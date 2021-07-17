Cindy Lange-Kubick: Third-graders offer lessons in life, May 29, 2001

This column originally ran on May 29, 2001.
I remember the short kids. The students who always stood in the front row of our grade school class photos. And the tall ones who slouched at the top with me. (Please God, make me short like Ann Burton and blonde like Pam Bookstrom ...)
I remember nearly all their faces, if not their names, along with the metal tables that folded down from the gymnasium wall for lunch, the girls chasing Wally Cotton across the playground, the sound of Mrs. Wright's voice reading "Charlotte's Web" and "The Magician's Nephew."
Some things, though, I'd forgotten until last week.
Nearly 30 years after I graduated from Rousseau Elementary School I returned. This time as a grown-up off to Wendi Mandl's classroom to talk about journalism.
The third-graders in Room 124 were diligently putting together a class newspaper, complete with illustrations (like The Wall Street Journal), opinion pieces, news, sports, even an advice column (Nobody will play with me at recess. What shall I do?).
They impressed me with their questions, their curiosity, their editing skills, 24 polite 8-and 9-year-olds sitting at desks in one of my old classrooms. I left 45 minutes later carrying a colorful cardboard sign: "Welcome to our class Cindy Lange-Kubick" and a sheaf of white-lined paper, questions, I thought, from the children.
I got around to looking at them this week.
I phoned Mrs. Mandl when I finished. She explained that when a visitor comes the children usually have a chance to share something about themselves -- I have green eyes, I like math, we have a new baby at our house.
They didn't have the opportunity to do that last Thursday. So they shared on paper.
They wrote things like:
"Last year I played in Cornhusker State Games. I thot it was a lot of fun."
"I am going to New Zeland next year."
"I got glasses last year."
"I had trouble say my s-is and this year I had take speech."
"I am gettig a dog."
"I'm a good artist. I'm a twin."
"I had trouble with my reading."
"I had stitches three times."
And things like this:
"My grandma died this week and I'm sad."
"I had to give my cat away. When I think of him I cry. I feel so bad."
"My parents are daverse. My brothers apset."
"My family has trouble."
"My sister is having problems and it is hard on our family."
"I always get in troble alot."
Those transcribed pencil scribblings remind me that third grade isn't the simplest of times. Even though adults might think otherwise, our view of the past cluttered by the detritus of the present -- mortgage payments, aging parents, grocery lists.
I'm not sure why they shared the things they did. Maybe they connected dots in their minds--making a straight line between reporter and bad news, tough times, struggle.
What they shared surprised even their teacher, a woman who works in a school ranked near the city's top in academics and income.
But when I look again at the faces fading away on risers in my old class pictures I start to understand. They take me back to the day my fourth-grade teacher, a woman I remember as a dour disciplinarian, told us a classmate had died of cancer. The way she turned to face the blackboard, so we wouldn't see the tears.
They take me back to a sandy-haired, freckled boy whose sister was stabbed. A girl whose father came into her room at night. Children who knew things they shouldn't know at 9. Or at 12.
And how none of us really knew what to say then. Who to tell. What those feelings meant.
And I re-read last week's letters. Their honest spelling, wobbly words slanting across wide-ruled paper reminding me that life is never really simple.
Not at 8. Not at 80.
The truth is even third-graders have stories to tell. Sometimes they are crayon renderings of sun and flowers with happy endings. And sometimes they are reflections of the same muddy waters the rest of us swim in.
I only hope someone is listening.
