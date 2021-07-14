Cindy Lange-Kubick: Siblings walk to San Fransisco for fun in 1912, May. 21, 2000

The pair followed the railroad tracks. Just the two of them. No supply-filled support van. No press releases announcing their arrival. No cell phone.

Reuben did have a pistol. And he had to pull it out a time or two, but no one was hurt.

The brother and sister took Sundays off. Slept in hotels and haymows. Watched sheep shearing. Braved armies of mosquitoes. Relied on the succor of strangers.

Della's nose peeled 10 times. They discovered blisters make good cushions and cold water soothes aching soles.

After 10 days and 302 miles the teacher wrote: "We have had sore feet but as yet we haven't experienced 'cold feet.'"

And this: "Will power seems to be the greatest requisite and no one suffering from the hook worm disease should undertake distance walking."

And a few days later this: "This continuous walking causes one to change all his previous ideas of the stomach's capacity and also the amount of food it is best to eat."

The hikers found cowboys in Wyoming, tabernacles in Utah, mosquitoes in Nevada, beauty in California.