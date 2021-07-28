Cindy Lange-Kubick: The secret to Juanita and Victor's happy marriage, March 16, 2004

"Lover."
Juanita McWilliams calls to her husband, Victor, from inside the white house on S Street.
"Lover, do you want to talk about our marriage to this young lady?"
There is a pause over the phone line; then the answer.
Well, yes, says the man Juanita met at her sister's house in 1951 and pledged - that very night - to marry.
Juanita is 72 now. Victor is 77.
They married at the Seward County Courthouse on, on, what was the date, Victor?
On Monday morning, when the "young lady" pays a visit, it slips his mind.
He gives a sheepish smile.
"Aug. 10, 1957," Juanita says.
It doesn't matter to Juanita that her baby forgot the date.
They're still together, aren't they?
They had four beautiful children, raised them in this white house, worked hard.
They had a few squabbles, but nothing that tested their bond, nothing that ever made them want to give up their rings and start over.
Ephesians 4: 32. That sums it up best for both of them.
It starts with Verse 31. Put away from you all bitterness and wrath.
And then the 32nd verse. And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another as God in Christ has forgiven you.
"That says it," Juanita says. "Tenderhearted; forgiving."
Tonight, at the Clyde Malone Center, Juanita and Victor will talk about their long marriage.
"Going the distance: What makes marriages last?" is the name of the 7 p.m. panel discussion organized by John L. Harris of Encouragement Unlimited Inc.
Hugh and Leola Bullock will be there. And Lela Shanks, who lost her husband, Hughes, after 50 years of marriage.
They're no experts, Juanita and Victor say. But they have a good marriage.
That much is true.
"We like each other," says Juanita, a great-grandmother sitting in the living room where her own little ones grew up.
Felicia, the oldest, who died of cancer in 1996. Victor II. The twins, Rose and Ruth.
They loved those children dearly. They still do, and the granddaughters, and now their first great-grandchild.
But their love came first.
The love of Juanita and Victor.
"My mom would always say, 'Your spouse is your best friend,'" Victor II says.
His parents had love, he says, and they took seriously their commitment to the union of marriage.
"So do I. That's who I learned it from."
Juanita remembers when Victor II was a little boy.
"Mama, do you and Daddy ever argue?" he asked.
Juanita laughed.
"Where have you been?"
Sometimes, she says, they'd "raise the top of the house." But they tried not to disagree in front of the children.
And most of the time that was easy.
"I married the best lady in the world," Victor says. "I did and still do think an awfully lot of her."
They've always liked the same things: Gospel music, hymns, jazz. Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole.
A young black couple in the 1950s didn't have many places to socialize. They couldn't go to the nightclubs. Or the roller skating rink. Some restaurants let them in the side door. Others wouldn't keep them out, but they let them know they weren't wanted.
So they gathered at one another's houses. They had lots of time to talk, so Juanita and Victor knew each other well before they said "I do."
They knew they had the same values. They knew they both loved the Lord.
Nearly 47 years later, those values remain. And the little differences - they've learned to let them be.
"My love is quiet and I'm a yakker," says Juanita.
If he needs his space?
"I just leave the man alone."
Juanita retired from Novartis in 1993. Victor retired from Northwestern Metal after 44 years in 1991.
Now they volunteer together in the neighborhood. And through the years they've done just about everything a person could do at the three churches they've belonged to - deacons, trustees, stewards, Sunday school teachers.
"I believe in friendship," Juanita says. "By all means treat each other like you're both adults. You don't need a mother or a father when you leave home."
You need a best friend.
And a lover.
