Cindy Lange-Kubick: Nebraska claims national champion of rock star cottonwood trees, Oct. 15, 2013

Naber opens his land to deer hunters, and one of them came back from the woods and told him he should go for the gold. The state's former champion cottonwood blew over in a Seward County storm in 2007.

So last year, Naber nominated his tree for state champion status.

It turned out to be bigger than any nominated tree in the state -- and it towered above the rest of the nominated cottonwoods in the country.

A certificate from the American Forest's National Big Tree Program is on its way to Naber's farm.

He'll be happy to have it.

He likes trees.

He likes this tree.

"But I rarely get over there."

In the end, my tree-hunting partner and I opt for the long walk to see the winning tree.

We drive from Hackberry to Hickory and along the edge of a harvested soybean field.

We slide down a steep creek bank, up the other side.

We make our way across a swatch of switchgrass and drop seed. Over barbed wire. Through nettles, pokeweed, patches of Queen Anne's lace, a healthy stand of ditch weed.