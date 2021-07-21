Cindy Lange-Kubick: This time one of the best people will make headlines, July 18, 2002

One year it was Nicole Simpson. Another Mickey Mantle. A third John F. Kennedy Jr.
Eventually, it turned into a sort of dark parlor game -- what famous person would die during our vacation this year?
No one of great renown expired while we fished and philosophized in the pine-covered hills of South Dakota in 2002.
But someone did die. Someone always dies, only most of them never make headlines or "Larry King Live."
This July, as we skirted the Sandhills heading home, it was Ray Thompson.
Ray was 53.
And to those who filled the Cathedral of the Risen Christ Wednesday morning, he was just as important as a baseball legend or a president's son.
His cousin draped his favorite black T-shirt over the pulpit during the eulogy. At his rosary, slides of his life floated by, all of them featuring his wiry red hair and his infectious grin, while the Traveling Wilburys sang "End of the Line."
Five Harley-Davidsons followed his hearse from the church to Lincoln Memorial Park.
Crazy Ray, his friends called him.
Raymond Richard Thompson graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1967. He served four years in the Navy; one tour in Vietnam.
He met Connie Baker on his last leave and married her in the summer of 1972.
His darling red-headed Jennie was born eight years later.
The Fourth of July was always Ray's favorite holiday and that day, and every day, he hung the Stars and Stripes on the front porch of the bungalow he shared with the two loves of his life.
Saturday, his brother-in-law, Bruce Baker, lowered the flag to half-staff.
I met Ray through Bruce -- a high school buddy of my husband's -- years before Mark and I were married.
Connie and Ray's place was always open, especially on Friday nights, when they would welcome friends to an informal FAC on the comfortable couches in their smoky basement.
Ray worked construction. He drove an El Camino and I never saw him dressed in anything but blue jeans and grease.
He kept his Marlboros close and a beer beside the ashtray.
And whether he was glad to see us or not -- a bunch of too-young hangers-on with no place else to party -- he always made us feel welcome.
Ray quit drinking a decade ago. And for Jennie's 21st birthday he gave up Marlboros, too.
Three months later he was diagnosed with throat cancer. Doctors removed his voice box in December. Friday afternoon he died in Connie's arms.
I was younger than Ray by a dozen years and still lived at home during those FAC days. To me, Connie and Ray were wild and crazy. Grownups, but of a different sort than my parents.
They were from the '60s. They knew about rock `n' roll and the war.
They had lived.
And I knew they were good people. Real people. Genuine.
In the church basement Wednesday -- over plates of roast beef and lime Jell-O -- Ray's friends and family verified what I remembered about the man they will miss.
That he was easygoing and happy-go-lucky.
"He lived his life his own way," said his younger brother, Gene. "He hoped people would accept him the way he was."
That he loved his country, didn't trust his government and never talked about the war.
"Ray was always living for today," Connie said. "He didn't dwell on the past."
That no one could top his Donald Duck imitation, his entree into many a young child's heart over the years.
That he was a helluva friend, a loving husband, a devoted father.
He beamed when Jennie graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan with distinction this May.
"He was so proud of her," Gene said. "He always said, `I don't know how she turned out so well.'"
I can almost hear him say it, laughing deep in his throat, standing suntanned in his shirt sleeves next to a torn-apart Harley on the driveway.
A good man, who made headlines in the lives of the people who knew him best.
