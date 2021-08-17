Cindy Lange-Kubick: Nation's last woman homesteader once called Nebraska home, April 29, 2012

Her grandparents had immigrated to Dawson County in 1879 from Germany and staked their claim a few miles to the south.

Her dad hunted quail and wild turkeys on that land as a boy, crawling up the hills on his belly, Betty said.

Most of his life, he hunted rattlers, too, collecting the tails in a bucket, where they made papery music.

Eventually, her grandparents moved to town, and Betty moved to Grand Island to become a surgical nurse. She took her white cap to Chicago, where the mangled bodies from Skokie Highway came to her hospital to be put back together.

In 1950, she flew to Fairbanks.

She can't remember his name, she said, the scoundrel who sweet-talked her into coming to Alaska Territory, asking her for $300 and then disappearing.

The only man she remembers is that crazy plane mechanic. The man who crashed and ended up in St. Joseph Hospital to mend.

"He just laid there in the bed and shot paper wads at the surgical bell outside the door," his widow said.

"He was a pest. A real tease."