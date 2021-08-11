Cindy Lange-Kubick: Singing for Mrs. McMahan, March 17, 2009

This column originally ran on March 17, 2009.
For a long time, the children had known their teacher's husband was dying. Someone would raise a hand almost every day in music class at Faith Lutheran Elementary School. How's Mr. McMahan today? And for a long time, the answer was the same: Not so good. Then, last week, Cassie McMahan had a different answer. He's better. He's gone to live with Jesus.
Monday morning, the music teacher stands in front of her students. Faith Lutheran Church is filling up. "You know they can't start without me," says the teacher, wearing a red dress with sandals on a perfect spring day.
The students are singing three songs at her husband's memorial service.
Mrs.McMahan is going to lead them.
"She wouldn't have it any other way," says Jaimie Mc-Gowan, who worked at the school last year. "They've taken this journey with her."
Cassie McMahan has taught music for 35 years. She's demanding but fair and full of fun, the kind of teacher all the students and parents love.
"We don't have time now to practice," she tells the rows of children.
"But we don't need to. Who knows why?"
A hand raises.
"We know them!"
The music teacher always wanted her classroom to be a safe place, a place her kids could share and she could share back.
So the students knew she was hurting. Her husband was failing. He'd had multiple sclerosis for 27 years. He was in hospice for the last year.
They needed to know she was OK. That life went on, even though what was happening was sad.
Mrs. McMahan's husband,a kind and gentle husband and father, was in a wheelchair. His hands were curled in,like bird wings.He had dementia and hadn't been able to hold a conversation for a long time.
Then, two weeks before he died, Mrs. McMahan came to school with a story to tell the children.
Her husband had started talking.
Death is coming soon, he told her.
What do you see? she asked him.
I see millions of people and they look like diamonds.
Do you see Jesus?
He's right here.
Then he told her he was going to heaven on a 747 - and her brother was going to be the pilot.
Mrs. McMahan laughed. Her brother is a pastor.
He was there Monday to preach the sermon.
They'd talked about David's death in class and that the children were going to sing to celebrate his life.
Mrs. McMahan had a way with all the kids, even the antsy boys, who'd rather be bouncing a basketball than carrying a tune.
"You're going to notice there's not a body," she tells the boys and girls now.
"We had him cremated, which might sound kind of weird,but it's OK."
She tells them there will be a beautiful wooden box at the front of the church.
They might see her brother cover it with a white cloth.
"What does that remind us of?"she asks.
Hands raise.
"That he's up in heaven."
Now it's almost time.
Mrs. McMahan puts her right hand over her heart.
"Remember I told you I would be sad in here a little?"
Her students nod.
"But when you sing I want to see sparkle eyes and I wanna see smiles."
The widow in the red dress leaves.
A few minutes later she is standing in front of her students again. This time in a big sanctuary filled with people. There is a wooden box near the altar and,at the back, balloons tied to an empty wheelchair.
The music teacher raises two fingers.
She touches her hand to her heart.
The children sing.
