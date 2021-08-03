Cindy Lange-Kubick: They wish they had heard her knocking, April 27, 2008

The man in Apt. 4 just shakes his head.

But they all wonder how it might have turned out differently. The woman in Apt. 7 says she was sleeping when the knocking began.

The woman in Apt. 6 was in the back bedroom with music turned up. When the police came to her door later, she told them she thought she heard knocking, but couldn’t say where it came from.

The man in Apt. 4 heard pounding at his door.

He didn’t know who it was or what they wanted. He was in the shower.

“I wish I would have answered the door.”

This is about regret, not blame, about looking back and wishing things had been different, but knowing forward is the only direction that will pick you back up.

Gene Tyre lives in the building facing Kay’s. He met her the day she moved in more than two years ago.

“She was always running and doing,” he says.

“I sure do miss her.”

Kay loved plants, like Gene does. In the spring, she’d put out calla lilies and daisies, a trailing rainbow of morning glories mixed with her houseplants on the balcony.