Cindy Lange-Kubick:Lincoln's Tupperware Lady, still sealing the deal after 50 years, Jan. 7, 2013

Betty is the boss and the consultants - "We used to call them dealers before drugs got so bad" - sell under her watch, 37 of them at current count.

The party was wonderful - Tupperware friends, relatives, Bettys from her Bettys Club.

Consultants brought treats: Deviled eggs in a Tupperware deviled egg keeper; cookies in Tupperware Modular Mates; fruit in Tupperware's fancy Impression bowls.

They made a poster board of Betty over the years whooping it up at Tupperware conventions and walking to the stage to receive awards for her whopping sales.

She was a 25-year-old special education teacher when she started selling the plastic with a lifetime guarantee, Betty says, watching you through her pink and black leopard spotted glasses.

It was the summer of 1963 and she'd been to a Tupperware party and the dealer thought she'd be good at sales.

But Lincoln Public Schools didn't allow teachers to moonlight and the young woman from the tiny town of Western, who was so shy growing up she hid behind the door when company came, wavered.

"I gave every excuse in the world to get out of it," she says. "And then I thought, 'That's not very nice, she's my Tupperware lady and she needs one more recruit.'"