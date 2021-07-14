Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'The only black town that started out during the slave days ... the only one that's surviving today,' Feb. 13, 2000

The town had some size once, he remembers. Three hundred people. Maybe more. But most of the young people have fled to the cities. To other, more promising lands.

Napue returns every summer for the town's annual celebration. All the kids come back. His grandkids now, too.

And people from all over the country. They have a parade and a Buffalo soldier re-enactment. A big dance in the community center. Hours and hours of simply sitting in lawn chairs and catching up with the old neighborhood.

"It's just a homecoming that's been going on for 130 years," said Napue.

In the beginning it was a celebration of their emancipation. It's still that. But, it's family too, returning to the fold, said Napue, his dark hands coming together like a steeple, before the fingers fall, one between the other, clasped tight.

The town found its way onto the National Historic Register in 1976. Reporters come from all over the country to tell the tale of this place.

One year a camper full of vacationers from Colorado, searching for a place to fish, were tooling down the highway when they caught sight of the festivities.

They stopped, like the Pennsylvania travelers of years past.