Cindy Lange-Kubick: The death of Tex Hall, local guitar-playing legend, Dec. 18, 1998

They gathered in their best suits on a warm, sunny fall Saturday, old men with young men's nicknames -- Eddie and Kelly and Irish and Char-lie.

Some years had passed since they'd all been together. Now they stood, hair gone gray or white or simply vanished completely, to bid farewell to a friend.

As they paid their last respects and talked about days gone by -- as men with many years behind them to remember are inclined to do -- they decided this moment marked the passing of an era.

William "Tex" Hall is the man they bowed their heads to on Oct. 10. To them he ranked among the late great singers of country music -- Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hank Wil-liams Sr.

Hall never made it big, never took his guitar much further than the taverns south of town and a country radio station across the riv-er in Iowa. He died of liver cancer at 77, having given up the dreams of glory decades before.

But for a few bright, shining years, he played his guitar and sang sweet tenor over the airwaves of Lincoln.

Hall played the fiddle, too, along with mandolin and banjo. He never had a lesson, never lived in Texas. They introduced him as "Nebraska-born Tex" when he began singing on local radio stations in 1940.