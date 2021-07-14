Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'The only black town that started out during the slave days ... the only one that's surviving today,' Feb. 13, 2000

People called it the Promised Land.
They followed the stars west to a wind-worn piece of prairie. A land flat as a table top astride the 100th meridian. An endless sky overhead. Soil, rich as the Rockefellers, underfoot.
Lee Napue just calls it home.
He was born Leatrice Napue on April 29, 1928, the third child of Halbert and Verna Napue, who farmed a piece of that promised land in Graham County, Kan.
The son, now a retired Lincoln Public Schools maintenance man, remembers a long-ago afternoon in the field on his father's new John Deere. A car with Pennsylvania plates stopped on the highway.
"Excuse me," the man said. "Could we take your picture?"
The teen-ager gave a nod.
The traveler snapped his photo, then the young farmer pointed south.
"If you take this road and go straight down," he said, "you can see the whole community."
An all-black community in the middle of the Great White Plains.
"This was the first time in their lives they had seen a black farmer," remembered the 71-year-old with wiry salt and pepper hair and strong hands frequently folding into a posture of prayer as he speaks.
It wasn't the only time vacationers were surprised to stumble upon this place: Nicodemus, Kan., a blip of a town with two churches, one eatery -- open just on weekends -- a Mason hall and a dozen or so houses surrounded by miles of corn and wheat and milo.
A community settled when freed slaves journeyed west for a better life in the early 1870s.
"They staked out thousands and thousands of acres -- some of the best land in the country," Napue said of his ancestors and hundreds of other blacks from Tennessee and Mississippi.
"It's the only black town that started out during the slave days ... the only one that's surviving today."
Sitting on a brown couch in the beige-carpeted addition of his north Lincoln home, he flips through a handful of photographs. He finds one of a granite marker honoring his grandfather, Henry Williams, the first baby born in the town.
Napue left the family farm in 1954. Married. Moved to Lincoln. Raised three kids. Joined Newman United Methodist Church. Worked 39 years keeping Lincoln schools ship-shape.
But he hasn't forgotten his roots.
"I go back all the time," said the wiry man wearing a purple sweatshirt and cozy knitted slippers on a gray February day. "Why don't you go?"
He explains how. Take the interstate to Elm Creek. Head south. Past the Harlan County Dam, past Phillipsburg, Kan., past Stockton.
Go west on Highway 24 18 miles.
The first thing you'll see under that big bowl of prairie sky is the water tower, said Napue.
"Slow down when you see that water tower' cause you're gonna pass it if you don't."
Napue laughs.
He figures if someone wants to know about his town they ought to go themselves -- not talk to a man who hasn't lived there in 46 years.
What he knows of the place lives mostly in memories of farm and church and family.
Of Saturday night house parties and sumptuous Sunday dinners. Of hunting coyotes on horseback -- "We were cowboys" -- and selling the ears for $3.
Of fishing for channel catfish and crappie in the South Solomon River and at the Webster County Dam.
Of wearing his natty black leather jacket -- just like the one on page 307 of the 1949 Spiegel catalog he rescued from his Grandpa Williams' abandoned house last year -- over a crisp white shirt and striped tie, with overalls.
He remembers a little country schoolhouse and his best friend, Harold Switzer. Singing in the First Baptist Church choir. Farm houses spread out like spokes from the hub of Nicodemus.
The town had some size once, he remembers. Three hundred people. Maybe more. But most of the young people have fled to the cities. To other, more promising lands.
Napue returns every summer for the town's annual celebration. All the kids come back. His grandkids now, too.
And people from all over the country. They have a parade and a Buffalo soldier re-enactment. A big dance in the community center. Hours and hours of simply sitting in lawn chairs and catching up with the old neighborhood.
"It's just a homecoming that's been going on for 130 years," said Napue.
In the beginning it was a celebration of their emancipation. It's still that. But, it's family too, returning to the fold, said Napue, his dark hands coming together like a steeple, before the fingers fall, one between the other, clasped tight.
The town found its way onto the National Historic Register in 1976. Reporters come from all over the country to tell the tale of this place.
One year a camper full of vacationers from Colorado, searching for a place to fish, were tooling down the highway when they caught sight of the festivities.
They stopped, like the Pennsylvania travelers of years past.
"They couldn't imagine all at once seeing this little flat country and all these black people," said Napue. "They stayed all three days."
In all the years he lived there and all the years since, he said, there was little racial discord.
"We were all just people," he said. "We got along fine."
Now when members of his church ask him to talk about Nicodemus, the role it played in black history, Halbert and Verna Napue's son declines.
"That's not a part of black history," he said. "That's just a town where I'm from."
