Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mr. Memorial Day still serving, May 27, 2008

Mr. Memorial Day has finished his Folger's.
He's fed the cats, pinned the hardware on his khakis, tucked his battered briefcase in the back of the Explorer.
And now - with dawn still in the distance - Edward J. Hoffman makes his way to his flagpole.
He walks with a hitch in his step, a bum knee from a booby trap, arthritis, same things that keep him up at night.
"I've been doing this 35, 36, 37 years - I don't know," Ed says. "You lose track."
His father-in-law got him started. Every year for his birthday, he'd renew Ed's membership in VFW Post 3606.
Memorial Day was part of the package.
Virgil Gates is gone now. So is Rudy Joosten, another old vet who encouraged a young man.
Ed, no longer young, keeps on.
Rising to honor the fallen, one Memorial Day after another for - 35, 36, 37? - years.
He'll hit his first cemetery by 6 a.m.
His day won't be done until the sun sets on the Veterans Memorial Garden at Antelope Park.
His wife, Nancy, drives the Explorer. Son Joe sits in back with his trumpet.
Ed, he rides shotgun - a 62-year-old Vietnam vet who might fall asleep behind the wheel if he's not careful.
***
The sky is dark, the pavement wet as the Explorer heads south.
Joe tries to read the paper by streetlight.
He's 30 now, been playing the trumpet on Memorial Day since he was 15.
That was Grandpa Virgil's doing - with a little pressure from Dad.
You like living at home? Ed would ask his oldest son. You like eating at home?
As the years passed, Ed's fellow members of the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association would ask the same thing.
Your son still living at home?
Ed laughs from the front of the Explorer.
"No, but he'll be there."
Joe nods. He doesn't say much.
Ed does.
The old Navy corpsman has spent 30 years working in the university's utility plant. On Saturdays, he sells screwdrivers and hammers at Ace Hardware.
"He likes to work in hardware," Nancy explains, "and he likes to talk."
The talking part works well for his duties today: presiding and presenting at seven services.
"I have the gift of gab. I love to put out there what America means to me."
***
At 5:57 a.m., a row of cars waits at Lincoln Memorial Park, men in uniform clustered nearby.
Ed shakes hands, calls out greetings.
"Good to be alive."
"Vertical and breathing."
"Don't be grumpy, gentlemen!"
He pops his head into an open car trunk, pulling out flowers, trying to figure out if he's got enough men for the 21-gun salute, enough readers for the program.
The vets know their jobs.
Ed walks fast.
"Let's get this rockin' and rollin.' We're burning daylight."
The service is short. Words spoken over carnations, one white, one red, one blue.
A make-do wreath, a shock of leaves from last night's storm.
The salute.
Joe playing taps.
By 6:11, 10 cars file out of the cemetery, one of them an ancient El Camino, an American flag rippling from one side, a POW/MIA flag waving from the other.
***
There was a time when Ed could round up 20 vets from his VFW post to make these rounds. Now that number is five, maybe six.
This morning there are 19 from three posts, including two members of auxiliaries and Joe.
The Vietnam guys are older now, with gray in their hair, bald on top like Ed under his hat.
The words from the program are true: We, too, are nearing the end of life's pilgrimage and sooner or later, these services may be held in our memory.
***
The procession arrives at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Up the hill, behind the towers and barbed wire to rows of concrete crosses painted white and, scattered among them, 16 granite markers honoring inmate veterans.
Ed and the others trudge through tall, wet grass to reach them.
"You should have brought the goats out to clear a path," he jokes.
The group grows sober under the cedars. Shoulders straighten for the salute.
We have met at this time to commemorate our comrades of the United States Armed Forces who have answered the last call â€¦
Nancy takes Ed's arm, and they walk down the hill.
They've been married for 37 years.
Growing up, Ed didn't have money. Ed didn't have the best grades. Ed dropped out of school, then went back for his GED.
"I saw the military as an option."
He joined in '63. Went to Vietnam on a ship in '69.
He put 20 soldiers in body bags.
"I came back through the San Francisco airport, and there were war protesters, you know. I never felt so humiliated in my life."
***
"I hope the Catholics are open."
It's 6:37, and the Explorer is heading for Calvary Cemetery.
Most years, the VFW guys would stop for breakfast about now. But Ed switched things up.
Four cemeteries, then breakfast.
"Too many guys cutting out after they ate."
The only hitch is, the staff at Calvary doesn't know they're coming early.
The cars pull up on 40th Street. The gate is locked.
No matter.
They park in the turn lane. It's early. They're fast.
"Put the guns up on the grass," Ed says. "We'll wake some people up."
Then he repeats the same words for the third time today.
"Will you please begin our Memorial Day service?"
Nancy reads.
On land, on sea, and in the air â€¦ immortalized in the hearts of a grateful people.
The guns. Taps.
"Dis-missed!"
The vets return to their cars.
The gates open.
Ed shakes his head.
"We do not do repeat performances."
***
Mount Carmel next, the Jewish cemetery on North 14th Street.
Ed and Nancy were here on Sunday, putting flags on veterans' graves.
"I must be getting old," Ed says. "I couldn't find two."
He's been up to the VA hospital in Omaha a lot this past year. Health problems, emotional baggage.
He still can't be in a room with the blinds open. Fear of snipers. There are movies he won't watch.
"I'd always tell these young vets, 'Take advantage of the benefits the government offers you.' Now I'm taking my own advice."
The cars pull into the cemetery, which is sandwiched between houses.
Nancy reads a special prayer.
May we see the day when war and bloodshed cease...
***
The Explorer takes off again, headed to Cracker Barrel.
This is the last time they'll all be together today. Some of the Vietnam guys will take off, not fond of official stuff.
A few of the older men will head home, too.
Ed is going strong.
He'll take a nap. Then he'll go over the names he'll read at a candlelight service later.
Nearly 600 veterans in Lincoln have died since last Memorial Day, he says.
He'll read 100 names. He wants to pronounce them just right.
Ed taps his fingers, waiting for his eggs and toast. He drinks his coffee. He takes his fish oil pill and his low-dose aspirin while he eats.
Then he's quiet.
What's wrong? Nancy asks.
Just thinking, he says.
***
Time to bring out the battered briefcase.
The Explorer is snaking through Wyuka Cemetery. The service begins at 9:15. Plenty of time.
These are the official ceremonies conducted by the group Ed has chaired or co-chaired for 20 years.
He'll introduce the speakers.
Say some words of his own, from his own heart.
He looks at the gray sky.
"Good Lord, give us a reprieve. Cut us some slack."
***
There is no rain at Wyuka at 9:15.
And no rain at Lincoln Memorial Park, where, at the 11:30 service, Ed will be surprised with the Steven D. Gilbaugh Award for his service.
The only rain comes from Ed's eyes.
Five years ago, Ed decided not enough was being done to honor the vets in attendance.
So now each year he asks them to stand.
One group at a time: World War I. World War II. Korea. Vietnam.
Today he already has addressed the crowd. He has hitched up his pants and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
He asks the soldiers to rise.
He goes down the list.
Operation Desert Storm.
"Thank you."
Afghanistan.
"Thank you so very much for your service."
Operation Iraqi Freedom.
"The last group will have nobody here to represent them, because they never came home."
Ed stops. The black POW/MIA flag waves.
"The day comes we forget about them, shame on us."
***
Joe sleeps on the ride home. The clock on the dash reads 12:21.
"I think it went pretty well," Ed says. "One more. and we can put this to bed for another year."
***
It's dusk at Veterans Memorial Garden.
Ed stands in a row of evergreens waiting for his turn to read.
He tried to nap earlier, but he was worried about pronouncing his list of names. He highlighted the tough ones. Shane Pawlowski. Otto G. Schleiger.
Joe waits with his trumpet. Nancy sits in the crowd.
"I'm running on adrenaline," Ed says. "I'm just coasting."
The streetlights come on.
Edward J. Hoffman hitches up his pants and walks to the podium carrying his list.
Charles F. Owen. James J. Pipan. Donald F. Price...
