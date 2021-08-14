Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Piano Man: Music, mental illness and magic, Nov. 27, 2011

It is the piano that 81-year-old Marla played -- and listened to -- as a child. And the piano musical relatives cut records to, when records actually were cut. It is the piano that accompanied her when she practiced the trumpet all though junior high and high school, and the piano she's played since.

The piano came to her parents' home in the middle of town in 1922, before Marla was born.

And when she left home, the piano followed to the houses she shared with her husband, Jim, and eventually their two sons -- Jeff, who favored guitar over the ivories, and Casey, "who threw up every time he had a (piano) lesson."

The sons grew up. The McCabes retired and the piano came here to the house by the Platte, where a special room was built just for the Steinway Model O -- halfway between a concert and a baby grand.

Marla plays that piano Wednesday morning, sheet music by E. Earle Marx resting in front of her on its shelf.

Marla McCabe was Marla Marx before she met Jim. Her father was Edward Marx.

And he had a cousin: "A brilliant, brilliant pianist."

The piano was his before it came to her girlhood home.