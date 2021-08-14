Cindy Lange-Kubick: Oh, come on now, February, Feb. 24, 2011

This column originally ran on Feb. 24, 2011.
Oh, come on now. That should be February's tagline. There is something inherently unfair about the shortest month of the year, a month that seems to somehow last forever. A month that gives us balmy, beautiful and 52 on Wednesday. And then turns around and smacks us with snow, wind and a high that will barely break freezing come Thursday. Come on. Of all the months, February takes the Miss Uncongeniality crown. Talk about fickle. At least March holds out hope. Whether you're wearing an overcoat or a tank top, spring will make an appearance, on the calendar if nowhere else.
February is all about unfair.
It's seasonal water torture. A temperature-controlled mind game.
You wait. Drip. Wait. Drip. Wait. Drip.
One week, the jet stream goes wacky and a 70-degree day ensues, getting everyone as excited as a new puppy. No one actually dribbles on the carpet, but they do other overly excitable things, like walking to school in shorts, showing up at work in sandals, believing warm is here to stay.
When it's crummy in November, a person can brace herself. Everyone is psychologically prepared for the coming winter, and so they hunker down and accept it.
December has a holiday to look forward to. Even if it's not your holiday, lights twinkle somewhere on the block and somebody's extra Christmas cookies appear on the break room table.
In December, snow is still pretty.
And then January with its distractions - those resolutions, the BCS, the endless lead-up to the Super Bowl, the 70 percent off sales at Younkers, the last of winter stoicism still intact. If we can just get through January and see what the groundhog has to say, it will be OK...
For some reason we've become deluded about February. Instead of the third month of winter, it's become the Bridge to Spring. We ponder Valentine's Day, our hearts momentarily warming. Over-priced flowers! Overhyped love! Not much longer now, we reassure ourselves, even as we shiver scraping our windshields in the morning. It won't be this cold again until next winter, we say during a single-digit dip.
It can't last forever, we repeat, studying the 10-day forecast again.
Not so fast, says Accu-Weather meteorologist Mike Pigott, sitting in front of his computer screen in faraway Pennsylvania, where it is, unfortunately, also February.
While there is "light at the end of the tunnel," there is also "about a month of winter left," the friendly weatherman said Wednesday
He doesn't blame us for being impatient.
"We" started out February frigidly cold, he reminds us, with a high of just 9.
And then he adds: "You guys are definitely below normal for temperature for December and January." (2.7 degrees to be precise; no wonder it feels like "The Shining" around here.)
The cold start to winter adds to the feeling of "being all out of sorts and sad" now, Pigott said.
"You guys deserve a reprieve, that's for sure."
Of course, practical people - those who still remember walking five miles to school and roof-high snowdrifts and Pigott - realize one should never get their hopes up in February.
They also know the price of roses always plummets after Feb. 14.
And that last winter was worse. That March is often willing to produce a good blizzard, or even two.
That the groundhog still is holed up somewhere, far below the cold surface of the Earth.
That for another five days, it's still February.
A month that gave us at least four great days - according to our meteorologist friend - with highs reaching 68, 59, 63 and 71.
And then there is the coming weekend: cloudy with highs in the 30s.
Oh, come on now.
