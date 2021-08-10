Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mis-dialed call makes a connection, Dec. 5, 2010

Sonia thought about her brother in the nursing home in Florida - had something happened? She thought of those crazy stories you hear on the news, where people are abducted or trapped and start dialing their cell phones, hoping to be rescued. She thought about what her mother always told her: Treat others how you'd want to be treated. And so, if there was any chance the caller needed help, she wanted to help. Sonia doesn't have caller ID, so she had no way of knowing who was on the other end. (Pushing Star 69 slipped her mind, she said later.) So she just kept listening. The call went on for 11 minutes, until the Chamber meeting started and Finnegan shut off her phone. Finnegan listened to Chamber business for an hour. And at Sonia's insistence, her husband got on his computer. Marty Wolf fiddled around a bit. He accessed the couple's Comcast account and, after a series of clicks, found what he was looking for: a log of calls, both made and received, from their landline. Last incoming call: 6:49 a.m. And then a 10-digit number. Sonia picked up their phone and dialed. In Lincoln, Finnegan looked at her just-turned-back-on phone. Her daughter-in-law's name was on the screen - her daughter-in-law who lives in the 302 area code. "Hi, Erica!" But instead of the voice of Erica, her son's young wife, she was surprised to hear the voice of a much, much older woman. A woman who had been worried about her all morning.