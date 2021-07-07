Cindy Lange-Kubick: Star sacker can't quite bag big win, Jan. 22, 1998

He's the kind of guy girls call cute and old ladies like.

He's got a sweet crooked grin, a close-shorn swatch of dark hair and cheeks that flush red when he's embarrassed or mad.

And, boy oh boy, can he bag.

"When we get really busy something happens and he goes really fast," said Russ's checker Amber Heninger. "Faster than anyone I've even seen. It's scary."

Matt grins.

By Tuesday the flush he sported after Monday's disappointing announcement has faded.

He's back at the store stocking ruby red grapefruit and filling sacks, his hands flying as he flips a couple cans of Campbell's end over end, surrounds them with a trio of TV dinners, tops it all with a bag of carrots and a loaf of bread.

There's an art to good sacking -- cans on the bottom, boxes around the sides and fragile fare in the middle, Matt says as he works.

There are cardinal sins too: hot food next to frozen, meat next to produce, too many milk cartons in one bag.

And little tricks, making nooks and crannies for candy bars and toothpaste, double bagging Pepsi bottles, wrapping the chicken legs in plastic.