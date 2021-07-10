Cindy Lange-Kubick: On the street where they lived, Sept. 16, 1999

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Yearbooks are designed for remembering old classmates, wedding albums for commemorating marriages, baby books for capturing tiny footprints and first smiles.

Now the good people of South 51st Street have their own keepsake. A nine-page treatise of a 3-block-long stretch of the world with one purpose: to keep alive the history of a neighborhood.

They call it "On the Street Where You Live." (After the "My Fair Lady" song by the same name. Are there lilac trees in the heart of town? Can you hear a lark in any other part of town? Does enchantment pour out of ev'ry door? No, it's just on the street where you live. La-la-la-la, etc.)

The words inside the slender volume are Ray Kubie's, transcribed by Jan Mowrey, who for 26 years were catty-corner 51st Street neighbors.

Ray kept mostly to himself, said Jan on a recent sunny morning. But hand him a beer and offer him a lawn chair on a hot summer night and he'd start to talk. Ray would point to this house and that one, telling tales.

"He kind of made it his business to know a lot of stuff," said Jan's husband, Bill, who often sat in the chair next to Ray's, hefting a cold one of his own.