off the bottoms of chairs or clean out lockers.
Might toddlers be useful as "ball babies" at tennis matches?
On city street litter patrols?
Toddlers are fascinated by animal droppings. Could they be hired out as "pooper scoopers?"
It wouldn't work perfectly. Since most toddlers have a habit of picking up things they shouldn't - rocks, dirt, coins, small insects, the aforementioned pet waste - and putting them in their mouths, they would need some supervision.
But maybe they could do more than "pick up" after clumsy people and messy animals.
Could they, say, pick tomatoes or harvest beets?
Could they mine coal? Or clean up hazardous waste sites?
Could the less physically strong babies perhaps leaflet in presidential elections?
Or shred documents?
Every parent of a Montessori preschooler already understands that children have a natural love of learning and learn by doing.
I personally don't remember the toddlers who once lived with me volunteering to do much picking up, but I do remember READING about their innate need to "work."
Unfortunately, I wasn't tuned in to this, and my kids pretty much missed that window of opportunity.
And now, like most people over 4 feet tall, they expect something for their efforts. Preferably money.
And if not money, at least a great big thank-you.
That's the trouble with most grown-ups these days and, as we know, it's led to all sorts of problems. Labor unions. Minimum wage laws. Lawsuits. Employees expecting gratitude from their bosses, maybe even a merit raise or a free lunch once in a while.
With babies there'd be none of that.
There would be diapers, however.
And the expectation of naps.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK