Cindy Lange-Kubick:My kids made me grow up -- even if I didn’t want to, May 14, 2006

I wanted to adopt starving children in Africa and stand in front of nuclear weapons facilities until they carted me away to jail.

I didn't feel 22 anymore.

I didn't care about my 10 Year Plan anymore.

I told my boss I could only work on call.

When they called I made excuses.

And then came Anna.

And then came Joseph.

And I felt tired, like I'd been shot out of a cannon every morning, and I had dreams about laundry. Mountains of dirty laundry.

I was a mother who had never in her life wanted to be a mother and didn't know how to be a mother except for that when confronted with that helpless life I wanted nothing more than to be its world.

And I was.

And they taught me how to be a better person.

And they made me grow up even when I didn't want to be a grown-up.

And after that first day, that day on the new couch, I didn't want to smoke anymore. And I didn't want to have so many issues. And I didn't want the world to revolve around only me.