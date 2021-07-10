Cindy Lange-Kubick: On the street where they lived, Sept. 16, 1999

Yearbooks are designed for remembering old classmates, wedding albums for commemorating marriages, baby books for capturing tiny footprints and first smiles.
Now the good people of South 51st Street have their own keepsake. A nine-page treatise of a 3-block-long stretch of the world with one purpose: to keep alive the history of a neighborhood.
They call it "On the Street Where You Live." (After the "My Fair Lady" song by the same name. Are there lilac trees in the heart of town? Can you hear a lark in any other part of town? Does enchantment pour out of ev'ry door? No, it's just on the street where you live. La-la-la-la, etc.)
The words inside the slender volume are Ray Kubie's, transcribed by Jan Mowrey, who for 26 years were catty-corner 51st Street neighbors.
Ray kept mostly to himself, said Jan on a recent sunny morning. But hand him a beer and offer him a lawn chair on a hot summer night and he'd start to talk. Ray would point to this house and that one, telling tales.
"He kind of made it his business to know a lot of stuff," said Jan's husband, Bill, who often sat in the chair next to Ray's, hefting a cold one of his own.
For years Jan was after him to write down the stories. The one about the asparagus field. The one about the Jackson girls who grew old together in a white house down the road. The one about the dilapidated wooden house the fire department bought to practice putting out fires.
Last summer she finally succeeded. He'd sit down in her living room or in the front yard and they'd talk. Jan took notes. Ray made tapes.
She printed Ray's stories for all the neighbors, just in time for the annual July street party.
The opus is a tribute to Ray, says Jan.
The retired soil conservation officer was 81 when he died in April. The teal-trimmed house he shared with his wife, Annette, for more than 40 years, sits empty.
He knew the neighborhood -- a hidden 3-block stretch of Lincoln bound by Randolph Street and Valley Road.
Ray could tell you who owned the land in 1869: the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad Co.
Who added a family room: the Mitchells.
Who won the war between neighbors from the north who wanted the street to go through to Valley Road -- it once ended and turned to grass midway -- and those on the south who wanted lawns, not streets: the North.
Not everyone has such a neighborly neighborhood. But the 51st Street folks do. There are annual picnics. Neighborhood Watch patrols. National Night Out observances. Impromptu ice cream socials. Evening chats.
"Everyone knows everyone here," says Jan, "kind of like a small town."
It's a nice street. Nothing fancy. A row of brick ranches, a parking lot for the Baptist church, big trees, kids on tricycles, regular neighborhood stuff.
The people here know each other. They make a point of it.
When the Rosses -- next door to Ray, across the street from Jan -- moved out several years ago, half the neighborhood showed up at the first open house to check out prospective buyers.
When the Holles bought the place, they said that was a selling point.
It showed people cared about this piece of ground and the people who lived there.
In Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Our Town," one of the characters, Rebecca Gibbs, recites an address.
It reads: "Jane Crofut, The Crofut Farm, Grover's Corners, Sutton County, New Hampshire, United States of America, Continent of North America, Western Hemisphere, The Earth, The Solar System, The Universe, The Mind of God."
One of the first things a little kid does is memorize her address.
It is from there she goes out into the world.
And it is to there she returns.
So it seems a worthy task for a neighborhood to record its history. To establish its place in The Solar System. The Universe. The Mind of God.
And Jan Mowrey is grateful that someone on her street -- Ray Kubie, 824 S. 51st St., Lincoln, Lancaster County ... recorded theirs.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK