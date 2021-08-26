Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'The world needs a few more Jane Swansons,' June 18, 2018

Jane Swanson never had a Journal Star byline.
But she deserved one.
Jane did everything. Her official title was newsroom clerk, but it should have been Keeper of the Sanity.
She answered your phone calls — your headline complaints, your story ideas, your what-was-that-thing-in-the-sky-last-night queries.
She was effortlessly polite, the picture of patience.
She read your emails and typed every one of your events into a calendar — your concerts and art openings and guest speakers — so you could fill your seats and sell your paintings and the rest of us could be entertained.
She made the life of everyone in the newsroom easier, too. If you jammed the printer, ran out of pens, needed to find coffee filters, extra salt packets, dish soap, a spare stamp, Jane was there.
We didn’t say thank you enough, and now we can’t.
Jane died last week at 71, months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Her obituary said she’d been valedictorian of her Dorchester High School class, worked as a secretary for Bennett Martin, stayed home to raise her children. It called her a devoted wife and mother, a grandmother and community volunteer and tireless worker.
We were lucky to have her for 15 years.
“Jane was a shining example of what humanity should look like and be — I hope I can carry on that legacy,” former features reporter Erin Andersen wrote on Facebook.
She called Jane the glue of the newsroom, a counter-balance to journalistic cynicism.
She came to work early, delivered to 926 P St. from her home near Emerald by her husband, Dale. Her daughter, Sonja, lived in California and her grandchildren were scattered, but her son Steve works in the paper’s finance department and for years her youngest, Sam, served coffee down at The Mill.
Her desk was by the newsroom door and she’d greet me as I passed, lugging a lunch bag and papers. “Well, hello, Miss Cindy. How are you today?”
We’d talk about thrift store finds, recipes, issues of the day. Jane had the perfect response to my every opinion — Uh, huh, yes, right ...
I figured I was one of her favorite reporters. Turns out we all thought that.
Jane knew nearly everyone in this building, upstairs and down. She knew the gossip and drama — but she was neither a gossip nor a drama queen.
For several years, she worked alongside her cousin, Joyce Howlett, both of them cut from the same small-town Nebraska cloth.
They giggled like schoolgirls decking out the newsroom for holidays — until someone decided we needed a more polished look and the homemade decorations disappeared.
The cousins took it in stride.
“They were both so unflappable and amused by the daily absurdities that drive most of us mad,” wrote former reporter Kendra Waltke Plott. “Unfailingly kind and loving to the most difficult people.”
The world needs a few more Jane Swansons, added former weekend editor Dennis Rudner.
Someone who bakes toffee bars for no reason and leaves for Thanksgiving weekend with an email send-off to her colleagues: Wishing you full tummies, lots of laughter, sports events that end the way you would like, some good naps in between and a wonderful weekend.
Jane was famous for her long weekend send-offs, extolling us to enjoy and telling us she'd be back soon.
She was smart and she was wise, too. She walked fast (because she had so much to do) and she had a wicked laugh. She brought candy corn at Halloween and jelly beans at Easter and never gave staffers the stink eye if they took too many.
One day she was at her desk, and the next she was gone, her plaid jacket still draped over the back of her chair. Her disease advanced quickly, leaving her weak and in pain.
In the middle of it all, she took the time to send a thank you to the newsroom, filling every inch of a note card with her neat printing.
She told us about her treatments, her loss of taste and appetite, the happiness of being at home after stays at the hospital and a care center.
She thanked us for our cards and prayers and flowers, and she told us everything her family did for her: taking on new chores, building a ramp and cleaning up the acreage, spending hours at her side.
She named them one by one. She added a line of gentle Jane advice.
“Be thankful every day for your families,” she wrote, “as they are true blessings!”
Jane was so much bigger than a byline.
She was a blessing at your Lincoln newspaper.
