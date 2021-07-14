Cindy Lange-Kubick: Siblings walk to San Fransisco for fun in 1912, May. 21, 2000

They didn't walk to raise money, heighten awareness or tone their tushes.
They walked because they could.
They walked in the decades before Dr. Scholl's. Before Adidas. Before Coppertone SPF 30.
They walked in high-topped leather shoes. With heels. They walked in modest long-sleeved cotton suits and wide-brimmed canvas hats. They walked through prairie, desert, sun, storm, wind, rattlesnakes, rye grass, salt flats.
From Sutton to San Francisco. Fifty-four days; 1,678 miles.
It was his Aunt Della's idea, says Robert R. "Bob" Anthes.
The 23-year-old school teacher belonged to the Sutton Ladies Walking Club and decided a jaunt out of Clay County in May 1912 sounded like, well, fun.
She hauled Bob's father, Reuben, along for company.
The Sutton marching band saw them off.
The Omaha World-Herald followed the Anthes siblings' odyssey with weekly installments Della mailed from the field. The paper paid a buck apiece for datelines from Sidney, Laramie, Bitter Creek, Pequot, Gold Run, San Francisco.
Bob heard the tale of the Great Walk growing up. His father would mention it from time to time: swimming in the Great Salt Lake in Utah, sleeping in a phone booth, 9-mile-long dust storms.
The pair followed the railroad tracks. Just the two of them. No supply-filled support van. No press releases announcing their arrival. No cell phone.
Reuben did have a pistol. And he had to pull it out a time or two, but no one was hurt.
The brother and sister took Sundays off. Slept in hotels and haymows. Watched sheep shearing. Braved armies of mosquitoes. Relied on the succor of strangers.
Della's nose peeled 10 times. They discovered blisters make good cushions and cold water soothes aching soles.
After 10 days and 302 miles the teacher wrote: "We have had sore feet but as yet we haven't experienced 'cold feet.'"
And this: "Will power seems to be the greatest requisite and no one suffering from the hook worm disease should undertake distance walking."
And a few days later this: "This continuous walking causes one to change all his previous ideas of the stomach's capacity and also the amount of food it is best to eat."
The hikers found cowboys in Wyoming, tabernacles in Utah, mosquitoes in Nevada, beauty in California.
Bob Anthes says his father had been a Great Northern railroad man before losing his left hand in a Montana track accident. He took leave of an accounting job in Grand Island to head west.
Why?
"His sister suggested it," says Bob, now 86.
The Anthes were a hard-working German farm family.
"Their mother and father gave them some good genes," says the son, a retired administrator. "They were all sturdy."
Bob was born in California where his parents met and wed after the trip. (Following the family tradition of adventure he was delivered on the floor of a general store near Redwine after a long ride on horseback.)
The boy returned to Nebraska with his parents in 1918. His dad managed a grain elevator at the Union Stockyards in Omaha. "He was on his feet all the time," Bob says.
Years later the son considered a similar sojourn. He even proposed it to Della's oldest daughter.
"I think by the time I mentioned it we were too old."
And Della, the tenacious schoolteacher, married a comedian she met in Yosemite at trip's end. She raised two daughters. Never talked about the journey she called "the best vacation of my life" in her last missive to the World-Herald on July, 19, 1912.
That day, she wrote of her plans to visit San Jose, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. She would come home by way of Denver, she wrote, with a side trip to Pike's Peak.
"Which I intend to climb."
