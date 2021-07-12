Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'Nowhere to go but up' -- Amber Ramirez after surgery to remove half her brain, Sept. 17, 1999

The teen-ager sits cross-legged in the small yellow house she shares with her mother in north Lincoln. A song runs through her head. She sways to the beat.
But Amber Ramirez cannot sing the lyrics. Cannot name the tune.
Not yet.
Sixty-seven days ago the 15-year-old left behind a familiar world to be born again into a shadowland of uncertainty.
This summer, after six years of debilitating seizures, she and her mother made a choice. Amber would trade half her brain, the left hemisphere, the one that controls speech and movement on the right side of her body.
She would relinquish the use of her right hand forever and risk losing the ability to speak and read.
She would undergo the radical operation perfected by only a few surgeons in the world, a surgery with no guarantees, and step into the abyss, for a shot at a seizurefree life.
"It's my choice," she said before the July 13 surgery. "I just want to get this over with."
And so it is over.
The surgery was a success. After almost seven weeks at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore Amber is home.
A jagged badge of courage -- 50 stainless-steel staples' worth -- snakes across her scalp, half hidden by tufts of red hair.
She tires quickly now but wakes easily.
She still loves pizza and still hates peas.
She listens to rap music and pop tunes again in the blue bedroom with the purple trim.
She sits in the sunshine playing with her dog, Sasha. Laughs at her mother's jokes.
And somewhere behind those clear brown eyes and pale, freckled face are the memories of all the trapped words that once raced from her lips.
Her first goal: Set them free.
A small "a" appears on the computer screen at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.
In her second week of therapy here the task of typing is still painstaking.
Tired from a half-hour in the hospital's therapy pool she bites her lip, wipes her forehead, caresses the keys with an outstretched index finger, as if she could feel her way into remembering.
She cannot. But slowly, with the help of her speech therapist, a name begins to emerge.
a-m-b-e-r.
"Good job," says Carol Jensen, one of several therapists who works with her three afternoons each week, teaching new words, arm strength, the fine art of one-handed shoe tying.
In a half-hour's time her finger searches out s-a-s-h-a, then m-o-m. The therapist assists, first writing each letter in big black letters on a legal pad.
"Good job. That came easier today, didn't it?" she asks.
Amber nods.
After a Pepsi break the pair return to Jensen's office.
Amber stares at a flashcard on the table.
Her therapist gives her a hint. "I can spend my what?"
Amber looks up, holding her weakened right arm in her lap. Jensen gives more clues, talks about shopping, about buying new clothes.
Amber looks again at the card. Nothing.
The therapist tries again. "I can spend my ma ... ma?"
"Money," the girl says.
More pictures appear, more clues.
"You eat with a knife and ...?" "You wash with water and ...?" "When you're tired you go to ...?"
Now the words come, soft but sure. Fork, soap, bed.
Her consulting physician, neurologist George Wolcott, says the therapy is similar to that used for stroke victims and head injury patients.
Right now she is building a word foundation in the right side of her brain.
"Some people are unable to do it," he says.
Not Amber. Everyday more words appear, her mother says.
One day last week she wanted muffins for breakfast.
"What kind?" her mother asked, not expecting an answer.
"Blueberry," came the reply.
It made her mother smile.
Therapy is unsettling Wednesday. An "Inside Edition" film crew is here, preparing a Friday night segment on her recovery.
A reporter and photographer from the Kansas City Star are shadowing her as well.
While Amber practices her speech, her mother, Sheri Ramirez, sits in the Madonna courtyard, hooked up to a microphone.
Once again she tells the story of Amber's battle with Rasmussen's syndrome.
It began with a limp in 1993. Then seizures, a wheelchair, brain surgery, medications. But nothing would stop the disease from eating her daughter's brain cells, nothing except the surgery that brought them here.
After the operation, the international media ran with the story of the red-haired Lincoln girl who once turned cartwheels, the girl who wanted to be free of seizures so she could live her own life someday.
"I don't want to live with my mom the rest of my life," she said in July. "God, that's a scary thought."
Hundreds of cards and letters arrived in her Baltimore hospital room. Teddy bears and balloons, money and get-well wishes.
The mother is hand-writing thank-you notes to them all. Today she protects her daughter from the cameras and microphones.
She leans close, gauging Amber's mood by the droop of her shoulders, the look in her eyes.
"You worn out?" she asks. "You getting tired? Take a minute and catch your breath here."
Back home in the kitchen of the yellow house, Sheri takes a phone call from one of the doctors.
They have an appointment to see the neurologist next month in Kansas City.
"I think you'll be surprised," she tells him. "She's doing really well ... she still hates vegetables, and she still likes rap music and teen-age clothes. The surgery didn't cure her of that."
Amber wanders into the kitchen and listens. She giggles. After nine weeks together the pair are inseparable.
The mother leaves to walk Sasha or run a quick errand, but she is here when her daughter awakes, when she eats, when she sleeps.
Right now the mother is her voice. Her lifeline.
Relatives come to help -- grandmother, an aunt, a friend.
But it is this woman, the gravelly voiced redhead with the round glasses and the quick wit, who keeps her going.
Soon the single mother will return to work for a few hours each day.
It's hard to let go.
She knows she must. "You can't just stand on the sidelines and scream all the time, you know."
Sixty-seven days ago the pair stepped into a chasm filled with hope and terror.
"You are going to the bottom of the barrel, Sweetheart, and there'll be nowhere to go but up from there," the mother told her daughter before surgery. "And the good thing is, there won't be any more seizures to throw you back down again."
She was right. The seizures are gone.
In January she might be back in school.
Already she's picked out a cordless phone, maybe blue, maybe purple, for her room.
Because mother and daughter wait for the day the once-talkative teen-ager will again lie on her bed, chatting with friends for hours. About everything. And nothing at all.
That day, they believe, will surely come.
