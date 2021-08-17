Cindy Lange-Kubick: Olga's story: From the Congo to the court, Feb. 19, 2012

The dream wakes her.
And when she can't get back to sleep, the girl with the sweet jump shot and long braids, the teenager who loves to sing and shop and blow bubbles, looks up at her bedroom wall.
Olga Mwenentanda looks at one picture. A collage her therapist helped her make. Picture all the positive things you do ...
Olga in her Lincoln Southwest jersey -- No. 23 -- putting up a three.
Olga wearing suede boots, a floppy hat and a big smile, arm around her friend Queen.
Olga's giant Teddy bear, her Christmas present from Costco.
Words cut from magazines and glued into place: Happy. Strong. Unstoppable.
And there, along the bottom of the frame, Olga with her new family.
Coach Lis Brenden, who heard her cry for help from 9,000 miles away.
Heidi and Holli Longe, the twin sisters who rescued her, the women she calls "my two mothers."
The women who promised: We will never leave you.
Basketball season
It's tacos and brownies the night before the big game against Lincoln Northeast. The Southwest players gather in the dining room of Megan Haugerud's house on a cul-de-sac a few miles from the gym, where they've just finished practice.
Olga predicts a victory: "We're gonna get 'em."
The team is tight. Tonight, the girls giggle about everything from Twitter to who hogged the brownies to who has to clear the empty plates.
"Freshman problem!" says Olga, stacking paper plates and wadded napkins in front of a first-year player.
Olga is a senior now and she's known some of these girls since middle school, when they played on a summer traveling team.
A woman named Mamissa Evans was their coach.
Olga was born in the Congo and lived with her grandparents and aunts and uncle and cousins in Lubumbashi, a city the size of Dallas.
Olga grew up believing Mamissa was her mother. And that Paola, who lived with her at her grandparents' home, was her twin.
They didn't look alike, she says, but they shared the same birthday. And she could never remember a time Paola wasn't there.
Mamissa lived with them until 1997 when she left for America to play college basketball. And eight years later, she sent for Olga and Paola.
The girls, 11 at the time, were happy to come. They learned English. They learned to play Mamissa's sport. She taught them, every night after school at the YMCA.
"I started falling in love with it," says Olga, a long-legged guard and small forward.
She and Paola started high school at Lincoln Southwest, making Coach Brenden's varsity team as freshmen.
But just before Olga's sophomore year, Mamissa bought her a round-trip plane ticket to South Africa to visit an aunt.
Later, Mamissa would tell a court she sent Olga away because she was becoming unruly, "dressing inappropriately" and having "inappropriate behavior with boys."
But that August, Olga was excited packing her suitcase, thinking she'd be back home in Lincoln in two weeks.
Olga remembers the last thing Mamissa told her before she put her on the plane: I love you.
Five months later, Coach Brenden got an email at school.
Please help, the subject line read.
Hello, Coach Brenden, how are you doing? It's me Olga ...
Four days later, a second email: Please Save My Life.
The coach was confused.
Mamissa had withdrawn Olga from Southwest. The coach had received an email from Mamissa's account saying Olga was going to school and playing basketball in Belgium.
But the email from Olga claimed she still was in South Africa. That she was not in school, that she had no documents to get home, that she was afraid of being arrested.
Please, please help me. Please help save my life.
There was a Johannesburg phone number.
The school didn't want the coach to get involved. But Heidi Longe didn't work for Southwest. She dialed the number. Olga answered.
This is Heidi, one of Coach Brenden's roommates. Do you remember me?
On the other end, a small voice: Yes.
Go to the U.S. Embassy, Heidi told her. Then call me back.
She gave Olga her number.
"She memorized it right away, she didn't even have to write it down."
The Nebraska Supreme Court ruling
How an 18-year-old girl from the Congo came to live with twin sisters from Lincoln and a high school basketball coach from Oregon is a story filled with twists, trauma -- and dispute.
But last October, in a 28-page ruling, the Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed a juvenile court judge's 2010 decision.
"We find that Mamissa sent Olga to South Africa without the proper documentation required for her return," the justices wrote.
"Mamissa intended for Olga to spend an indefinite period of time in South Africa to straighten out behavior issues, but Olga left believing it would be a short and pleasant visit ...
"By November 2009, Mamissa stopped answering Olga's phone calls and appears to have disavowed Olga completely."
Furthermore, wrote the court, Mamissa had emailed a human rights agency in Johannesburg explaining she "was not Olga's biological mother and suggesting that they might contact Olga's grandfather in the Congo for possible placement of Olga there."
Olga no longer talks with Mamissa.
Mamissa declined to comment on the situation.
Sometimes, she wonders if all of this somehow is her fault. She misses Paola, who goes to another Lincoln school and still lives with Mamissa.
"She was my best friend. She was the only one who could speak to me in my language."
She misses "the kids," Mamissa's younger children who were born while Olga was in South Africa.
There are holes in her heart, but she tries not to let them show.
Giving thanks
On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Olga stood in front of the congregation at Southwood Lutheran Church; her church, where she helps Miss Holli teach the Special Needs Sunday School class.
She told her story, a Kleenex clutched in her hand.
There was so much to tell and so much she had to leave out.
She talked about arriving in South Africa to meet her aunt, who never came. A woman who -- she would later learn -- was her real mother. The way she would later learn Mamissa's brother -- a man she didn't know -- was her father.
"I fell down, I could not breathe."
She talked about calling a friend of Mamissa's, a good man named "Mr. Ben," who took her to the home he shared with his wife and children in Johannesburg.
She talked about the police stopping her for not having all the right documents. The day she feared she would be raped. The day Mamissa quit answering her calls.
She talked about giving up.
"I thought maybe if I die, I do not have to deal with this."
And she talked about finding hope.
"I came to an understanding that God knew why this happened to me. He wanted to show me there is a family out there waiting to welcome you home with love ..."
Home, and home on the court
It was late on Feb. 6, 2010, when the basketball player arrived at the Omaha airport from South Africa. Heidi and Holli Longe were there waiting.
They were in the stands behind the Silverhawks' bench for the Northeast game nearly two years later, a game the Hawks would win 52-39, as Olga predicted.
Their Uncle Jack was there.
Their parents were there, one row back, Don and Judy Longe.
Olga calls Don "Grandpa Taxi" for all the rides he gave her before she got her license in November.
Coach's sister, Joe, sat in the row ahead, holding a video camera; Coach's mom sat beside her, pacing when the game got tight.
In 1992, the year Lis Brenden arrived from Oregon to play point guard for the Huskers, Heidi and Holli were the team's student managers.
Don and Judy had season tickets, and the family often invited out-of-state Husker players to their home.
Lis joined the list and a friendship developed.
The twins are 37 now, Heidi a physical therapist, Holli an occupational therapist.
Lis, 38, has been Southwest's head girls' basketball coach since the school opened a decade ago. The three share a house, big enough for team dinners and air hockey in the basement -- and a bedroom for Olga, too.
This winter, Lis' parents bought the house next door, so they can fly in from Oregon and watch the Silverhawks play, and so Joe, who has Down's syndrome, can be close to her older sister.
At the games, the two families are like one. Questioning the ref, cheering the players.
Heidi is the loudest of all. Heidi, who spent three weeks making phone calls, sending emails -- to the governor, the attorney general, anyone she could think of -- pleading to get Olga home.
Be strong, Olga, she yelled from the stands.
Stay strong, Olga, finish!
Celebrating Olga Day
Olga walks into her favorite restaurant just before 6 on a school night, Feb. 6, 2012.
The 3.71-GPA student just had time to change out of her practice clothes before piling in the car with Heidi, Holli and Coach.
"Happy anniversary!" Uncle Jack says when they appear, handing Olga a bag of Blow Pops, her favorite. She thanks him with a hug and tucks the candy into her purse.
"I tried to win you a stuffed animal," says Grandpa Don, gesturing to a machine filled with plush toys in the corner of Texas Roadhouse.
It's been two years since Olga became a part of their family. Olga still was in bed this morning when Heidi peeked her head into her room to wish her a "Happy Olga Day" before leaving for work.
"She thought I was going to tell her there was no school."
At the table, Olga grabs a hot dinner roll. She butters one, then two, and then a third, before asking for more.
"Can I get a Cowboy Cooler, please?"
When Olga first came to live with them, all she'd eat was steak and French toast sticks, Heidi says.
Tonight, they'll split a salad and an 8-ounce sirloin while Heidi grills Olga on anatomy for tomorrow's quiz.
"The hip bone's connected to the thigh bone," the physical therapist sings.
"Oh, Mom," groans Olga. "That is sooo '80s."
In between bites, she texts. She moans about having a makeup game on Valentine's Day.
She rests her head on Heidi's shoulder.
"Coach must have worked you hard tonight," says Uncle Jack.
Lis doesn't cut Olga any slack on the court. But it's a balance.
When Olga wanted pink Nikes, Lis said forget it.
Wait, said Holli and Heidi. You don't tell the other girls what shoes to wear.
A few nights after her Olga Day dinner, No. 23 scored a season high 25 in her flashy pink high-tops -- 11 in the fourth quarter, according to Grandpa's stats.
The road behind, and ahead
Olga pulls her Malibu out of the driveway in the dark for her 7 a.m. appointment with her therapist. Same time, same place, every Wednesday.
The dream has been waking her again.
"I used to wake up like at 2, but now it's been 3:47 two nights in a row."
Weird, she says.
In the dream she's driving. There is a red light ahead. Or a pole appears in front of her and she is about to hit it.
She pushes on the brakes, but she can never stop.
Her therapist tells her it's a dream about control, about not having control. They're working on it.
Olga was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after she returned from South Africa.
If you look up the word resiliency in the dictionary, her therapist tells her now, you will see your face.
The attorney assigned by the court to be Olga's advocate agrees.
"I've been able to see what a real survivor she is," says Lisa Lozano. "She has been through more than most adults have."
Through it all, says the attorney, she has worked hard and done well -- in school, in sports, at home.
"I expect great things from her."
Senior night, family night
Olga sits on the living room floor in her sweats, "Pretty Woman" on TV, her two moms on either side, unbraiding her hair.
"Best movie ever," says Coach, sitting on the couch, playing games on her phone.
Trivia question, she says. "Name a Julia Roberts movie?"
"How about 'Steel Magnolias?,'" asks Olga, hair extensions piling up in a plastic bag between her legs.
"Good one," says Coach.
It's Saturday night, and they just got home from senior night at LSW. The three roommates had walked Olga onto the court before their game with Omaha Benson.
The announcer introduced them, he listed Olga's many honors, her decision to go to the University of Nebraska at Omaha next year.
Holli choked up, but no one cried.
Tomorrow, Heidi will drive Olga to Omaha for a seven-hour hair appointment, maybe a weave this time. Holli will handle Sunday School on her own.
They spoil her, Heidi says.
"I don't know if she'll admit it, but we do."
They have rules, too, and expectations.
It took time for them to earn Olga's trust. She still goes away. She gets quiet. Heidi sees her shut down.
Talk to me, she'll say.
Sometimes she just holds her.
"You're here forever," she tells her. "You're part of this family and nothing you can ever do will ever make us leave you."
Enduring Spirit
Earlier this month, Olga received the spirit award at the Girls & Women in Sports and Fitness banquet. She wore a pretty dress and high heels and read the words she'd written the night before, after coming home late from a road game, after reading 40 pages and studying for physics.
She gave the speech to a room filled with athletes and coaches and their families and to a girl in a gray hoodie, who slipped in after the appetizers to sit at a table across the room. Paola, almost out of sight.
Olga smiled, inside, when she saw the sister she misses so much.
Someday, she thinks. Someday we will sit together again.
In her speech, she thanked her teammates, she thanked her coach, she thanked God, she thanked her two "wonderful" mothers.
She thanked basketball.
"When I'm on the court, I feel like me."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK