Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'She was so sad. I thought it would help her get better,' June 10, 2018

Sa turned to Julie.

She had an idea: Let’s go to Vietnam together.

* * *

The 26-year-old from Vietnam calls Julie her American sister. The 60-year-old from Lincoln calls Sa her Vietnamese sister.

“We met and there was this instant connection,” Julie says. “And it’s just turned into this amazing relationship.”

They were both artists and they were both open-minded and curious, each of them eager to learn more about the other’s culture.

When Sa quit painting nails for a few months, Julie went to see her on the UNL campus. They met in the food court and walked over to Richards Hall, where Sa had her classes, and where Julie had been an art student, too, back in the late '70s.

When Sa was working on a photography project, she asked if she could include John in her portfolio and she took beautiful portraits of him in the midst of his illness.

Julie and John invited their new friend over for supper.

“She and John got to be really close, too,” Julie says. “She was just very emotionally attached to him.”