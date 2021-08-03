Cindy Lange-Kubick:Lost Boy of Sudan finds his heart is home after is he reunited with wife, daughter, April 16, 2006

Malith is afraid.
It is here, the day is here, and he should be happy.
But standing in the Lincoln Airport on a mid-winter night, he worries.
Maybe the plane will not come. Maybe his wife will not like America. Maybe his daughter, his Akur, will not remember her daddy from the pictures he has mailed to the refugee camp.
He holds red roses. He wears a dark suit with a snow-white tie. He touches his heart and repeats the words.
"I am scared."
Friends wait with him. They have prayed for this day for so long.
Malith landed in Lincoln on March 13, 2001. He came with a small tribe of brothers. They are Dinkas, a pastoral people from southern Sudan.
Collectively, they were known as The Lost Boys - the thousands of young men who fled their villages during the country's civil war and spent years in refugee camps and now were being resettled in the United States.
They landed that day to a strange, new world, a world of fast-moving cars and fast-talking people, leaving behind sisters and cousins and friends, and for Malith Nyok, a young wife, her belly swelling with their first child.
On this mild February night just two months ago, a plane lands and passengers walk through the security gate.
A woman with curly hair. A man in a baseball cap. An older couple. A businessman pulling a carry-on bag.
Malith waits. More passengers. A family. A young girl. Then three refugees, dark-skinned, carrying heavy plastic bags stuffed with belongings.
Malith recognizes the relief agency seal and the familiar features of his people.
He holds out his hand. "Welcome to America."
And then he looks ahead as the flow of passengers slows.
And finally, they are here.
A thin woman in a dark coat trimmed in fur and a little girl with braids.
Achol Amol drops her bags and runs. She throws herself into her husband's arms. Her knees buckle and she wails, her face wet with tears.
Passengers pause to watch. Malith's friends surround the new arrivals.
For a moment, Malith stands alone.
He folds his hands and bows his head.
Outside the windows of a second-floor office, traffic rolls down O Street and a red bud tree is beginning to flower.
Malith sits in front of a computer screen. Akur, now 4 1/2, perches on her knees in front of a chair, coloring.
Achol has begun English classes, Malith says. Four mornings a week he drops his wife off at a nearby church and takes his daughter with him to his job at the Sudanese Community Resource Center. They only have enough money to pay him for four hours a day. He stays for eight.
Next to a photograph of one of Sudan's most famous native sons, basketball star Manute Bol, is the center's Mission Statement: "To bring perspective, ingenuity and goodwill to the least fortunate community."
Malith scrolls down a list. Deng. Thuc. Ayen. Yom. He has compiled 389 names of Sudanese adults living in Lincoln. He has another list, 1,349, all the Sudanese children.
Some people come because they have relatives here, or they hope to find work, but mostly for their families, Malith explains.
"Nebraska is one of the best states if you want to raise your kids."
The community was much smaller when Malith arrived here five years ago with seven Lost Boys, named for the orphans of "Peter Pan." Lanky young men with skin black as night who stood out on the pale Nebraska Plains. Bound together by their past - a story of mythic proportions.
In 1987 bands of boys, more than 20,000 in all, escaped their burning villages, their homes set ablaze by soldiers, separated from their families by panic and darkness.
Fleeing barefoot in the night, first east to Ethiopia, then back to Sudan and finally to a refugee camp in Kenya, more than 1,000 miles in all. They crossed the Gila River only to watch their brothers drown or be eaten by crocodiles. They walked across the plains, only to be attacked by hyenas or gunned down.
The Lost Boys - and their sisters, smaller in numbers - were the lucky ones.
They came here for a better life, an education. Their dream: to return one day to Sudan and save their people.
In Lincoln, Malith moved into an apartment on P Street with fellow Lost Boys Akech Ajak and Alier Anyar. A caseworker from Catholic Social Services helped them learn to run the dishwasher and oven, how to make a phone call, flush a toilet, drive a car, use a fork.
Malith and Akech found jobs at a factory in Seward and signed up for GED classes.
Alier dreamed of one day herding cattle, like his father. Akech wanted to be an electrician. Malith, only 20, wanted an education.
He eventually made his way to Southeast Community College and earned an associate degree in psychology. Nebraska Wesleyan is next.
He would like to study economics and social work. At the center, he serves as a caseworker for new refugees, helping them set up appointments for services and find jobs.
He is a member of the New Americans Task Force, advocating for his people.
The Sudanese are adjusting well, he says. But sometimes they come to him overwhelmed, frustrated with this new culture. Malith is a tall man, serious one minute, smiling wide the next. Even though he is young, he is respected as a leader in his community.
All you need to know is you can do it, he tells them.
And then he asks a question.
"Can you compare it to when we were running? When the bullet was being shot? When the crocodiles were coming? When your stomach was empty?"
Malith found a bigger apartment when he knew his family - delayed so long by immigration troubles - was finally coming. He bought a bigger car, a Toyota SUV with wide tires.He signed up for cable, so Akur could watch The Disney Channel.
On a Saturday morning she sits with her mother on the new couch her father bought them. She chews Juicy Fruit gum. A purple bike with a wicker basket waits in the corner for spring. On the wall is a new family portrait from Wal-Mart.
"George of the Jungle" is running across the screen while animated gorillas throw coconuts. Akur giggles, leaning on her mother's side. Malith wants her to learn "kids' stuff." And English.
Akur is his grandmother's name, Malith says.
His grandmother had 10 children and lost none of them. In the Dinka tradition, when a mother's children survive it is lucky to name a child after her.
"In my family there are many Akurs," Malith says, spreading his hands wide. "Besides, it is a beautiful name."
Sunday, the family goes to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on A Street.
Malith comes alone to the English service and then drives home to pick up his family.
He helps make copies of hymns, translated into his language, and then changes into a white robe.
He will help lead the Dinka service today. His old roommate Alier is here, too, playing the drums. He is on spring break from Southeast Community College in Beatrice. He moved there last year to study livestock, he says.
Maybe he will be a cattle herder yet.
He and Malith do not see Akech often. Last they knew he was working at Farmland in Crete.
When he first met Alier, he was a "hardworking boy," Malith says.
"Now Alier is in the college. That is an adjustment; that is good."
Malith stands in front of the church, his face somber.
Alier sounds a beat on the drum. A song rings out in the wide sanctuary.
In Dinka and in English, Malith asks for prayers.
"Pray for the church. Pray for our sins. Pray for Sudan. Pray for the United States."
Akur sits close to her mother. When she is not looking, the little girl reaches in her purse and pulls out a stick of Juicy Fruit.
It has been more than two months since that night at the airport.
Malith isn't scared anymore.
His family is whole.
Other Sudanese leaders in Lincoln want him to go back to Africa and spend a month helping their people. He wants to go.
But now isn't the time.
This little girl needs him. His wife needs him. For so long he dreamed of their faces. When he came here it took all of his energy to learn the new ways. As soon as he could he filled out the paperwork for his family to come to America.
And then Sept. 11, 2001, slammed the door shut.
Every night he prayed. Please, God, protect my young family.
He found himself slipping into darkness. But he held onto his faith and all that he had survived.
"I was able to resist it."
He no longer wants to return to Sudan to live. He will help his people here instead.
In June he will become a U.S. citizen.
Malith is in his office today. Achol is at the church learning English.
Akur sits at the big conference table, her father beside her.
She holds a blue marker.
All of the letters of a new alphabet are written on a big board on the wall.
They start with A.
The C comes out backward. Gently, the father corrects his daughter, his hand guiding hers.
The E. "You got it."
The J is too hard. "You got to learn."
Slowly, crooked letters fill the page.
L. Mmmm. N. O.
"Now P."
"R."
Akur makes the sound, curling her tongue. Rrrrrr.
They make it all the way. X. Y. Zee.
The father claps his hands.
"Good. You are winning, huh? You are winning."
