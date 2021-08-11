Cindy Lange-Kubick: Paying it forward in spring rolls, Feb. 1, 2009

"Here is a man who has nothing, who walked for blocks with this heavy pan of food because that's all he has of value to offer."

Michael remembers when he started here. It was winter. The guests stood in line, bundled from the cold, talking about this hot-shot quarterback who'd come to town to play for the Huskers.

And it struck him then how alike we all are, people in warm offices talking about a kid named Zac Taylor and people waiting for a free meal talking about the same kid, with the same excitement.

Except for one thing.

"They just had issues that led them to be standing in this line."

Michael grew up in Blair, near the Missouri River. The people he sees day after day remind him of that water.

The river keeps flowing, but the water is always new. People come and they move on. The need is the same, but the faces keep changing.

And now the economy crumbles and the country is in crisis. So far that hasn't meant more people in line, Michael says. The change he sees most is in the volunteers, who talk of layoffs and investments disappearing as they wash dishes and clear the kitchen. He sees the lines between the two groups starting to blur. All of us in the same river.