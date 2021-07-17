Cindy Lange-Kubick: Third-graders offer lessons in life, May 29, 2001

"My sister is having problems and it is hard on our family."

"I always get in troble alot."

Those transcribed pencil scribblings remind me that third grade isn't the simplest of times. Even though adults might think otherwise, our view of the past cluttered by the detritus of the present -- mortgage payments, aging parents, grocery lists.

I'm not sure why they shared the things they did. Maybe they connected dots in their minds--making a straight line between reporter and bad news, tough times, struggle.

What they shared surprised even their teacher, a woman who works in a school ranked near the city's top in academics and income.

But when I look again at the faces fading away on risers in my old class pictures I start to understand. They take me back to the day my fourth-grade teacher, a woman I remember as a dour disciplinarian, told us a classmate had died of cancer. The way she turned to face the blackboard, so we wouldn't see the tears.

They take me back to a sandy-haired, freckled boy whose sister was stabbed. A girl whose father came into her room at night. Children who knew things they shouldn't know at 9. Or at 12.