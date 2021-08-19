Cindy Lange-Kubick:Roberta and all her relations, April 11, 2013

Her Aunt Rita drove down from Norfolk early, to beat the storm, so she could be at the hospital Friday for Roberta.
Roberta Droescher's nieces and nephews and their kids will be there, too, and her sisters Sheila and Mary and her brother Junior and her cousin George, the cousin she calls her brother, and Rhonda, the cousin she calls sister, and Rhonda's husband and their kids and Sue Bad Moccasin, her adopted mom, and her friends and people she sponsors.
And Doug and their girls, of course.
She warned her doctor there will be a crowd.
They'll pray together before the surgery, Roberta says.
Uncle Pete will come to lead them.
Pete Spotted Horse is her adopted uncle. He's like a mentor, a spiritual adviser.
Roberta already had cancer in her colon when they met. He was at the talking circle group. At the sweat lodge where she was cooking and encouraging inmates who came to purify themselves, the way she's been doing for years now.
Pete came and prayed for her at the hospital when she had her first surgery last February and when she went back six months later, this time with breast cancer.
One morning this winter, he called to check on her. Roberta was in bed, a pain like fire burning in her belly.
How's that pop business?
Roberta has a Dr. Pepper habit.
"I've been working on the same bottle for three days," she says.
"That's music to my ears."
She's trying, Roberta tells him.
Mitakuye Oyasin, she says as she hangs up.
It means all my relations. Indian way.
That's why she has so many relatives, why she's an auntie to so many people, why they're driving in from all over to be with her Friday.
Roberta is the family matriarch now that her parents are gone.
Head honcho, she jokes.
Her mom was young when she had her and Roberta went to live with her grandparents in Norfolk.
Ernest and Babe Iron Thunder raised her, the oldest of their 16 grandchildren.
Their photo is above the couch in the living room, smiling down on Roberta in her wheelchair.
They spoiled her, Roberta says.
She learned about giving from them, watching her grandmother feed the hungry, give to the church, champion the Ponca people.
But first she had her own ideas about living.
"I was hell on wheels when I was young."
Now she's 51.
She's lost half a kidney. She lost half her right leg in a car accident.
She lost a baby to SIDS when she was a teenage mom.
Last year, she lost a breast.
Sometimes she thinks the cancer is her punishment.
Her cross.
"I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. People say 'Why you?' I wasn't living right, so I'm paying for my sins now."
Uncle Pete doesn't believe that.
Her family doesn't believe that.
That's not how the Creator works, her sister Sheila Wolff tells her.
Our Lord took that to the cross, she tells her. You owe nothing. It's paid for.
Roberta knows that, too, in her chante -- her heart.
She's straightened her path.
And now she wants to keep walking it.
* * *
Roberta was in prison again in 1996, use of a knife to commit a felony, possession of meth.
She made it to the work release center in Lincoln.
She met an angel.
Joe Bad Moccasin.
Joe and his wife, Sue, invited her to the Indian Church. They took her into their lives. They became adoptive parents to her.
"I seen something I wanted, what they had. They had peace. They had serenity. They were helping other people."
Roberta started helping other people, too.
She got involved in their church and learned Native ways. She started a talking circle, a drum group. She started volunteering at the sweat lodge. Volunteering as a state agent for the prison outreach ministry program. In 2007, the state of Nebraska gave her a pardon.
And before all that, something else changed her heart.
She had been out of prison less than a year. She and Doug were sitting in their apartment. He was almost 50, she was 38.
You know, she told him, we're going to die some lonely old people.
Samantha was born that October. Savannah followed 28 months later.
Those girls are why she has to beat this.
She knows her relatives are waiting on the other side, she says. When the doctor tells her there's no hope, she'll lay things down.
But not until then.
"I can't leave 'em without a mom yet. I have a lot of unfinished work here."
* * *
Roberta hops to the stove on her crutches. She's making chili mac and corn dogs for the kids who are jumping on the trampoline in the backyard, getting ready to bust open the Justin Bieber piñata, eat the Justin Bieber cupcakes.
Her baby is 11.
The kitchen is full. Her niece helps cook. Her nephew runs to the grocery store. Her best friend Dawn Thompson is doing dishes. Roberta sponsored her when Dawn was an inmate at the Lincoln Community Correctional Center years ago. She gave her a bed when Dawn got out.
She counseled her, and now Dawn is returning the favor.
"Why don't you rest?" she asks Roberta.
"I can't. I gotta do this for my girls."
Her belly still hurts and she doesn't know it yet, but in another month they will take her gallbladder.
Her kidneys aren't functioning right, her heart is weak.
When she had chemo in 2012, it made her hair fall out. She saved the braids -- her strength. She keeps them in Ziploc baggies in her dresser drawer. One for each of her girls.
She watches them play, a dream catcher hanging from the sliding glass door.
She wears a leather biker cap over her short curling hair. A faint scar curves across her cheek.
In her wild days, she was always on the back of a Harley. Always looking for a good time.
Her Creator blessed her with Doug and those girls.
"Blessed me abundantly," she says. She wipes away tears.
She rolls out on the deck for a cigarette, the vice she can't give up.
The phone rings. It's her cousin Norman, getting out of jail in the morning.
"Auntie, I need help."
"Come to the house."
She's always saying that: Come to the house. She'll empty her freezer if you're hungry. Give you a bed. Never ask for anything in return.
Her sister Sheila used to call before the holidays: Who's going to be there?
Roberta would start listing aunties and uncles, cousins, their kids, friends, someone in recovery, someone just out of prison, a homeless person she met at Shopko.
For a long time, Sheila judged. Why all those strangers?
"But she kind of changed my heart along the way. It's contagious."
Norman has his struggles, Roberta says. She's had her struggles.
"His mother is gone. My mother is gone. I'm supposed to put food in his belly. I'm supposed to put a roof over his head."
* * *
Roberta takes two bites of her Burger King cheeseburger, sips a smoothie.
She's brought lunch and paperwork to the Ponca tribal office, where her sisters Sheila Wolff and Mary Robertson Horse work.
Mary is in a meeting, Sheila sits across the table.
In a week, the doctor is going to take the tumors out, sew her intestines up, sew her up.
If her body handles the surgery, she'll spend eight weeks healing, then 16 weeks of chemo.
Sometimes, she doesn't know if her body will make it.
She's picked out the songs for her funeral. "Amazing Grace." "Butterfly Kisses." "The Spirit Calling Song."
Her niece is going to help her videotape a message to the girls.
"She said, 'I don't want to lose you' and I told her, 'I'll always be with you. When you feel that breeze on your face, that's Auntie.'"
She cries. She's scared.
She tries not to think about that.
She asks Sheila to talk to a friend whose grandson got in trouble with the police, give some advice.
"I'm going to lay something else on your shoulders," she tells her.
She wants her to be the conservator for Savannah -- the settlement from a car accident, money she'll get when she's an adult.
"You have to go back every year and sign the papers."
She wants Mary to sign the girls up for Bright Lights.
She wants them to be there for the girls, if she can't.
Roberta is ready to go. She has her phone, her smoothie, her papers.
"Sissie, can you help me out?"
Sheila walks her to the van.
The sun is shining.
There's a tiny cowboy hat hanging from the rearview mirror with a photograph of Joe Moccasin tucked inside.
Her angel.
Roberta is picking up an inmate on work release. She'll take him to the Indian Center, take him to buy cigarettes.
Tomorrow, she'll help a woman, just out of prison and sober, get set up with a sponsor.
Three days before her surgery, she'll answer the phone when another recovering addict calls. She'll listen.
She'll give her a place to sleep, fill her belly. Show her how to catch the bus at the corner, where to go to find a job.
"I did my bad. I'm doing my good now. I'm trying to do my good."
