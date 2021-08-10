Cindy Lange-Kubick: Running the race with endurance, running it for Chandy, May 10, 2010

This column originally ran on May 10, 2010.
Before the race, Chandy Clanton's team gathered outside Memorial Stadium.
Someone took a picture of the seven moms running for a mom who couldn't run with them.
They wore matching red shirts - a tiny plane on the front, a Bible verse on the back.
The plane was like Chandy's. The verse was Hebrews 12:1.
And let us run with endurance the race God has set before us ...
The women were ready to run last Sunday.
They were old friends and newer friends. A sister-in-law. Women who knew Chandy as a mom who lived for her boys. Or as a Sunday school teacher. A volunteer in her son's classrooms at Trinity Lutheran School. A caring and charismatic friend who just happened to be a world-class aerobatic pilot, too.
Chandy was 36 when her plane tumbled to the earth last July during a practice session before a Missouri air show.
Her friends mourned in the weeks that followed.
They did what friends do in times of sorrow. They kept busy.
They helped Chandy's family, cleaned her house, looked after her sons.
Katie Bugbee came up with the marathon idea before school started. Why not run in Chandy's memory? Honor her spirit by competing?
"We said we need to carry Chandy's torch, "she explained Thursday from her home in the Highlands. "And not just for us, but for her boys, too."
Because Chandy was a mom first. Chandy, that's what her friends called her. She even named a couple of her airborne acrobatic moves after her boys: The Harrison Helix. The Drew Peek-a-boo.
But Chandy didn't just fly. She was a swimmer. A triathlete. A golfer. A runner.
She gave her best to everything she did.
Some of the moms who raced last week were already runners. Beth Volin used to train with Chandy. They'd take off on a loop around the Highlands after they dropped their boys at school, stopping after for sweet, fattening coffee drinks.
Katie watched them.
"I was the friend who would see these guys running on my way to go get doughnuts."
She couldn't run a mile last fall. But Beth encouraged her. Katie finished a 5K in November. She worked her way up to 10-mile runs this spring.
Marathon day felt like Chandy's day.
"I felt like all of those people were there for Chandy," Katie said. "It felt like everyone was there for our cause."
It felt like all over town people who cheered them forward were reading the circle of words on the back of seven red shirts. Mom. Daughter. Sister. Aunt. Friend. Missionary. Servant. Shopper. Traveler. Witness. Champion. Talented. ilot. Athlete. Loved. Missed. Chandy. Beth wipes her eyes Thursday, sitting on Katie's couch.
Chandy was all of those things and more, she said. Katie brings out a photo.
Chandy standing beside her plane, white sunglasses, hair in a ponytail. Her last day on Earth. Chandy went to Bible study with some of the women who ran. Her faith was strong.
Before she flew, she always said a prayer. Dear God, Thank you for the opportunity to fly today. Bless my talents and abilities. Return me safely home.
Her friends know Chandy is home.
But they miss her so.
Six months before she died, Chandy sent an e-mail to Beth and three other marathon-running friends.
Beth saved it. She sent it to Chandy's team in January.
"Time to train," Chandy had written. "As we begin to train for the half-marathon ... I thought this was a particularly important verse as we set out on the journey."
Then she thanked her friends. "How lucky am I to have such strong, courageous, smart, beautiful and motivated friends??? Not lucky, but blessed."
She ended with the Bible verse.
"... let us strip off every weight that slows us down, especially the sin that so easily trips us up.
"And let us run with endurance the race God has set before us."
