Cindy Lange-Kubick: Oh, come on now, February, Feb. 24, 2011

In December, snow is still pretty.

And then January with its distractions - those resolutions, the BCS, the endless lead-up to the Super Bowl, the 70 percent off sales at Younkers, the last of winter stoicism still intact. If we can just get through January and see what the groundhog has to say, it will be OK...

For some reason we've become deluded about February. Instead of the third month of winter, it's become the Bridge to Spring. We ponder Valentine's Day, our hearts momentarily warming. Over-priced flowers! Overhyped love! Not much longer now, we reassure ourselves, even as we shiver scraping our windshields in the morning. It won't be this cold again until next winter, we say during a single-digit dip.

It can't last forever, we repeat, studying the 10-day forecast again.

Not so fast, says Accu-Weather meteorologist Mike Pigott, sitting in front of his computer screen in faraway Pennsylvania, where it is, unfortunately, also February.

While there is "light at the end of the tunnel," there is also "about a month of winter left," the friendly weatherman said Wednesday

He doesn't blame us for being impatient.

"We" started out February frigidly cold, he reminds us, with a high of just 9.