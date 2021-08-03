Cindy Lange-Kubick:Lost Boy of Sudan finds his heart is home after is he reunited with wife, daughter, April 16, 2006

In Dinka and in English, Malith asks for prayers.

"Pray for the church. Pray for our sins. Pray for Sudan. Pray for the United States."

Akur sits close to her mother. When she is not looking, the little girl reaches in her purse and pulls out a stick of Juicy Fruit.

It has been more than two months since that night at the airport.

Malith isn't scared anymore.

His family is whole.

Other Sudanese leaders in Lincoln want him to go back to Africa and spend a month helping their people. He wants to go.

But now isn't the time.

This little girl needs him. His wife needs him. For so long he dreamed of their faces. When he came here it took all of his energy to learn the new ways. As soon as he could he filled out the paperwork for his family to come to America.

And then Sept. 11, 2001, slammed the door shut.

Every night he prayed. Please, God, protect my young family.

He found himself slipping into darkness. But he held onto his faith and all that he had survived.

"I was able to resist it."