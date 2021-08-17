Cindy Lange-Kubick: Thanksgiving is about what you have, which is everything, Nov. 22, 2012

No one asks what you want for Thanksgiving.
There are no lists to write, no lists to fill. There is no waiting in line at midnight to make sure everyone will get what they want at the lowest possible price.
No one is trampled.
There is nothing to wrap, except for the potato casserole you've folded in a towel so it will stay warm on its way to a warm house, where inside someone loves you.
Because Thanksgiving is not about what you can get -- it's about what you have, which is everything, and you don't even realize it.
On a perfect Thanksgiving, the sun should shine through the storm door and shoes should pile in the entryway and your dad should greet you with a hug.
The kitchen should be steamy and your mom should be slightly harried, and/or a little tipsy, depending on your mom.
And you shouldn't ever cross your mom on Thanksgiving, not by complaining about the dinner rolls or wondering why the pies came from Village Inn this year, or by turning up the thermostat.
You should simply say, Mom. Mom, I love you. For you I am thankful. And then you should help stir the gravy.
On Thanksgiving, you should take seconds, thirds on the desserts.
Someone should suggest a walk after dinner and you should refuse, or agree to a stroll no farther than the corner and back.
Someone should fall asleep on the couch, and you should put a blanket on top of that person and tuck it around them as if they were a baby again and then realize all of us were babies once, grandpa, too, and every grown-up baby needs love.
There should be stocking feet on a coffee table. The paper scattered like leaves on the carpet. A game of cards, hotly contested.
On Thanksgiving, you should feed someone, a friend or a stranger, the cousins who don't have anywhere else to go, the dog under the table.
Thanksgiving doesn't get its due, and I don't just mean the turkeys. Twitter should shut down on Thanksgiving, phones should go silent, no one should talk smack about the election.
Gratitude is such a nice word, and we don't have enough of it. Blessings are even better, and it's nice to have a day set aside to count them.
I don't mean to say everyone has all they need at Thanksgiving. Bombs are falling on Gaza and Syria is a bloody mess and all over the world there is hunger and disease and suffering.
But if you're reading this, chances are you are golden. You might have sorrow. You might have real pain somewhere -- your neck, your left knee, your fragile heart -- but if you have food on a table and enough leftovers for lunch during a football game on Friday and someone to hold your hand when you say grace, I'd say you're good.
I'd say you have more than you need.
I have more than I need.
And on Thanksgiving, you should pray, when all that food is getting cold on the counter -- or still cooking in the kitchen of a dirty greasy spoon or a fancy, linen-napkin country club. Pray while your stomach growls and you have to drag a kid away from his Xbox or a fan away from a fourth-and-short on ABC or wait for your sister to get out of the bathroom or soothe hurt feelings between siblings.
On a holiday started by a myth, nurtured by the poultry industry and hungry, hopeful people, you should pray.
You should pray, even if you don't know exactly what you believe or even if you don't believe at all. We all should pray.
And that prayer should be thank you.
Thank you, thank you, thank you. Amen.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK