Cindy Lange-Kubick: Running the race with endurance, running it for Chandy, May 10, 2010

Katie Bugbee came up with the marathon idea before school started. Why not run in Chandy's memory? Honor her spirit by competing?

"We said we need to carry Chandy's torch, "she explained Thursday from her home in the Highlands. "And not just for us, but for her boys, too."

Because Chandy was a mom first. Chandy, that's what her friends called her. She even named a couple of her airborne acrobatic moves after her boys: The Harrison Helix. The Drew Peek-a-boo.

But Chandy didn't just fly. She was a swimmer. A triathlete. A golfer. A runner.

She gave her best to everything she did.

Some of the moms who raced last week were already runners. Beth Volin used to train with Chandy. They'd take off on a loop around the Highlands after they dropped their boys at school, stopping after for sweet, fattening coffee drinks.

Katie watched them.

"I was the friend who would see these guys running on my way to go get doughnuts."

She couldn't run a mile last fall. But Beth encouraged her. Katie finished a 5K in November. She worked her way up to 10-mile runs this spring.

Marathon day felt like Chandy's day.