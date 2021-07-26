Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Chimes, a house of music and memories, May 24, 2003

He has heard from no one who wants to knock it down.

"We're trying to do what we think is best for the folks we work for (the Hacs), for the house and the neighborhood association."

The white sign with red letters that Marguerite's father made still sits in the front window, facing north.

THE CHIMES

The window seat, where the children ran to watch the trains whizzing past on the Rock Island Line, is still lined with fading cushions.

The flat-roofed, red brick house, standing where Garfield Street meets Antelope Park, looks like it belongs on Main Street, not a quiet neighborhood of bungalows and shade trees. But Marguerite and Lucile and her parents called it home for most of a century.

In her mind, it's still home to Marguerite.

In her mind, she's still driving her turquoise and white 1958 Chrysler Windsor. She's still tending the peonies and the roses out back. She's still sitting on a piano bench, keeping time, running the Rhythm Band.

"I don't think I ever stopped," Marguerite said Friday morning, sitting on her sofa wearing a red dress and matching earrings.

"I'd do it today if I could get over there."