Cindy Lange-Kubick: They wish they had heard her knocking, April 27, 2008

Her neighbors have tried to piece that morning together.
Kay in the first-floor laundry room, doing her wash like she always did on Mondays.
Eating a piece of peanut butter toast, one load in the washer, a second starting to dry.
She had to get to the chiropractor by 10 a.m., her mother says.
So maybe she didn’t take her time with breakfast; maybe that’s why the toast stuck in her throat.
All Angela Wycoff knows for certain is this: An ambulance came. They kept Kay on life support for four days. She buried her daughter on March 6.
Visit Kay Durfee’s neighbors in the twin brick apartment buildings on a quiet Near South street, though, and it seems like yesterday.
A lot of them knew the friendly 54-year-old from Apt. 8. Barely 5-foot-2, she wore her blond hair in a ponytail, baking oatmeal cherry cookies, offering rides to the grocery store and sitting on her balcony, listening to KLOV Christian radio.
Some of them don’t want to give their names.
The woman in Apt. 6 cries talking about that morning.
In Apt. 7, next to Kay’s, a deaf woman tries to explain. But can’t.
The man in Apt. 4 just shakes his head.
But they all wonder how it might have turned out differently. The woman in Apt. 7 says she was sleeping when the knocking began.
The woman in Apt. 6 was in the back bedroom with music turned up. When the police came to her door later, she told them she thought she heard knocking, but couldn’t say where it came from.
The man in Apt. 4 heard pounding at his door.
He didn’t know who it was or what they wanted. He was in the shower.
“I wish I would have answered the door.”
This is about regret, not blame, about looking back and wishing things had been different, but knowing forward is the only direction that will pick you back up.
Gene Tyre lives in the building facing Kay’s. He met her the day she moved in more than two years ago.
“She was always running and doing,” he says.
“I sure do miss her.”
Kay loved plants, like Gene does. In the spring, she’d put out calla lilies and daisies, a trailing rainbow of morning glories mixed with her houseplants on the balcony.
She was a painter, and Gene was color blind, but still she’d ask him what he thought of her latest piece — a landscape, a portrait, a still life.
“She had some beautiful paintings,” says Gene, 52, a Florida transplant who came to Lincoln nine years ago. “She had a real talent.”
Sometimes, when Kay had trouble sleeping, she’d sit on the balcony, taking in the night. Other days, she’d carry around results of her latest recipe for neighbors to sample.
Her last job was at a U-Stop on O Street, but she hadn’t been able to work lately. She’d suffered from bipolar disorder, and her anxiety had been high, her mother says.
It’s 17 steps from the laundry room, across the courtyard and to the stairway to Gene’s apartment.
There are 15 stairs.
And another four steps to his front door.
Gene had that Monday morning off. He was sleeping when he heard the frantic knocks.
“I peeked out the window and thought, ‘Oh no!’ I was already dialing 911 when I opened the door.”
But Kay was turning blue, falling over, the half-eaten peanut butter toast still in her hand.
He can’t describe how terrible it was.
Kay’s mother has finally started sleeping again.
Since the funeral, she’s talked to three relatives who had children die in middle-age. Maybe Kay was having a heart attack, she thinks now. Maybe an aneurysm, something no one could prevent.
Kay hadn’t felt right the last few months. She’d been seeing her doctors, getting her bipolar medication adjusted.
“One of the nurses told me, ‘Poor Kay. She was really suffering. Just think, she’s not suffering now.’”
It helps, thinking that. The way it helps the woman in Apt. 6 to know her neighbor is with Jesus.
Two days before she died, Kay called out across the courtyard.
Is it time to put the plants out?
Gene called back. Oh, Kay. It’s way too soon. It’s too cold.
Two months later, it’s still too cold, winter hanging on even as the flowering crabs in the courtyard threaten to burst their white blossoms.
Apt. 8 has new tenants, a gas grill and a camp chair on the balcony.
The rusty, round stains where Kay’s planters once sat have all been scrubbed clean.
