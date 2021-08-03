Cindy Lange-Kubick:My kids made me grow up -- even if I didn’t want to, May 14, 2006

I was smoking.
That's what I remember.
I was smoking, and the phone rang, and it was a nurse at my ob-gyn's office and her voice said the test came back positive so you need to make an appointment to come in for a visit next week. Congratulations.
I remember shaking.
I remember sitting in the living room of the one-bedroom rental house - no children, no pets allowed - on my new Wanek's of Crete 12-months-same-as-cash sofa and putting the half-smoked Vantage Menthol out in the blue ashtray and thinking they made a mistake because I couldn't be pregnant, not me.
Pregnant was not in my 10 Year Plan.
I had an IUD, a birth control device. I had college to finish. I had a 3-month-old marriage. I had issues.
I was not mother material.
Definitely. Not. Mother. Material. Not. Not. Not.
I told my husband, but I don't remember telling my husband.
Sit down, maybe that's what I said. That's what they say in the movies: You better sit down.
They took the IUD out. They said maybe there would be a miscarriage.
That's what I remember. And that's when I remember thinking: Don't let that happen.
I ate apples for breakfast, like always, except now they made me sick.
I ate pepperoni sandwiches every afternoon after work, and they made me fat.
The nurse put a stethoscope on my belly and counted. 120 beats a minute. Slow. A boy. Probably a boy.
We moved from the one-bedroom no children, no pets rental house.
We painted the bedroom in the new family friendly rental house an egalitarian yellow. No, that's wrong. My in-laws painted it for us so I, the mother-to-be, would not have to breathe paint fumes that might hurt the yet-to-be-born baby.
I remember the “Baby Name Book.” Grace for a girl. Justin for a boy.
I remember becoming a radical.
I remember becoming a radical the minute that baby boy was born.
Justin James.
Justin meaning just and true. James for his daddy's grandfather and my mother's dead brother.
I became a character out of a Gabriel Garcia Marquez novel, crazy in love.
My heart felt like it had been shot from a cannon.
I wanted to build a fence to keep the big, bad world away from my perfect precious baby. I wanted to stop war and hunger and child abuse.
I wanted to adopt starving children in Africa and stand in front of nuclear weapons facilities until they carted me away to jail.
I didn't feel 22 anymore.
I didn't care about my 10 Year Plan anymore.
I told my boss I could only work on call.
When they called I made excuses.
And then came Anna.
And then came Joseph.
And I felt tired, like I'd been shot out of a cannon every morning, and I had dreams about laundry. Mountains of dirty laundry.
I was a mother who had never in her life wanted to be a mother and didn't know how to be a mother except for that when confronted with that helpless life I wanted nothing more than to be its world.
And I was.
And they taught me how to be a better person.
And they made me grow up even when I didn't want to be a grown-up.
And after that first day, that day on the new couch, I didn't want to smoke anymore. And I didn't want to have so many issues. And I didn't want the world to revolve around only me.
That was 24 years ago. More than half my life. Two abandoned 10 Year Plans and then some.
Wanek's of Crete went out of business and the new couch lost half its stuffing and most of its buttons and went off to live in the first baby's first apartment.
I never figured it all out and I haven't saved the world and I didn't do nearly enough things right.
But there's one thing I did. One thing I am. One thing I'll always be.
A mother. Their mother.
Crazy in love.
For the rest of my life.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK