Cindy Lange-Kubick: Nebraskan still is reaching for those high notes in his life, March 6, 2011

An opera singer is selling you cinnamon rolls, two for a buck.
He's bagging you up some orange sticky rolls, a few long johns, fresh-baked raisin bread from behind the counter at Conroy's in College View.
Kent Hall rings up your order in English, but he sings in French, Italian, German and Spanish. He's handsome, blue-eyed. Charming.
His hips are weak, but not his voice.
His voice is amazing, says longtime friend Dan Lynn, a professor of music at Union College, down the street. It's intense, passionate, a big and big-time voice.
"He's done all the major operatic voices for tenor. All the big-name singers, he's sung with them or for them."
The opera singer is 60 now, but back when he was young, he auditioned for Beverly Sills in New York City.
His voice went north on the last note of the aria. And the world-famous soprano approached the baritone farmboy from Fairbury.
"Kent, you're wasting your life," Sills told him. "You're a tenor."
The man who sells cinnamon rolls tells the story Friday morning from a table in the front of the tiny bakery. He describes Sills, sitting at the back of cavernous New York City Opera, walking up to him to tell him he needed to make a monumental change.
It was like telling a quarterback to start pitching a baseball. Everything he knew, he'd have to relearn.
"It made me mad. I thought, 'Ah, she doesn't know what she's talking about.'"
He's come a long way from those days. He quit singing and started singing again, quit singing and started again.
He married and had two children and eventually divorced.
He had success and he had failure. He sells doughnuts now and loves it. He gives a few voice lessons. He has another gig Friday nights and Saturdays, singing for a small salary and tips at Macaroni Grill. And loves it. "I've always loved music," Hall says, wearing a bakery apron over a soft purple sweater. "My mom played the piano every night after dinner and I'd just sit and listen."
When he was 6, his parents took him to a concert at Bethany College in Kansas, where they'd both gone to school.
He squirmed in his seat, bored silly, wishing he was back home with his BB guns and golden retrievers.
Then a man got up on stage. His name was Jan Pierce, a famous tenor of his time. The man began to sing.
"And I can't remember taking a breath after that. I literally could not breathe."
When Pierce finished, Kent turned to his musical mother: That's what I want to be when I grow up.
"That's all I've ever wanted to do. I was born for it. I really was."
He sang in his living room at home, imitating the giant voice of the opera singer. He entertained houseguests. He sang in high school - despite the teasing of his football playing classmates - and he majored in music in college - despite the dismay of his ex-Marine father.
After his bachelor's degree and his master's degree, he headed for the East Coast and more study at the Hartt Conservatory in Connecticut.
Then on to New York, where he did what all starry-eyed artists did: wait tables.
"I auditioned during the day and worked my tail off at night."
He got himself a manager and a glossy headshot. He started getting parts.
After he made the switch to tenor - it wasn't easy - he got more parts. Big parts. In "Carmen," "Tosca," "La Boheme," "Madame Butterfly," "La Traviata" he traveled to Chicago, San Antonio, Miami, Kansas City. He sang all over New York.
He got standing ovations and patrons threw roses at his feet.
He started believing the hype. He put all of his energy into his career. And he came so close to the bright lights, a role at the Met. It was the final cut - Kent and a tenor from Russia. "He blew me away." In the mid-'90s, he brought his family to Lincoln. He took a temporary teaching job at the university. He worked as a grief counselor at a funeral home, sang occasionally. Weddings and funerals. His marriage ended.
The wheels came off his life.
Then, four years ago, he started selling cinnamon rolls, two for a buck.
"I did this for fun, just to rebuild my soul."
It's his day job. And the man who sang at Carnegie Hall has his night job, too, across town at the outdoor mall, inside Romano's Macaroni Grill, where a piped in voice in the bathrooms teaches you how to excuse yourself in Italian - "Mi scusi" - and out-of-town basketball fans are spending Friday night eating chicken rigatoni and shrimp portofino.
He used to get stage fright. Once he "pulled a Barbra Streisand," he says, and had to be pushed onto the stage.
Not here. "I miss a high note, no one cares."
When he's not singing, he helps bus tables, fills water glasses for the waitresses.
Friday night, he walks into the bar in the middle of his gig, a bit stiff on his weak hips, handsome, blue-eyed, charming.
"Whether you want to hear me or not, the Romanos have hired me to sing."
ESPN is showing basketball highlights in the background, two men are talking over their beer bottles.
The opera singer clears his throat. It's not the Met, and maybe no one has heard of Mario Lanza or "Because You're Mine."
His big voice stops the small talk. "Because you're mine, the brightest star that shines ..."
He sings to a couple in the corner. "I only live for the kiss you give me ..." He sings to a little girl heading to the bathroom - "I know you think I'm weird."
He sings to the guys huddled over their beer bottles.
He sings, the thing he was born to do.
He ends on a high note.
