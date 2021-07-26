Cindy Lange-Kubick: She's gone crazy about a past from seven times zones away, Jan.12, 2003

Normal people can’t understand why other seemingly normal people collect spoons or belong to sci-fi clubs or hang out on eBay, waiting for new Marilyn Monroe memorabilia to show up. And only another person who has burned out his or her retinas on old census films can understand why a fellow human being would risk carpal tunnel scrolling millions of ships’ passenger lists to discover exactly when and how his or her ancestors floated to America.

I can’t explain it.

At cribbage Thursday night, genealogy somehow squirmed into the conversation between hands — funny how that seems to happen so often these days. Eric, on the opposing team, admitted to fiddling around a bit with his own family history.

But, he offered, talking about family history is sort of like sharing your dreams.

You think your own nocturnal visions are terribly interesting, he explained, but nobody else really cares.

So I decided not to tell him the story of my phone call to Linne. How flustered I got when Frau Brokamp answered.

How I forgot even the most elementary German and tried to make up for it by simply talking louder, in English. “I DON’T SPEAK MUCH GERMAN BUT I’M LOOKING FOR…”