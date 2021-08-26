Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'The world needs a few more Jane Swansons,' June 18, 2018

They giggled like schoolgirls decking out the newsroom for holidays — until someone decided we needed a more polished look and the homemade decorations disappeared.

The cousins took it in stride.

“They were both so unflappable and amused by the daily absurdities that drive most of us mad,” wrote former reporter Kendra Waltke Plott. “Unfailingly kind and loving to the most difficult people.”

The world needs a few more Jane Swansons, added former weekend editor Dennis Rudner.

Someone who bakes toffee bars for no reason and leaves for Thanksgiving weekend with an email send-off to her colleagues: Wishing you full tummies, lots of laughter, sports events that end the way you would like, some good naps in between and a wonderful weekend.

Jane was famous for her long weekend send-offs, extolling us to enjoy and telling us she'd be back soon.

She was smart and she was wise, too. She walked fast (because she had so much to do) and she had a wicked laugh. She brought candy corn at Halloween and jelly beans at Easter and never gave staffers the stink eye if they took too many.