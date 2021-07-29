Cindy Lange-Kubick: Pie Dreams, Nov. 13, 2005

For the longest time, Patty and Mike figured Charlie would live with them forever.

He weighed 4 pounds 6 ounces when he was born, not bad for a preemie born 10 weeks early. But there was bleeding inside his head, and nine months later the doctors told them what that meant.

Charlie wouldn’t be the son who played tennis like his mom or golf like his dad. Charlie would never crawl or learn to walk.

But Charlie did play baseball from his wheelchair, and he did charm his two older sisters and nearly everyone else he met.

A few years ago, Charlie started making his own plans. Calling friends to go to movies and out to eat.

“We used to take him all over, and then he ditched us,” says his Aunt Julie.

Julie Hofts is Patty’s sister. She works at the hair salon Patty owns, The Turning Point in Rathbone Village.

When Charlie started ditching them, Julie asked why.

“If you were 20 would you want to go everywhere with your parents?” Charlie answered.

Patty and Mike realized their son wanted to be independent like everyone else his age.