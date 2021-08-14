Cindy Lange-Kubick: The road was paved with good intentions, July 7, 2011

And I figured my dad's "one day" surely would be here by now.

But in 2011, Lincoln's rush hour is more a 20-minute traffic dawdle on either end of the weekday work day. Nothing a little deep breathing and a chapter of the latest James Patterson on CD can't take care of for all but the most road-enraged motorists.

From where I live and commute, the city doesn't have the critical mass to justify $300 million in edge-skirting roadways - although with the current national Best Of Show buzz Lincoln is getting, perhaps we one day will, depending on your transportation philosophy and how you want our city to grow and where.

But without the money in hand, dangling like a tank of premium in front of our gas pedals, those grand roads seem ever more Pie in the Sky.

Nevertheless, the city still is buying land in preparation for "one day" - now not expected to come around for at least 30 years.

Maybe the feds, like Santa Claus, will come through before then with some big road dollars. Or maybe our fortunes will turn with a state plan to divert sales tax revenue to roads.

I'm doing the math on my end-of-life comp plan, and I don't think I'll be burning any rubber anywhere by the time 2041 rolls around.