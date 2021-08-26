Cindy Lange-Kubick: The last phone call to grandma, a tradition for the ages, July 7, 2018

They’d gone to Pirates games together, attended church and sang hymns together. Loudon had spent countless hours in play at their homes, learned about the Great Depression and the days of World War II through their stories.

Suddenly, 900 miles separated them.

So he did something about it. Starting in high school and all the way through college and law school, he wrote letters — “hilariously long letters” — and mailed them back east.

“I missed talking to them in person, so I wrote them long letters from out on the Great Plains.”

The calls that followed were a natural segue after his grandmothers were widowed.

The conversations were never stilted and, once a year, the grandson, his wife, Anne, and the kids tried to make it back to New Wilmington to keep the bond strong.

“I did a lot of listening,” he says. “They spoke more than I did and I really wanted to to hear what they had to say.”

As a preacher’s kid, Loudon grew up visiting with older people in the congregation. He made a good friend that way, Agnes, born in 1898.