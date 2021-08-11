Cindy Lange-Kubick: Paying it forward in spring rolls, Feb. 1, 2009

This column was originally published Feb. 1, 2009.
Inside a cramped kitchen on E Street, someone is paying it forward in spring rolls.
Some nights, 100 people stand in line for food at the Gathering Place, a brick house turned soup kitchen. Regulars. New faces who eat and then disappear.
A man named Kevin is an occasional dinner guest, too.
Michael Ryan runs this haven for Lincoln's hungry.
He thinks Kevin is probably Vietnamese, perhaps in his mid-30s. Not too tall, kind of stocky. A thick accent.
Michael rides his bike to work and wears a yellow Live Strong bracelet on his right wrist. He's 52, but looks younger. He's had cancer, tumors on his right leg that keep coming back.
For 20 years, he had a career in nursing home administration. And a decade ago he volunteered here with his church.
He's been the Gathering Place director for four years now, he says Wednesday.
He made the career change after he figured out he wasn't going to live forever and wanted to spend more time with people, to try to make a difference.
He's not getting rich. He has one employee, a part-time cook. He pays the bills and organizes the volunteers and raises money and scoops the sidewalk when it snows.
He's busy and doesn't always answer calls from reporters right away. So the two of us played phone tag for a month or more before we settled on this January afternoon to talk.
I had come because I had heard about the goodness of the people who stand in line for supper, eating a hot meal each night at round tables graced with silk flowers.
There was one story in particular about Kevin, the man who made spring rolls.
"He was just here," Michael says, shaking his head.
Kevin had knocked on the door right before I arrived - leaving behind two trays of egg rolls and aluminum pans filled with rice and chicken and sweetly spiced noodles.
Give these to the volunteers serving dinner tonight, he told Michael.
That's what he always says.
Give the food to the people who serve.
Every night people show up to feed the hungry - church groups, service clubs, people who give time, who paid for the round tables and padded chairs, who made the floral arrangements that cheer up the rooms.
The man who makes spring rolls brought them for the first time in late September. One day he just showed up on foot, carrying two tubs. He came back again and again, and then a fourth time Wednesday. Michael's eyes get shiny when he talks about the unexpected gifts.
"Here is a man who has nothing, who walked for blocks with this heavy pan of food because that's all he has of value to offer."
Michael remembers when he started here. It was winter. The guests stood in line, bundled from the cold, talking about this hot-shot quarterback who'd come to town to play for the Huskers.
And it struck him then how alike we all are, people in warm offices talking about a kid named Zac Taylor and people waiting for a free meal talking about the same kid, with the same excitement.
Except for one thing.
"They just had issues that led them to be standing in this line."
Michael grew up in Blair, near the Missouri River. The people he sees day after day remind him of that water.
The river keeps flowing, but the water is always new. People come and they move on. The need is the same, but the faces keep changing.
And now the economy crumbles and the country is in crisis. So far that hasn't meant more people in line, Michael says. The change he sees most is in the volunteers, who talk of layoffs and investments disappearing as they wash dishes and clear the kitchen. He sees the lines between the two groups starting to blur. All of us in the same river.
On Wednesday night, Downtown Rotary Club No. 14 serves the turkey and ham and corn. People stand in line for seconds, saying thank you.
After dinner, the volunteers wipe the round tables and sweep the old oak floors. In the kitchen, Michael fills a stack of Styrofoam to-go containers, dishing up sweetly spiced noodles and rice with chicken and spring rolls. Michael tells them a man who sometimes has a meal here brought the food. "He just shows up and says he wants the volunteers to have it." "Wow." "Who is this guy?" Michael closes a lid and passes the box into an outstretched hand. "He goes by the name of Kevin."
Reach Cindy Lange-Kubick at 473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK