Cindy Lange-Kubick: Nebraska claims national champion of rock star cottonwood trees, Oct. 15, 2013

The national champion eastern cottonwood breaks the horizon between Hickory Road and Hackberry in Gage County.
On the east side of Bear Creek.
On Kevin Naber's land.
Naber is a retired farm service agent who raises draft horses, clears timber, and, on a sunny Saturday, offers directions for getting up close to the tree that rises above its deciduous neighbors on Google Earth.
And spikes above the tree line in the distance from Naber's side yard.
The easiest way -- but a longer walk -- starts with a mile-and-a-half drive on gravel, the landowner says.
Then a hike down a creek bed, under barbed wire, to just beyond the gas pipeline.
Or he can fire up his four-wheeler, drive to shouting distance, and we can walk in from there.
Neither route, Naber says, is a fun walk.
I'm pretty sure he's looking at my shoes when he says so.
Like a lot of Nebraskans, I have a soft spot for cottonwoods. That papery whisper, high overhead.
How big they get, rugged with massive Buddha trunks.
The way they shower their seeds like wispy spring snow.
"The snow in summer -- that's a very Midwest kind of thing," says Graham Herbst at the Nebraska Forest Service.
"It gets people pretty nostalgic."
He doesn't see many of the fast-growing trees in town, where they vie for elbow room and their cottony seeds clog up air conditioners.
But the Nebraska natives love creek beds. Clusters of seeds float downstream, taking root in the banks.
"A whole bunch of cottonwoods can germinate in a small area, grow at weird angles."
And if it rains too much: "They can fall over completely alive."
The man talking about our official state tree is also in charge of his agency's State Champion Tree Program.
Trees nominated and measured and awarded points, like horses in an equestrian show. The champion white ash, the winning river birch, American elm, Douglas fir, weeping willow.
Last month, Herbst showed up in Gage County with a 100-foot tape measure and an infrared device he pointed at the cottonwood's highest point.
From soil to sky: 88 feet.
All the way around: 36 feet, 9 inches.
Tip to tip: 108 feet.
Naber opens his land to deer hunters, and one of them came back from the woods and told him he should go for the gold. The state's former champion cottonwood blew over in a Seward County storm in 2007.
So last year, Naber nominated his tree for state champion status.
It turned out to be bigger than any nominated tree in the state -- and it towered above the rest of the nominated cottonwoods in the country.
A certificate from the American Forest's National Big Tree Program is on its way to Naber's farm.
He'll be happy to have it.
He likes trees.
He likes this tree.
"But I rarely get over there."
In the end, my tree-hunting partner and I opt for the long walk to see the winning tree.
We drive from Hackberry to Hickory and along the edge of a harvested soybean field.
We slide down a steep creek bank, up the other side.
We make our way across a swatch of switchgrass and drop seed. Over barbed wire. Through nettles, pokeweed, patches of Queen Anne's lace, a healthy stand of ditch weed.
In the distance, we see THE tree.
As we get closer, it disappears in the swath of elms, black locust, Osage orange.
And then it's there. We hear it first, like running water in the sky.
Eight trunks angling up like rough woody fingers -- a bowl of nettles growing in its palm.
Limbs go akimbo, and leaves wave, an umbrella of green.
A tree worth a walk in the woods. A poem of a tree.
And on a sunny mid-October Saturday, a tree that looks nearly indestructible.
But Herbst says the weak-wooded trees don't live on as kitchen cabinets or coffee tables.
"They usually make pallets out of cottonwoods."
Not so poetic.
And this ancient-looking tree, the forestry man says, is somewhere between 50 and 80 years old.
"In the autumn of its life."
Cottonwoods are rock star trees, he explains. Even a national champion eastern cottonwood.
"They live fast, die young and spread a lot of seed."
