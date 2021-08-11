Cindy Lange-Kubick: Singing for Mrs. McMahan, March 17, 2009

"We know them!"

The music teacher always wanted her classroom to be a safe place, a place her kids could share and she could share back.

So the students knew she was hurting. Her husband was failing. He'd had multiple sclerosis for 27 years. He was in hospice for the last year.

They needed to know she was OK. That life went on, even though what was happening was sad.

Mrs. McMahan's husband,a kind and gentle husband and father, was in a wheelchair. His hands were curled in,like bird wings.He had dementia and hadn't been able to hold a conversation for a long time.

Then, two weeks before he died, Mrs. McMahan came to school with a story to tell the children.

Her husband had started talking.

Death is coming soon, he told her.

What do you see? she asked him.

I see millions of people and they look like diamonds.

Do you see Jesus?

He's right here.

Then he told her he was going to heaven on a 747 - and her brother was going to be the pilot.