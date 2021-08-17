Cindy Lange-Kubick: Thanksgiving is about what you have, which is everything, Nov. 22, 2012

Someone should suggest a walk after dinner and you should refuse, or agree to a stroll no farther than the corner and back.

Someone should fall asleep on the couch, and you should put a blanket on top of that person and tuck it around them as if they were a baby again and then realize all of us were babies once, grandpa, too, and every grown-up baby needs love.

There should be stocking feet on a coffee table. The paper scattered like leaves on the carpet. A game of cards, hotly contested.

On Thanksgiving, you should feed someone, a friend or a stranger, the cousins who don't have anywhere else to go, the dog under the table.

Thanksgiving doesn't get its due, and I don't just mean the turkeys. Twitter should shut down on Thanksgiving, phones should go silent, no one should talk smack about the election.

Gratitude is such a nice word, and we don't have enough of it. Blessings are even better, and it's nice to have a day set aside to count them.

I don't mean to say everyone has all they need at Thanksgiving. Bombs are falling on Gaza and Syria is a bloody mess and all over the world there is hunger and disease and suffering.