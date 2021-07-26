Cindy Lange-Kubick: She's gone crazy about a past from seven times zones away, Jan.12, 2003

Last Wednesday, from my living room in Lincoln, I punched the phone number of a woman I didn’t know, who lives seven time zones away in a village called Linne in the northern plains of Germany.
I’d found her phone number on the Internet, listed as a contact for the Christian Democratic Union, a conservative political party.
Actually her husband, Hans Brokamp, was listed as the contact, but Hans wasn’t home when I phoned, so I talked to Frau Brokamp instead.
I didn’t call to join the party. I called to ask about a man born in the days of Otto Von Bismarck, the first ruler of the German Empire.
Genealogy will make you do crazy things.
For most of last fall and all of this winter I’ve been searching for myself. Or rather, the piece of myself that began long ago in Europe, in the villages and countryside of Germany and what is now Poland.
I’ve turned into one of those genealogy nuts, one of those people who regularly orders microfilmed church records from the Tiger Woods of genealogy, the Mormon Church.
I’ve become one of those people who covet ancient family documents as if they were first drafts of the Bible and thinks old plat maps are as exciting as “American Idol.”
When I first told my daughter I was planning a trip to Germany this spring, hauling her grandparents along with me, she looked aghast.
Why Germany? She asked. Why not Italy or Spain? Someplace fun, someplace where they have good food?
Because we’re not Italian, we’re German, I tell her. I’m German. You’re half German.
My children don’t feel German, not even a little. The only thing they know about Deutschland has to do with Hitler and Dirk Nowitzki, the 7-foot-tall, sharp-shooting Dallas Maverick basketball wunderkind from Wurzburg.
I’d have to say I don’t feel so German either, most of the time.
Until I’m sitting in the dim moonlight of a microfilm reader, scrolling through the geburtens and heiratens, births and deaths, of the old Lutheran kirchenbuch that recorded the baptism of my great-grandfather Carl Johanns Frederich Lange, 28 April, 1872.
It’s a thriving pastime, this genealogy business. And for people like me who have never really had a hobby, besides eating, genealogy fills a gap.
I suppose everyone has their reasons for starting to root around in the past, but the truth is, once you’ve begun you cannot quit.
It’s like being under the control of some invisible force, like gravity, that pulls you back to these long dead people, people you’ve never met, people you may not even have liked, who share your bloodline.
Normal people can’t understand why other seemingly normal people collect spoons or belong to sci-fi clubs or hang out on eBay, waiting for new Marilyn Monroe memorabilia to show up. And only another person who has burned out his or her retinas on old census films can understand why a fellow human being would risk carpal tunnel scrolling millions of ships’ passenger lists to discover exactly when and how his or her ancestors floated to America.
I can’t explain it.
At cribbage Thursday night, genealogy somehow squirmed into the conversation between hands — funny how that seems to happen so often these days. Eric, on the opposing team, admitted to fiddling around a bit with his own family history.
But, he offered, talking about family history is sort of like sharing your dreams.
You think your own nocturnal visions are terribly interesting, he explained, but nobody else really cares.
So I decided not to tell him the story of my phone call to Linne. How flustered I got when Frau Brokamp answered.
How I forgot even the most elementary German and tried to make up for it by simply talking louder, in English. “I DON’T SPEAK MUCH GERMAN BUT I’M LOOKING FOR…”
How when I hung up with a promise to call back Monday — after she’d asked around the village for anyone who knew the family name Lange — I felt a little bit like Agatha Christie on the cusp of breaking a case.
And a little bit like an orphan one step closer to finding her mother.
And quite a bit like a fool who just called a stranger seven time zones away asking about a ghost.
Like I said, this genealogy stuff, it’s crazy.
