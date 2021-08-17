Cindy Lange-Kubick: Save the Bennett Martin Library, Nov. 1, 2012

I love Bennett Martin Library and not just because it smells like books.
I love that building. Which is why I'm starting a Save the Bennett Martin Library campaign now, long before the bibliophiles on N Street find new digs and the city bulldozes their old ones in the middle of the night.
Not that they would necessarily do that.
But it is prime real estate. And our downtown (as you know) is happening, most recently named the seventh BEST downtown in America, right up there with Provo, Utah, and Stamford, Conn.
Not everyone loves the four-story structure, pieced together in three phases beginning in the late 1950s.
Some people see little more than an energy-sucking architectural hodgepodge.
Me, I see Mid-Century beauty.
The kitsch of "The Brady Bunch." The magic of "The Secret Garden."
"I would say its most charming thing is the courtyard," says Pat Leach, Lincoln City Libraries director. "Second to that is the elevator, which has the window that looks out onto the courtyard."
And who wouldn't want to live in a third-floor apartment if that was your ride up and down every day?
Who wouldn't want to sip sangria in the green oasis of a courtyard? Or dine el fresco on drunken noodles?
And how about a coffee house on the first floor, tables cozied up to that wall of windows?
And a reading chair on the landing halfway up the open staircase.
Ed Zimmer has a fondness for Bennett Martin Library, but not in the same way I do.
"Everything I love about it is inside the walls," says Lincoln's historic preservation guru, in a show of diplomacy.
"I love the books and the microfilm … and I can borrow music and I can get an early edition of Robert Frost from the Heritage Room."
But as an example of Cold War-era architecture - it's not the city's best.
The courtyard was created by serendipity. The original building was completed in 1962 and shaped like an L. The library expanded a few years later and a second L was added. The two Ls made a two-story tall square - with a patch of earth in the middle.
Instant courtyard.
In the late '70s, two more stories were added - and the cool elevator. More space and more headaches.
Like the pigeon wire behind the open blocks of the second floor's concrete walls, Zimmer says.
And the downside of all those additions, Leach says. A librarian in one room can't see into the next, making it hard to staff on a budget. And the many heating and cooling systems that make it hard to operate efficiently in another way.
"You walk from one room into another and you're in a different climate."
There has been talk of reinventing Pershing Center and making it a library for the 21st century.
But it likely will be a few years until the library makes up its mind where to move and when.
Which leaves this building.
Not perfect, but a part of Lincoln.
And what better time than now to start thinking what's next for our aging repository of literature and lost bookmarks?
Let's flip it.
A bar - the Atomic Reference Room? - on the first floor, condos on the second, or a dance club, an office building, an art gallery.
You have to imagine an old library always will have good karma, and no matter what it becomes it always will carry the sweet scent of paper and ink - a reminder of its past.
The library director has worked at the corner of 14th and N since 1979, suffering the building's quirks and enjoying its charms.
"It's been a library for 50 years. All of the preschool story times, all of the reading … there is something wonderful that happens in a building with all that people power."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK