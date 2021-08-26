Cindy Lange-Kubick: Much aloha to you Jonathan Werner, with love from Hawaii, Sept. 22, 2018

But that night, after news reports confirmed the tourist’s death, he started searching and found a Facebook page.

He saw a man filled with life.

He saw him smiling, a blonde woman at his side.

He began to type.

Fox is a clinical social worker who made a temporary move from Virginia to Hawaii 12 years ago and never left. A husband and father who once worked in hospice and knew the important work of grief.

He felt grief for this stranger.

“I know you’re supposed to get stuff out,” Fox said last week. “It sounds kind of morbid, but I knew I could share something with this person who passed away.”

He figured the Facebook account for Jonathan Werner was shut down, so he didn’t stop to think or edit.

“I thought I could pour my heart out and no one would see it.”

He wrote a private message to the dead man. He told him he’d heard the screams for help and raced toward the water, another man running beside him.

We tried our hardest to save you. I wanted you to know that. We were all strangers to you and to each other. I’m sorry we couldn’t do more.