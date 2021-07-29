Cindy Lange-Kubick: O Street trek is no walk in park, March 6, 2005

Walking, you notice things you never saw zooming by at 40 mph. How long Wyuka Cemetery is. How all the smut stores are on the south side of the street. How ironic it is that so many foot care clinics (at least three) are on a street where no one walks.

You pass the car-lot graveyard at 48th Street.

You talk to the seventh-graders with their ’70s hair skateboarding in the empty, weedy parking lot where the BMWs used to shine.

You see your first Hummer at 51st and O. Canary yellow.

You mourn the McDonald’s where your dad took you for hamburgers — 5 for a $1.

You have rocks in both shoes.

You wonder if this is some great urban feat, like scaling the Sears Tower, and if you are in fact the only person ever to walk O Street start to finish.

You are conspicuous and invisible at the same time. The cars whiz past too fast to really see you. You are the lone body without a metal shell to keep you safe.

You crest the hill at 56th and glimpse mecca in the distance: Westfield Shoppingtown Gateway.