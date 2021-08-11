Cindy Lange-Kubick: Room 108: Where love becomes legal, May 18, 2009

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This column was originally published May 18, 2009.

'Here's your receipt, and thank you very much. You're ready to get married.'

Love walked into the County-City Building on Friday.

It took a right. Then a left. Then it plopped itself into a pair of chairs in front of Earleen Ladd's desk, producing a pair of driver's licenses and a $20 bill.

The clock on the wall in Room 108 said 10:32. Kevin Bailey and Teresa Kehm were ready to say yes.

Love floods the marriage license bureau most Fridays.

Earleen isn't sure why. Maybe it's easier for couples to get Friday off. Or maybe you think more about love as the weekend approaches. (Or maybe they work outside, like Kevin, and have Friday off because it's raining.)

So far, though, this Friday has been slow. Two couples were waiting when Earleen came in at 7:30. As soon as they got their license, one pair was off to see the judge. (First comes the marriage license, then comes the marriage.)

Kevin and Teresa are getting married Sept. 9.

He's 39. She's 33. They met playing softball. They've both been married before. They have seven kids between them.