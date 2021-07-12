Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'Nowhere to go but up' -- Amber Ramirez after surgery to remove half her brain, Sept. 17, 1999

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The teen-ager sits cross-legged in the small yellow house she shares with her mother in north Lincoln. A song runs through her head. She sways to the beat.

But Amber Ramirez cannot sing the lyrics. Cannot name the tune.

Not yet.

Sixty-seven days ago the 15-year-old left behind a familiar world to be born again into a shadowland of uncertainty.

This summer, after six years of debilitating seizures, she and her mother made a choice. Amber would trade half her brain, the left hemisphere, the one that controls speech and movement on the right side of her body.

She would relinquish the use of her right hand forever and risk losing the ability to speak and read.

She would undergo the radical operation perfected by only a few surgeons in the world, a surgery with no guarantees, and step into the abyss, for a shot at a seizurefree life.

"It's my choice," she said before the July 13 surgery. "I just want to get this over with."

And so it is over.

The surgery was a success. After almost seven weeks at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore Amber is home.