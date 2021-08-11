Cindy Lange-Kubick: Room 108: Where love becomes legal, May 18, 2009

This column was originally published May 18, 2009.
'Here's your receipt, and thank you very much. You're ready to get married.'
Love walked into the County-City Building on Friday.
It took a right. Then a left. Then it plopped itself into a pair of chairs in front of Earleen Ladd's desk, producing a pair of driver's licenses and a $20 bill.
The clock on the wall in Room 108 said 10:32. Kevin Bailey and Teresa Kehm were ready to say yes.
Love floods the marriage license bureau most Fridays.
Earleen isn't sure why. Maybe it's easier for couples to get Friday off. Or maybe you think more about love as the weekend approaches. (Or maybe they work outside, like Kevin, and have Friday off because it's raining.)
So far, though, this Friday has been slow. Two couples were waiting when Earleen came in at 7:30. As soon as they got their license, one pair was off to see the judge. (First comes the marriage license, then comes the marriage.)
Kevin and Teresa are getting married Sept. 9.
He's 39. She's 33. They met playing softball. They've both been married before. They have seven kids between them.
Earleen grew up in Valentine. She's been helping people get married for 25 years. She's been divorced for 24.
She has two daughters and grandkids and dark pink toenails. She asks all the right questions.
Father's middle name?
Mother's place of birth?
Couples sometimes learn things about each other, sitting here.
"I didn't know your dad was born in Kentucky," Teresa says."I thought he was from Texas."
Earleen doesn't ask couples if they've been married before. She doesn't raise an eyebrow when a man walks in with a woman young enough to be his daughter. Or the other way around.
She just fills in the blanks. Hands over copies. The official marriage license. The keepsake with the fancy seal.
"You can put it in a frame so it doesn't get torn. Or keep it in a scrapbook."
She takes payment ($15; $5 more if a woman takes a man's last name).
"Here's your receipt, and thank you very much. You're ready to get married."
In four days last week, Earleen and the other clerks issued 51 licenses; there were a dozen more Friday.
Earleen used to do them all, but some days there'd be a line of soon-to-be-marrieds standing at the door, and it got to be too much.
She sees young love walk in. And sometimes really young love. (A 17-year-old can be wed with a parent's consent.)
One day this spring, two 17-year-olds got their license. So did a couple in their 40s and another in their 80s.
Earleen once issued a license for a man and a woman who dated for 65 years. They were nearly 90 by the time they made it legal.
She filled out the form for a couple who had married young, had a son, divorced and married other people. Their son got them back together after their second spouses died.
Now, it seems, most couples live together, she says. Most women still take their husband's last name. And most couples are in their 20s.
"The day after graduation, they're lining up out in the hall. I imagine their parents saying, 'You can't get married until you graduate.'"
Aaron Kuehn and Rachel Meyer met in college.
Now they're sitting in Earleen's two blue chairs.
They were both resident assistants in their dorm. They drove to church together. Took ballroom dancing lessons.
"An excuse to get close to you," Aaron says.
He's going to be a Lutheran pastor. She has a degree in nursing. He's 25. She's 24. They've been dating how long?
"Four and a half years yesterday," Rachel says.
They hand over their driver's licenses. They lean forward and listen.
The official copy. The keepsake. The receipt.
Earleen hands over a parking pass and a manila envelope.
"You guys are all set."
The clerk knows plenty of marriages won't make it.
But it's hard to make a prediction on a lifetime of happiness sitting at her desk, asking for maiden names and birthplaces.
She just makes sure all the names are spelled right.
Love walked out of Room 108 at 10:47 Friday.
Earleen is waiting for it to walk back in.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK