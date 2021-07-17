Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Bronze Age -- Lincoln man builds world's biggest bronze battle sculpture, Feb. 4, 2001

"When my father talked about him he still got very emotional about losing this young kid," said Hoppe. "It never left him."

Fred Hoppe Sr. sold Chevrolets from his car dealership in Schuyler, and never complained as the shrapnel from those long-ago battles worked its way out of his body.

The museum is a tribute to him. To all soldiers, said the son.

"It's not about giving glory to me," he says. "I wanted to honor the veterans."

And he wanted to do it before they were all gone. Like his father. Like so many of his father's friends.

But there is a difference between desire and delivery.

"Some people just talk about doing things," says his wife who works along side him in the studio. "He does it."

The sculptor has other projects in the works: An angel for All Faiths Chapel back in Schuyler. A sculpture for a hockey arena in North Dakota. Two bronze construction workers. Schwartzkopf and Heston and Bush.

The phone rings at the house in the country. The fax beeps. Night and day.

"There's never a dull moment," says Donna Hoppe.