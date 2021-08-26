Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'She was so sad. I thought it would help her get better,' June 10, 2018

At a nail salon in north Lincoln, Sa Nguyen is painting Julie Smith‘s toes a pale shade of beige called Feeling Frisco.
She’s rubbing her calves with lemongrass-scented salt scrub and smoothing hot stones over her feet.
Julie and her husband, John Walters, used to come together to see Sa, a soft-spoken art student who makes a living making people’s feet pretty.
The couple had been treating themselves to pedicures ever since they started dating eight years ago and, when they met Sa at a salon on the other side of town, she became their friend.
Every time John sat down in the chair, Sa would hurry over to be his technician. She served the couple Vietnamese coffee and they talked about everything.
John was already sick by then.
When he got too weak to come for weekly pedicures, Sa would drive to John and Julie’s townhouse and sit by his bed and hold his hand and pray.
She prayed for him to get well, Sa says Friday, as she rubs his widow’s feet.
“I pray for him to be alive.”
John died of pancreatic cancer on July 6, 2017.
A few months later, the women were out walking in the park.
Sa turned to Julie.
She had an idea: Let’s go to Vietnam together.
* * *
The 26-year-old from Vietnam calls Julie her American sister. The 60-year-old from Lincoln calls Sa her Vietnamese sister.
“We met and there was this instant connection,” Julie says. “And it’s just turned into this amazing relationship.”
They were both artists and they were both open-minded and curious, each of them eager to learn more about the other’s culture.
When Sa quit painting nails for a few months, Julie went to see her on the UNL campus. They met in the food court and walked over to Richards Hall, where Sa had her classes, and where Julie had been an art student, too, back in the late '70s.
When Sa was working on a photography project, she asked if she could include John in her portfolio and she took beautiful portraits of him in the midst of his illness.
Julie and John invited their new friend over for supper.
“She and John got to be really close, too,” Julie says. “She was just very emotionally attached to him.”
Sa loved to travel. She brought Julie a carved rhinoceros from a trip to Africa and salt from the salt beds in Peru.
Julie brought her chocolates at Christmas and seeds from her tomato plants so she could grow her own.
But a 10-day trip to Vietnam together? So soon after John’s death?
Sa was already planning a trip back to the village she left seven years ago and where her grandmother and three of her sisters still lived.
But she wanted to be a tourist in her homeland, too, and travel to the north to Hanoi and the Mekong Delta and all the places she’d never been.
She also wanted Julie to come.
“Because John had passed away and she was so sad,” Sa says. “I thought it would help her get better. Refresh her.”
Julie thought about the invitation for a day or two.
And then she said, Sure.
* * *
Julie and John met at a birthday party.
A friend on the guest list thought they’d make a good couple.
John had lost his first wife, Kris, to cancer. They had three sons. Julie was divorced and her ex-husband — the father of her two boys — had also died.
But Julie’s kids were still in school and she was working and she didn’t have time for love.
“He always said he had to teach me I was worthy of his love,” Julie says. “Honestly, he was the best thing in the world.”
The pair dated for six years. She kept her house; he kept his. They rode scooters together, volunteered all over town.
By the time they married and bought a townhouse, John was already sick with his first cancer — esophageal.
Julie quit her job to care for him.
“He was just the love of her life,” said friend Betsy Bergman. “You could look and say so many things were unfair, but Julie was never like that; she just stayed so positive for him.”
Julie calls her husband one of the good ones.
“He was kind and thoughtful and extremely funny and he loved me unconditionally. He just did.”
And, like Julie, he loved pedicures.
* * *
They left on a cold January day, after months of planning.
Julie posted pictures on Facebook.
Smiling with a basket of eggs in her arms. Holding a chicken and leaning close to a smiling wrinkled woman — Khoan, Sa’s grandmother.
“The highlight of my first two days in Vietnam has been this sweet tiny woman,” she wrote. “She has hardly left my side.”
There were photos of the My Son Valley, Hindu temples and Champa art, the floating market on the Mekong Delta, Julie and Sa in pointed rice hats aboard a river junket.
They’d booked passage on a small tour after leaving Sa’s village and rode bicycles through organic farms and prayed at Buddhist temples, drank Hungarian brandy, hiked up mountains and through caves, kayaked, dined on authentic street food.
Many of her Facebook friends were puzzled: What are you doing? Who are you with?
“I couldn’t believe it when she told me,” Betsy said. “I think it was really scary for her to think about going after losing John, but it was just a beautiful thing.”
It was hard deciding to say yes to the trip, Julie says. She’d always wanted to see Vietnam. She wanted to go, but her grief was still fresh.
In the end, John was there.
“I took some of his ashes. I took him with us.”
* * *
Once Sa nicked Julie’s foot and drew blood.
“I freaked out,” Sa says.
Julie forgave her.
They joke with each other. Julie says Sa is bossy. Sa asks Julie if she’s wearing a “hippie shirt” again.
Sa works late most days. She has a second job at a Korean restaurant. She takes her sisters to English lessons at Southeast Community College.
She’ll start her sophomore year at UNL this fall.
After Julie flew home from Vietnam, Sa went back to her village and stayed two months. All of her family is in America now, except one sister and her grandmother.
She likes to get to know the people who come in for pedicures, but not all of them become friends like Julie and John.
Julie and John are special.
“They were more open. It’s more about them.”
Sa is a beautiful friend, Julie says. “We are so different, but we respect each other and I love learning from her.”
They made good travel companions, too.
It’s been nearly a year since Julie lost John. Her Vietnamese sister has watched her take that journey — from American Nails in north Lincoln and from the shore of Ha Long Bay in Vietnam and from the altar of a Hindu temple where Julie left a piece of John behind.
“She’s a strong woman,” Sa says.
“Most of the time,” Julie answers.
Sa nods her head yes.
“Sometimes.”
