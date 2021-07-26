Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Chimes, a house of music and memories, May 24, 2003

Mary Lou Thornton, now 78, paid a visit to her old piano teacher last year.
Back in the 1930s, back when she was Mary Lou Weaver, she walked to the house at 2943 Garfield St., with her brother, Ed, for weekly lessons with Marguerite Hac.
More than six decades later, sitting in the small, assisted-living apartment where her old teacher now resides, she told Miss Hac who she was.
Oh yes, the teacher said.
"I remember you. Whenever you came, you smelled like potato chips."
Thornton laughed. Her father ran Weaver Potato Chip Company. They turned potatoes into chips in the basement.
She had remembered.
Somewhere in Marguerite's mind are all the memories.
Memories of The Chimes, the preschool she started in 1950.
Memories of the Rhythm Band she began in 1935 - dozens of boys and girls in white pants and silky vests and felt hats playing cymbals and xylophones and whistles.
Memories of the children who played her pianos and shook her tambourines and pounded the drums her woodworker father had made.
"I can see them," she says. "But I can't do too much better."
Marguerite will turn 100 in June.
Her hands, she says, are too crippled to play music.
The house her father built in 1917 as a grocery store and his family's home -the place where all the children came - will be auctioned in July.
The last of the toys and tiny instruments are up for bid this morning.
The past is fading.
Some worry about what the future might bring.
"It seems sort of painful to have something like that bulldozed," said Shelley Thornton, the second generation of Thorntons to sit in Miss Hac's piano studio.
"There were hundreds of students who went through there over the years."
Thornton, along with members of the Antelope Park Neighborhood Association, is working to make sure the house is saved.
Union Bank and Trust Company are trustees for Marguerite and her younger sister, Lucile.
"It's a neat old building," said Brad Philson, vice-president and trust officer. "We'd like to see it preserved as well."
Philson has a list of a dozen potential bidders who have expressed an interest in restoring the 3,000-square-foot building.
He has heard from no one who wants to knock it down.
"We're trying to do what we think is best for the folks we work for (the Hacs), for the house and the neighborhood association."
The white sign with red letters that Marguerite's father made still sits in the front window, facing north.
THE CHIMES
The window seat, where the children ran to watch the trains whizzing past on the Rock Island Line, is still lined with fading cushions.
The flat-roofed, red brick house, standing where Garfield Street meets Antelope Park, looks like it belongs on Main Street, not a quiet neighborhood of bungalows and shade trees. But Marguerite and Lucile and her parents called it home for most of a century.
In her mind, it's still home to Marguerite.
In her mind, she's still driving her turquoise and white 1958 Chrysler Windsor. She's still tending the peonies and the roses out back. She's still sitting on a piano bench, keeping time, running the Rhythm Band.
"I don't think I ever stopped," Marguerite said Friday morning, sitting on her sofa wearing a red dress and matching earrings.
"I'd do it today if I could get over there."
She had two baby grand pianos in the front room, the room where her mother once ran the store while her father kept his mill company going.
Marguerite never left home. She never married or had children. She was 12 when she gave her first 25-cent piano lesson.
She graduated from the university in 1927 after studying piano.
Seven years later, she started the Rhythm Band in the basement.
Little John Bancroft was there.
His father, Paul, was a Lincoln pediatrician, said Bancroft, 70, a retired professor living in Nevada.
"He supported what she was doing. He believed music greatly improved the development of children."
Jeremy Cosier attended The Chimes, Miss Hac's musical preschool, in the 1970s, shortly before it closed.
He went back on May 11 for the first of the auctions, the day they sold the car, the little wooden chairs, the drums, the xylophones.
He saw the front room where the children colored and sang.
"It seemed much larger when Iwas a kid."
He lived just a block or so away back then. He remembers walking home at night and seeing Miss Hac in the window, giving a piano lesson.
"She was a nice lady," said Cosier, who grew up to play bass guitar, piano and saxophone.
"She definitely loved kids."
Once a week, while all the children sang "The Purple People Eater," their teacher would run outside and hide a purple coat filled with candy.
The children would flood the big double lot, searching for the treats.
"She had quite a few tricks back then. She used songs in everything she did."
Rhonda Bridgmon grew up next door. She still has the sheet music Miss Hac gave her to memorize.
She recently acquired an old upright and dug out the songs, taking up her old habit from grade school.
China Clipper. Song of Joy. Inch Me and Pinch Me.
"She was always happy," Bridgmon remembered. "She had so many friends. So many people who loved her."
The bank and the neighborhood don't want to fight.
They both want what's best for the Hac sisters, they say.
And for the house on Garfield Street.
The house has been empty now for two years. It needs work, lots of it.
An auction in eight weeks will give potential buyers time to evaluate the property and start renovation before winter, said Union Bank's Philson.
An auction will allow the house to "bring what it should," he said.
Lisa Good, interim president of the neighborhood association, worries about that.
"I'd hate to see the contest be the one with the most money wins," she said.
"We would like to see it preserved as a local landmark."
The house might be eligible for a historic designation, said Ed Zimmer, the city's historical preservation planner.
"This is one of the most distinctive of those tiny residential grocery stores."
To Marguerite, it is still home.
"If I could go home for a little while I could sure tell you a lot more things," she said Friday.
"But I can't."
