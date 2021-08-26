Cindy Lange-Kubick: The free flower shop on Circle Drive in Lincoln, spreading goodwill and zinnias, Aug. 1, 2018

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The couple set out for a stroll from their Piedmont home last Thursday.

Peter and Wendy Hind put on their walking shoes every night — varying their route.

This night, they took a longer loop through the streets around Roberts Park. They turned a corner and there, lo and behold, a flower shop in the middle of the suburbs.

They took in the sea of blossoms and read the handpainted sign: Please Feel FREE to cut a bouquet!

A pair of scissors hung on a hook affixed to the sign, Peter Hind said.

“We both said, ‘Wow, look at that. In a stay-off-my-lawn, stay-out-of-my-country time, it was refreshing. … I immediately thought, ‘This is a story.’”

Wendy immediately thought: bouquet. Peter grabbed the scissors and began to snip the red and white gladiolus his wife had her eyes on.

And Julia Jones was happy he did.

Jones lives with her husband, Bruce, and their yellow lab, Mimi, in a mid-century ranch where flowers line the driveway and spill down to the corner — and around it — creating an island of pink and purple and yellow and green. A Monet on Circle Drive.