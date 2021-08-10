Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mis-dialed call makes a connection, Dec. 5, 2010

Last week, Deane Finnegan made a connection. She didn't mean to, but her Droid dialed on its own - again! - from inside her purse. And it warmed her heart, said the technology-challenged president of Leadership .
The story starts Wednesday morning, when Finnegan was on her way to a Chamber of Commerce meeting.
She plunked her purse down on top of a table. Inside, the jostled Droid dialed. And in a townhouse bedroom a phone rang at 6:49 a.m. Mountain Time, connecting Finnegan's smart phone with a landline in Denver.
Wake up! Deane's purse calling!
Still in bed, Sonia Wolf answered. Sonia is 81. Her husband, Marty, is 84. They live in the 303 area code. Sonia heard static when she picked up. She heard something else, too. Maybe crying, she thought. (The next day, Finnegan would jokingly explain the noise: "It's the Chamber, so of course they're upset, always.") Back in Denver, the call went on and on.
Hello? Hello?
Sonia thought about her brother in the nursing home in Florida - had something happened? She thought of those crazy stories you hear on the news, where people are abducted or trapped and start dialing their cell phones, hoping to be rescued. She thought about what her mother always told her: Treat others how you'd want to be treated. And so, if there was any chance the caller needed help, she wanted to help. Sonia doesn't have caller ID, so she had no way of knowing who was on the other end. (Pushing Star 69 slipped her mind, she said later.) So she just kept listening. The call went on for 11 minutes, until the Chamber meeting started and Finnegan shut off her phone. Finnegan listened to Chamber business for an hour. And at Sonia's insistence, her husband got on his computer. Marty Wolf fiddled around a bit. He accessed the couple's Comcast account and, after a series of clicks, found what he was looking for: a log of calls, both made and received, from their landline. Last incoming call: 6:49 a.m. And then a 10-digit number. Sonia picked up their phone and dialed. In Lincoln, Finnegan looked at her just-turned-back-on phone. Her daughter-in-law's name was on the screen - her daughter-in-law who lives in the 302 area code. "Hi, Erica!" But instead of the voice of Erica, her son's young wife, she was surprised to hear the voice of a much, much older woman. A woman who had been worried about her all morning.
Finnegan was confused. When she'd shut off her phone before the meeting, she didn't realize it had even dialed a number.
As Sonia talked, Finnegan started to piece it all together.
Her daughter-in-law's cell number was exactly the same as the Wolfs' landline in Colorado, except for that single digit in the area code.
She must have punched it in wrong when she'd entered it in her new phone's contact list.
And here was this stranger calling to make sure she was OK.
"She and her husband had spent all morning trying to track me down."
Sonia told her she'd worried that the caller - now known as "a delightful woman" by the name of Deane - had fallen, or been hurt in some way, and that call was her cry for help.
Sonia has MS, so she knows what it's like to be in need.
"It was such an unusual act of kindness," Finnegan said. "She just kept repeating, 'My mother didn't raise me to ignore somebody when they might need help.'"
When you start to wonder about humanity, Finnegan said, something like this happens and sets you straight.
She called Sonia back later that night - after correcting her daughter-inlaw's number in her address book - to thank her again.
And when reached by a reporter, Sonia said she's just happy her new friend in Lincoln is fine.
"In fact, I told her, 'There's a bedroom waiting for you in Denver and there's a fully stocked refrigerator.'"
Finnegan is welcome to visit anytime, Sonia said.
Naturally, they'd want her to call first.
