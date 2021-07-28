Cindy Lange-Kubick: The secret to Juanita and Victor's happy marriage, March 16, 2004

"My mom would always say, 'Your spouse is your best friend,'" Victor II says.

His parents had love, he says, and they took seriously their commitment to the union of marriage.

"So do I. That's who I learned it from."

Juanita remembers when Victor II was a little boy.

"Mama, do you and Daddy ever argue?" he asked.

Juanita laughed.

"Where have you been?"

Sometimes, she says, they'd "raise the top of the house." But they tried not to disagree in front of the children.

And most of the time that was easy.

"I married the best lady in the world," Victor says. "I did and still do think an awfully lot of her."

They've always liked the same things: Gospel music, hymns, jazz. Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole.

A young black couple in the 1950s didn't have many places to socialize. They couldn't go to the nightclubs. Or the roller skating rink. Some restaurants let them in the side door. Others wouldn't keep them out, but they let them know they weren't wanted.