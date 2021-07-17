Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Bronze Age -- Lincoln man builds world's biggest bronze battle sculpture, Feb. 4, 2001

This column originally ran on Feb. 4, 2001.
Fred Hoppe is worried.
And it's not like Fred Hoppe to worry.
Because Fred Hoppe is a risk-taker. A modern day adventurer. A self-made man, who has never let anything, not other people's opinions, not lack of formal training, not a closed door or a thin pocketbook, stand in his way.
Still, he's worried this newspaper story is going to focus on things that aren't important. Things the nationally renowned bronze sculptor doesn't do anymore.
Like taxidermy.
Or restoring and flying antique airplanes.
Or the mounted lion resting high on a shelf in his garage with the jugs of motor oil and the grease rags, stashed away like an old car battery or an artificial Christmas tree in storage for the winter.
The 46-year-old father of three is worried the story will mess up the facts.
Like saying he's from Malcolm, when he's not. Or focus on silly details like the shiny Harley sitting in the middle of his workshop, or the 38 houses he built on the side in the 1980s -- and not the big picture, not what's going on in his life now.
Like the 18,000 square-foot Veterans Memorial Museum he opened in Branson, Mo., in November.
And the world's biggest bronze battle sculpture, a 70-foot-long, 15-ton tribute to the veterans of World War II that he created and shipped east on two semi-tractor trailers to fill the main hall of the memorial to veterans of 20th century wars.
That's what's important, says Hoppe, a tall, sturdy man dressed in button fly Levi's and a black turtleneck, a handsome man with close-set eyes and thick wavy hair, the kind that a comb can't part.
"It's the most important thing I've ever done," he says, reclining behind a big oak desk in his office, Remington calendars on the wall and yellow sticky notes everywhere.
A fax machine sounds a steady beep as he talks, copies of magazine and newspaper articles about the museum slowly sliding into the room.
The publicity hasn't stopped in the two months since the museum opened -- hundreds of newspaper articles and broadcasts around the world.
After all, most people just don't open museums in their spare time.
But Fred Hoppe isn't most people.
"What I admire about him most is that he comes up with an idea, and he acts on it," says his wife of 11 years, Donna Hoppe. "He's just not afraid of anything."
Don Wesely says the same thing. He met Hoppe at a dinner party several years ago. They talked.
"I found him interesting and charming and fun and talented," said the Lincoln mayor.
Later, Wesely listened to Hoppe propose a bronze sculpture of a 5,000-pound, 15-foot-high Imperial mammoth he wanted to build for the State Museum.
Sure, thought Wesely. Right.
"By golly he got it done," said Wesely, referring to "Archie," a bronze replica of an Archadiscadon found in Lincoln County 78 years ago, which now sits outside the museum.
"I'm a big, big fan of Fred Hoppe," the mayor said. "He's a world class talent."
The world class talent doesn't live in Malcolm, though, an error repeated in countless stories over the years. ("That just drives me insane," Hoppe says, recounting the number of people who ask him questions about the small town after the stories appear.)
His rambling house is miles from Malcolm, down a winding country lane north of Lincoln.
He grew up in Schuyler, came to Lincoln to attend the university in the late '70s and left only to go back home to tend to his ailing parents for four years before returning for good in 1990.
In the early days, after college, he made his living as a museum taxidermist. Set up a little shop on 10th Street. The big man nearly cringes at the word now. Pushes it aside with long fingers, thinking about the people who will call him up wanting mounted bobcats and big horn sheep.
Taxidermy was a lifetime ago, he says. From there he began making bronze wildlife sculpture and has now segued to the human form.
He took his training on the job. When he was a business student, Hoppe found himself drawn to Morrill Hall and its vast dioramas and mounted animals depicting the Plains of long ago. He came to know Harvey Gunderson, the museum director, who regaled him with tales of great mural artists, museum taxidermists and wildlife sculptors.
He taught him something, too: Excellence takes time.
It was the same lesson he learned at home years before, as an awkward kid struggling to succeed in basketball and football, who eventually became a three-sport letterman and came to UNL on an athletic scholarship.
"I was absolutely horrible but I stayed in sports because I enjoyed them."
Even then he had confidence.
"My mother always thought I was great, it didn't matter what I did," he says, smiling.
And when he was 7 she gave him four packages of modeling clay.
His mother told the boy who loved the outdoors that it would help him become creative.
So he sculpted. He dragged home orphaned animals. He sculpted. Spent hours at an old log cabin his father built, sitting by the stone fireplace, listening to his elders tell of bygone times and ancestors.
He hunted in the Platte River Valley. He sculpted. Got hooked on reading in Mrs. Barry's sixth-grade class.
But today when Donna reads novels, he tells her she's wasting her time.
He'd rather learn something about the world as he reads. About history. The Civil War. Lewis and Clark. The Spice Trades.
"I think the only novel he ever read was Jack London's 'The Call of the Wild,' " says his wife.
(Not so, says Hoppe. He read "White Fang," too.)
When he works, in a hanger-like building 50 yards from the house, he tunes the television to the History Channel or Headline News, learning and sculpting as his three young sons sit at their own makeshift workbenches in the corner, building cities from clay.
He is content.
"I love it," he says. "It doesn't seem like work."
Supporters of George Bush the elder commissioned him last year to create a bust of the former president as a 19-year-old naval aviator. Now he's working on a life-size bronze of Bush's son -- the 43rd president, George W. -- for his presidential library, plus a bust of Gen. Norman Schwartzkopf and another of Charlton Heston riding a horse.
He points out a model of the sculpture sitting on his kitchen counter with the cookie sheets and breakfast dishes.
When he can, he puts on slide shows at old folks homes and elementary schools, telling them about the museum or his 40 trips to Alaska, sleeping in the wild, fishing from icy streams for his dinner, studying for hours bald eagles at rest, waiting for a glimpse of grizzly bears, moose, caribou.
"I got to see the wildlife, and when the eagles landed they did this," he says, showing a photograph of a bronze bald eagle sculpture.
One thing Fred Hoppe cannot dispute: He is driven.
Only a driven man would finance an 18,000 square-foot Missouri museum practically by himself after 36 foundations turned down his pleas for help. Would fashion a small saw mill and split 70 tons of logs in his backyard, making siding and lumber for the museum to save money.
Would work 18-hour days, seven days a week for 10 months to complete the project others told him would take six years.
Would model each of the 50 soldiers depicted in his 70-foot sculpture after actual veterans. And spend four months calling 134 Scalias in New York state, searching for the family of Vito Scalia, an 18-year-old New York resident killed May 28, 1944, near Rome, Italy.
The young man was Hoppe's father's best friend in the 36th Infantry Division.
And so the model couldn't be just any veteran.
"When my father talked about him he still got very emotional about losing this young kid," said Hoppe. "It never left him."
Fred Hoppe Sr. sold Chevrolets from his car dealership in Schuyler, and never complained as the shrapnel from those long-ago battles worked its way out of his body.
The museum is a tribute to him. To all soldiers, said the son.
"It's not about giving glory to me," he says. "I wanted to honor the veterans."
And he wanted to do it before they were all gone. Like his father. Like so many of his father's friends.
But there is a difference between desire and delivery.
"Some people just talk about doing things," says his wife who works along side him in the studio. "He does it."
The sculptor has other projects in the works: An angel for All Faiths Chapel back in Schuyler. A sculpture for a hockey arena in North Dakota. Two bronze construction workers. Schwartzkopf and Heston and Bush.
The phone rings at the house in the country. The fax beeps. Night and day.
"There's never a dull moment," says Donna Hoppe.
Fred Hoppe is lots of things. An explorer, an entrepreneur, an artist.
But just remember this: He's not a taxidermist.
He gave up flying antique planes when his son was born.
He'd rather not dwell on the lion in the garage.
And he doesn't live in Malcolm.
