Cindy Lange-Kubick: Save the Bennett Martin Library, Nov. 1, 2012

And how about a coffee house on the first floor, tables cozied up to that wall of windows?

And a reading chair on the landing halfway up the open staircase.

Ed Zimmer has a fondness for Bennett Martin Library, but not in the same way I do.

"Everything I love about it is inside the walls," says Lincoln's historic preservation guru, in a show of diplomacy.

"I love the books and the microfilm … and I can borrow music and I can get an early edition of Robert Frost from the Heritage Room."

But as an example of Cold War-era architecture - it's not the city's best.

The courtyard was created by serendipity. The original building was completed in 1962 and shaped like an L. The library expanded a few years later and a second L was added. The two Ls made a two-story tall square - with a patch of earth in the middle.

Instant courtyard.

In the late '70s, two more stories were added - and the cool elevator. More space and more headaches.

Like the pigeon wire behind the open blocks of the second floor's concrete walls, Zimmer says.