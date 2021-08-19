Cindy Lange-Kubick:Roberta and all her relations, April 11, 2013

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Her Aunt Rita drove down from Norfolk early, to beat the storm, so she could be at the hospital Friday for Roberta.

Roberta Droescher's nieces and nephews and their kids will be there, too, and her sisters Sheila and Mary and her brother Junior and her cousin George, the cousin she calls her brother, and Rhonda, the cousin she calls sister, and Rhonda's husband and their kids and Sue Bad Moccasin, her adopted mom, and her friends and people she sponsors.

And Doug and their girls, of course.

She warned her doctor there will be a crowd.

They'll pray together before the surgery, Roberta says.

Uncle Pete will come to lead them.

Pete Spotted Horse is her adopted uncle. He's like a mentor, a spiritual adviser.

Roberta already had cancer in her colon when they met. He was at the talking circle group. At the sweat lodge where she was cooking and encouraging inmates who came to purify themselves, the way she's been doing for years now.

Pete came and prayed for her at the hospital when she had her first surgery last February and when she went back six months later, this time with breast cancer.