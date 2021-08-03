Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mr. Memorial Day still serving, May 27, 2008

***

There was a time when Ed could round up 20 vets from his VFW post to make these rounds. Now that number is five, maybe six.

This morning there are 19 from three posts, including two members of auxiliaries and Joe.

The Vietnam guys are older now, with gray in their hair, bald on top like Ed under his hat.

The words from the program are true: We, too, are nearing the end of life's pilgrimage and sooner or later, these services may be held in our memory.

***

The procession arrives at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Up the hill, behind the towers and barbed wire to rows of concrete crosses painted white and, scattered among them, 16 granite markers honoring inmate veterans.

Ed and the others trudge through tall, wet grass to reach them.

"You should have brought the goats out to clear a path," he jokes.

The group grows sober under the cedars. Shoulders straighten for the salute.

We have met at this time to commemorate our comrades of the United States Armed Forces who have answered the last call â€¦