Cindy Lange-Kubick: Survivor recalls day - 61 years ago - when the ocean liner she was on sank, Jan. 29, 2006

That suitcase saved them, Nellie says.

They went one way, looking for the suitcase. Everyone else went the other way. Sailors helped them into a lifeboat.

They went only a little way in the sea when she heard that sound.

A big yawn.

Then the people screaming and the Wilhelm Gustloff disappearing into the sea.

It wasn’t too long before a German boat came and pulled them aboard.

She sat in the engine room, trying to get warm.

She didn’t feel anything, Nellie says. Only empty.

For years, she thought maybe her father lived, had somehow been rescued from the icy water and taken to Sweden or Norway.

She went to the Red Cross. Did they know of a man called Voldemar Minkevics?

They did not. Her father was really gone. And the Russians didn’t leave Latvia, so she couldn’t go home to her mother.

And so a young woman called Leonilla — her hair was blond then and she was taller and she wanted to be a lawyer like her father — wound up in England and then met a young man in Scotland and they fell in love and came to Lincoln in 1958.