Cindy Lange-Kubick: The road was paved with good intentions, July 7, 2011

This column originally ran on July 7, 2011.
You can stop wondering when you can start burning rubber on the South Beltway.
Or the East Beltway.
Who knew the 2030 comprehensive plan was based on what Lincoln wanted, not what Lincoln could afford?
Guess I missed the fine print on the last comp plan, which apparently was more a JC Penney Catalog Wish List than a balance-the-books-and-send-it-to-your-accountant document.
Now a proposal for the next 30-year-plan - the 2040 - has been released and the two hotly debated big-city freeway proposals have gone missing, along with dozens of smaller-scale roads projects.
City planner Dave Cary explained why in the Journal Star Tuesday. "The biggest difference is that this time we are required to be truthful about finances."
Huh?
Residents who worked to develop our sketch of the future on the last go-around in 2001 developed a transportation plan that would "solve congestion and growth problems no matter what the cost," the story said.
When I made my own JC Penney Wish Lists each fall and winter of my adolescence, I'd carefully fold down pages - and pages and more pages - circling the ruffled bedding for a canopy bed I did not possess, the plaid skirts and matching sweaters and corduroy jumpers I needed to elevate my standing at Pound Junior High, the various bangles and bathrobes and beach towels necessary to make life complete.
I'd go as far as putting my desires on paper - my personal comprehensive plan - along with specs (page, item number, price) and tally the total on the last college-ruled line.
And then I'd start whittling. Two skirts instead of three. Forget the pillow shams and bedskirt; just the comforter and the canopy, please.
In the end, my babysitting cash rarely allowed me to obtain much of anything on my list, but that didn't stop me from starting all over again the next time a catalog landed in our mailbox. There was always Christmas, after all.
Lincoln was a small big town in the '60s and '70s, but on family trips to Omaha as a kid - elbowing my siblings in the backseat all the way - my dad would look out at passing cornfields and say, "One day, all this will be houses."
I'd picture replicas of our red brick ranch on 33rd Street lining the land on either side of the Platte River, street lights twinkling in the dark all the way from Westroads to Gateway.
Back then, I figured Lincoln would have more Omahaesque freeways zipping us around the edges, too.
Of course, back then I also watched "The Jetsons" on Saturday mornings and pictured my fellow Nebraskans in floating orbs with robot dogs named Astro panting in the passenger seats when the long-off 21st century finally rolled around.
And I figured my dad's "one day" surely would be here by now.
But in 2011, Lincoln's rush hour is more a 20-minute traffic dawdle on either end of the weekday work day. Nothing a little deep breathing and a chapter of the latest James Patterson on CD can't take care of for all but the most road-enraged motorists.
From where I live and commute, the city doesn't have the critical mass to justify $300 million in edge-skirting roadways - although with the current national Best Of Show buzz Lincoln is getting, perhaps we one day will, depending on your transportation philosophy and how you want our city to grow and where.
But without the money in hand, dangling like a tank of premium in front of our gas pedals, those grand roads seem ever more Pie in the Sky.
Nevertheless, the city still is buying land in preparation for "one day" - now not expected to come around for at least 30 years.
Maybe the feds, like Santa Claus, will come through before then with some big road dollars. Or maybe our fortunes will turn with a state plan to divert sales tax revenue to roads.
I'm doing the math on my end-of-life comp plan, and I don't think I'll be burning any rubber anywhere by the time 2041 rolls around.
Of course, by then there will nothing but houses between here and Omaha and perhaps a nifty commuter train to get us back and forth.
Or cars that can fly.
Or pigs.
