Cindy Lange-Kubick: O Street trek is no walk in park, March 6, 2005

OK. Let’s start here, here on the launching pad of the city, on a dreary February day with a desire to discover one simple thing: the Zen of Zero Street.
You’ve made a deal, to walk the length of this city on its most famous thoroughfare.
Your personal “American Graffiti.” The place you tasted your first McDonald’s french fry and fell in love with some guy driving a pale blue VW bug.
A street that’s not just a street. O Street.
You start at the beginning next to a small green sign. Lincoln: 225,581.
Behind you, Emerald beckons like a city out of Oz, and 10.8 miles straight ahead is the eastern rim of the Star City. Your final destination.
By dusk you will walk 144 city blocks, 18,288 steps, covering four zip codes. You could follow this road nearly to Chicago or halfway across Colorado, following the sun. But your goal today is simpler, smaller. To see what you can see of home, here on O.
You start to walk, facing traffic. You wish you’d taken your co-worker up on his offer of an orange hunter’s vest.
Whoosh. Whoosh. Whoosh. It’s the Motown chorus. Get used to it.
Cars and more cars moving fast.
And you, moving slow, dazed by the distance. You had no idea Lincoln started here, a few blocks from the Pla Mor Ballroom.
You walk, layered against the cold, tape recorder, camera, notebook, a reluctant explorer, Robert Frost looping through your brain.
But I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep. And miles to go before I sleep.
To the south, slow-moving trains. To the north, Interstate 80. At your feet brown grass, broken cement, scratch cards, Busch Lite cans, Jim Beam bottles, gravel, tire tread, soggy insulation, cardboard, paper, a gas cap, one shiny penny.
You walk past an abandoned church, past one gray, wet sock, then another and another.
You pass Shoemaker’s Truck Stop. You pass the “Future Home of Frontier Harley Davidson.”
Three horses watch you. A human on the roadside?
You stare back. Horses inside the city limits?
You pass a pair of houses. A tire store. A motel. More houses. You are in the Twilight of Zoning Laws.
You pass Mary Lou Haigh serving cheese-steak hoagies to workers at Cross-Dillon Tire from her little white restaurant on wheels.
The Arnold Heights bus passes you, heading west.
There are no turns
You have been walking for an hour, maybe more; you don’t have a watch. You don’t need a compass. There are no turns on Zero Street.
You look up and spot the Capitol through the haze. The outline of tall buildings, like the dark shape of mountains in the distance, the way the Rockies materialize as you drive west to Colorado. They seem so close. Look! We’re almost there!
You keep walking.
A piece of white plastic flutters on the fence at Johnson IronWorks, 3000 West O. From the road, in your daze, it looks like a white horse galloping with a headless rider.
You stop, you take a picture. Maybe you can sell it on eBay, like the Virgin Mary toast.
Cars line up at D’Leon’s Mexican drive-thru restaurant. It’s 1:30. You have a single, hungry thought: Can you walk through?
El Charro Auto Sales next door has a hot ’57 Dodge Corona with gold rims and maroon seats. You are at the Gateway of Used Car Heaven.
What better place in all of Lincoln for cars than here?
Whoosh. Whoosh. Whoosh. You keep walking.
At 14th and West O you discover the first O Street strip mall — pizza, subs, tanning, tax help, hairstylists. At your feet are more signs of civilization — straws, plastic lids, empty ketchup packets.
You can finally, faintly make out the letters on the tall building in the distance: U.S. Bank.
You pass Popeye’s Chicken and Biscuits.
You stop at the U-Stop. You need to stop. But the woman before you has locked the one key to the women’s restroom inside the restroom. They are sorry.
Over the viaduct. Whoosh. Over the railroad tracks. Whoosh.
On the true O
West O turns into O. West O to O street is Queens to Manhattan, Nicole Ritchie to Paris Hilton, R.C. Cola to Coke.
But now you’re here on the true O. Trees. Quaint streetlights. Benches. Parking meters. Murals on the sides of old brick buildings. Architecture. Civilization.
The Adult Bookstore.
Tom Martin sits down beside you.
He and his buddy have been walking behind you. Just out and about, Tom says.
“Minding our own business.” This is the end of the line for them.
“You know, O street is the longest main street in the U.S.,” the man in blue mirrored sunglasses tells you.
“You’ve got a long way to go.“
You go. For 10 minutes you feel jazzy, a big-city girl in a big city. Busy stoplights, busy shoppers, art in store windows, office buildings, banks, bars, an above-ground pedestrian walkway, clear green glass, a triangle of steel rising above the street, like a poem.
Uptown in the Downtown.
But you are just passing through. You are cold, weak, hungry. You walk past King Tut’s, past hot tubs in the plate glass window next door, past the thrift stores and the Foxy Lady, moving like a bag lady, clutching camera and notebook.
You pass the Union Bank caboose, the shiny granite tombstones at Trump Memorial, the smell of solvent overpowering the perfume of car exhaust that circles your head.
You pass Knight’s Plumbing, Mattice Lock, Planned Parenthood.
At 3:06 you stop for lunch. Burger King or Cafe de Mai? You collapse in the new Vietnamese mall, sip Jasmine tea and snarf down spring rolls and rice noodles with mint and cucumber.
Fortified, you cross 27th Street. Motel, gas station, convenience store, check-cashing shops, a church. At 29th Street, a memorial, dried flowers, a laminated farewell.
Things you never saw
You are approaching the O Street of your past, the drag-racing lanes, strings of headlights, hormones hanging out every window.
To pass the time you count. Single occupants in cars: 47 in five minutes. Drivers on cell phones: one of every five. Men smoking pipes: two. Number of drivers who flash you the peace sign: one.
Walking, you notice things you never saw zooming by at 40 mph. How long Wyuka Cemetery is. How all the smut stores are on the south side of the street. How ironic it is that so many foot care clinics (at least three) are on a street where no one walks.
You pass the car-lot graveyard at 48th Street.
You talk to the seventh-graders with their ’70s hair skateboarding in the empty, weedy parking lot where the BMWs used to shine.
You see your first Hummer at 51st and O. Canary yellow.
You mourn the McDonald’s where your dad took you for hamburgers — 5 for a $1.
You have rocks in both shoes.
You wonder if this is some great urban feat, like scaling the Sears Tower, and if you are in fact the only person ever to walk O Street start to finish.
You are conspicuous and invisible at the same time. The cars whiz past too fast to really see you. You are the lone body without a metal shell to keep you safe.
You crest the hill at 56th and glimpse mecca in the distance: Westfield Shoppingtown Gateway.
Whoosh. Whoosh. Before you make it to the mall you pass a giant insurance company, a long, low school administration building. Your next-door neighbor passes, honking, a puzzled look on her face.
Cars fill the Westfield lot. You understand this is the purpose of this O Street. It is not to be pretty. It is not to be grand. It is to take you and your car to Younkers.
The moon is up and nearly full.
You pass your last strip mall – travel agency, flower shop, jewelers, eye doctor, cleaners, hairstylist.
The sidewalk ends. You see houses on both sides, places where people go to park those cars. The mall bustle is over. Commerce has ended. The grass is turning the faintest green.
Another Walgreens, your second. Another convenience store, you’ve lost count.
You pass the big apartment buildings where college students live. Busch Lite cans and Jim Beam bottles, straws and lids and ketchup wrappers in the tall grass.
The light turns red behind you. For one second, two, three, four, five, not a single car passes.
You stop to take one last picture at 86th and O streets. It is 5:58 p.m.
You did it. All 18,288 steps, 10.8 miles, 144 city blocks, four zip codes in four hours and 38 minutes. Your last impression? Too many cars, not enough trees, too many drive-throughs, not enough green spaces, too many stoplights, not enough sunlight. But small pockets of splendor, and pretty flat, easy on the knees, hard to lose your way.
And you stand, here at the finish line of the city, on a dreary February day, lost in the Zen of Zero street.
Waiting for your ride home.
