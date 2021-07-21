Cindy Lange-Kubick: This time one of the best people will make headlines, July 18, 2002

He met Connie Baker on his last leave and married her in the summer of 1972.

His darling red-headed Jennie was born eight years later.

The Fourth of July was always Ray's favorite holiday and that day, and every day, he hung the Stars and Stripes on the front porch of the bungalow he shared with the two loves of his life.

Saturday, his brother-in-law, Bruce Baker, lowered the flag to half-staff.

I met Ray through Bruce -- a high school buddy of my husband's -- years before Mark and I were married.

Connie and Ray's place was always open, especially on Friday nights, when they would welcome friends to an informal FAC on the comfortable couches in their smoky basement.

Ray worked construction. He drove an El Camino and I never saw him dressed in anything but blue jeans and grease.

He kept his Marlboros close and a beer beside the ashtray.

And whether he was glad to see us or not -- a bunch of too-young hangers-on with no place else to party -- he always made us feel welcome.

Ray quit drinking a decade ago. And for Jennie's 21st birthday he gave up Marlboros, too.