Cindy Lange-Kubick: Olga's story: From the Congo to the court, Feb. 19, 2012

It took time for them to earn Olga's trust. She still goes away. She gets quiet. Heidi sees her shut down.

Talk to me, she'll say.

Sometimes she just holds her.

"You're here forever," she tells her. "You're part of this family and nothing you can ever do will ever make us leave you."

Enduring Spirit

Earlier this month, Olga received the spirit award at the Girls & Women in Sports and Fitness banquet. She wore a pretty dress and high heels and read the words she'd written the night before, after coming home late from a road game, after reading 40 pages and studying for physics.

She gave the speech to a room filled with athletes and coaches and their families and to a girl in a gray hoodie, who slipped in after the appetizers to sit at a table across the room. Paola, almost out of sight.

Olga smiled, inside, when she saw the sister she misses so much.

Someday, she thinks. Someday we will sit together again.

In her speech, she thanked her teammates, she thanked her coach, she thanked God, she thanked her two "wonderful" mothers.

She thanked basketball.

"When I'm on the court, I feel like me."

