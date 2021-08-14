Cindy Lange-Kubick: Nebraskan still is reaching for those high notes in his life, March 6, 2011

"That's all I've ever wanted to do. I was born for it. I really was."

He sang in his living room at home, imitating the giant voice of the opera singer. He entertained houseguests. He sang in high school - despite the teasing of his football playing classmates - and he majored in music in college - despite the dismay of his ex-Marine father.

After his bachelor's degree and his master's degree, he headed for the East Coast and more study at the Hartt Conservatory in Connecticut.

Then on to New York, where he did what all starry-eyed artists did: wait tables.

"I auditioned during the day and worked my tail off at night."

He got himself a manager and a glossy headshot. He started getting parts.

After he made the switch to tenor - it wasn't easy - he got more parts. Big parts. In "Carmen," "Tosca," "La Boheme," "Madame Butterfly," "La Traviata" he traveled to Chicago, San Antonio, Miami, Kansas City. He sang all over New York.

He got standing ovations and patrons threw roses at his feet.