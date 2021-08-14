Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Piano Man: Music, mental illness and magic, Nov. 27, 2011

This column originally ran on Nov. 27, 2011.
SOUTH BEND -- The guests arrived at the lake house in late September to celebrate -- with song and snacks -- the piano that turned 100.
A birthday party for a piano?
Well, yes, said Marla McCabe.
"I called a few people and they thought it sounded fun and funny," explained the woman who once owned the Birkenstock store in Lincoln and shows up at her front door wearing a pair in red.
Her dear friend Dorothy Applebee played ragtime and Chopin. And more dear friends -- Ruth Stephenson and Jack Cole -- sang a spiritual, "May You Always Have a Song."
"And we all kind of cried."
When I heard about the party, it did sound fun -- and funny. Do you bring a piano a present? Was there cake? Did the piano play itself the "Happy Birthday" song?
But in the end, there was far more to it than that: A musical genius, a mental illness and a miracle drug.
* * *
The 100-year-old piano is beautiful -- a Steinway built in New York in the summer of 1911, purchased in Omaha four weeks later by a professional pianist named E. Earle Marx and delivered to his studio on O Street.
It is the piano that 81-year-old Marla played -- and listened to -- as a child. And the piano musical relatives cut records to, when records actually were cut. It is the piano that accompanied her when she practiced the trumpet all though junior high and high school, and the piano she's played since.
The piano came to her parents' home in the middle of town in 1922, before Marla was born.
And when she left home, the piano followed to the houses she shared with her husband, Jim, and eventually their two sons -- Jeff, who favored guitar over the ivories, and Casey, "who threw up every time he had a (piano) lesson."
The sons grew up. The McCabes retired and the piano came here to the house by the Platte, where a special room was built just for the Steinway Model O -- halfway between a concert and a baby grand.
Marla plays that piano Wednesday morning, sheet music by E. Earle Marx resting in front of her on its shelf.
Marla McCabe was Marla Marx before she met Jim. Her father was Edward Marx.
And he had a cousin: "A brilliant, brilliant pianist."
The piano was his before it came to her girlhood home.
Marla remembers the first time she met E. Earle Marx. She was 5 or 6, and her father drove her to the edge of town to the State Hospital, now the Lincoln Regional Center.
Marla slumps in the piano room, head hanging low, hands moving like butterfly wings in her lap. That's how he looked, she says.
Her dad would hand his cousin a candy bar and E. Earle would gobble it up, eyes darting as if someone was coming to snatch it away. Then his hands would resume fluttering, his head hanging low.
"And that's what he did for 40 years."
Marla pulls out copies of old black and white photographs showing a dashing dark-haired young man in a suit surrounded by musical friends and family.
E. Earle played in orchestras and at dances; he played piano at downtown movie theaters, filling the darkened rooms with melodies before, during and after the silent films.
He played the clarinet and cello, too. He painted. He composed. "The Lover's Cue Waltz." "The Corn Tassel Rag." "Streamers: The Fashionable Rag." Songs written in the early 1900s and published by music houses in New York and Chicago.
Ragtime lured the talented musician to California.
And when he came back, he was starting to disappear.
Drugs, says Marla, and the onset of schizophrenia. In 1922, when the piano moved from an O Street studio to Marla's girlhood home, her father's genius cousin moved to the State Hospital, catatonic for most of the next 46 years.
Except for one magical, musical year.
* * *
In the 1980s, Marla and Jim sent the piano to Minnesota for six months, and it came home with more than a dozen coats of satin lacquer, a refinished sound board, new ivory where the keys were chipped, polished pedals.
At the piano's birthday party in September, they started the festivities by listening to a recording made in the living room of Marla's girlhood home, Marla on the trumpet and Dorothy on the Steinway.
Then they made their own music, served hors d'oeuvres and delicate slices of ham and fruit juice.
Dorothy Applebee brought a present -- a polished square tile with the words "100 Noteworthy Years" written across the front and the first notes of the "Happy Birthday" song painted at the top.
D - D - E - D - G - F …
* * *
Sometime in 1942, a window opened for the man who bought the Steinway. Marla was 11 or 12. This time, when she accompanied her father to the State Hospital, E. Earle sat at a piano, his head up. A new drug with amazing properties had been given to her father's cousin.
At first, his fingers were stiff and the notes mechanical.
"It was very staccato," Marla says. "He had never touched a piano, all those years."
Then the notes began to flow.
It was magic. The family was ecstatic.
She returned with her father and his trumpet and the two cousins played a duet. "Fiction of the Flowers," one of E. Earle's compositions.
The family brought him home to visit his own piano, and he sat down at the Steinway for a houseful of happy relatives.
After that he played for dances at the hospital. He got up from his chair and swept the floors. He was becoming himself.
Then it was over.
"I'm not sure how long it lasted," says Marla. "Not much more than a year."
For reasons she doesn't know, the drug was no longer available and the window closed. E. Earle slipped back.
The piano man was 80 when he died and was buried on the grounds in January 1968.
His piano is still making music.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK