Cindy Lange-Kubick:Lincoln's Tupperware Lady, still sealing the deal after 50 years, Jan. 7, 2013

It's Tuesday afternoon and Betty Younkin doesn't have much time because she's off to Fargo in the morning for a Tupperware meeting, driving this Chevy Equinox that Tupperware paid for, picking up Tupperware ladies along the way.
She's been lots of places - Vegas, Orlando, Minneapolis - in her 50 years with the company started by Earl Tupper in 1946 and sold in hardware and department stores before becoming forever synonymous with the home party plan.
"She loves the products, she believes in them and she's very, very good at it," says Betty's younger sister, Bonnie Nebelsick, recruited into TupperWorld by Betty a quarter-century ago.
And Betty's stash of indestructible plastic in the back of her SUV proves it.
The new stuff: Freezer Mates and Salad Spinners and Snack-Stor containers in colors like mint ice cream and lettuce leaf and purplicious.
And old stuff, like a set of stacking bowls - purchased from housewares at Gold's department store when Betty was 9 - the pink, blue and yellow Wonderlier bowls faded into watered-down versions of their former selves.
They belonged to her grandmother.
"The seals still seal. I wouldn't take any amount of money for these bowls."
Betty took the set to her church in Havelock on Sunday for the anniversary party hosted by her consultants.
Betty is the boss and the consultants - "We used to call them dealers before drugs got so bad" - sell under her watch, 37 of them at current count.
The party was wonderful - Tupperware friends, relatives, Bettys from her Bettys Club.
Consultants brought treats: Deviled eggs in a Tupperware deviled egg keeper; cookies in Tupperware Modular Mates; fruit in Tupperware's fancy Impression bowls.
They made a poster board of Betty over the years whooping it up at Tupperware conventions and walking to the stage to receive awards for her whopping sales.
She was a 25-year-old special education teacher when she started selling the plastic with a lifetime guarantee, Betty says, watching you through her pink and black leopard spotted glasses.
It was the summer of 1963 and she'd been to a Tupperware party and the dealer thought she'd be good at sales.
But Lincoln Public Schools didn't allow teachers to moonlight and the young woman from the tiny town of Western, who was so shy growing up she hid behind the door when company came, wavered.
"I gave every excuse in the world to get out of it," she says. "And then I thought, 'That's not very nice, she's my Tupperware lady and she needs one more recruit.'"
And by the end of summer, the reluctant recruit loved it.
"I really think it was Tupperware that helped me come out of my shell."
When school started, she got up the nerve to go to her principal and ask to keep her night job.
After a visit to the school board, she was granted permission, with a caveat: If her teaching suffered, the rainbow-colored cereal bowls and plastic popsicle makers went.
In the end, she juggled Wonder Bowls and lesson plans for 25 years before giving her whole heart to Tupperware.
"She was a feminist before feminists were even present," says Katy Ramos, who helped put on Betty's party.
"I really admire that about her."
Her friends and fellow Tupperware devotees admire lots of things about Betty.
Her knowledge, her passion, her devotion.
Once at a Tupperware rally in Omaha, attendees played a game of "Jeopardy!".
The answer: "Four."
The question: "What is the number of hours Betty Younkin sleeps each night?"
Ding!
"She's our Tupperware mom," says Nancy Handy, who has been with Betty's team since 1990. "She's always our teacher, it's never, 'I need more sales.'"
Adds Gina Goodro: "At her parties, she gets to know about the hostess' families and their husbands and where they work. I'm just in and out. Not Betty."
Betty knows everything about Tupperware, says Art Washburn, recruited by Betty 15 years ago.
"Oh, my god, she knows Tupperware like you know the newspaper."
And then some.
Did you know Tupperware is manufactured in 50 countries and sold in 110?
That the lids are called seals? That you don't need to burp them anymore?
That Tupperware is all over the microwave market?
That there's a Tupperware party hosted somewhere in the world every 1.7 seconds?
That the so-called crisper in your fridge doesn't keep fruits and vegetables nearly as fresh as the Tupperware FridgeSmart containers?
That the Tupperware Microwave Pasta maker will make you throw away your soup pot and colander?
That the Stack Cooker is the Cadillac of microwavable Tupperware?
That you should eat butter not margarine? (Betty is also interested in butter.)
That reheating food in the microwave higher than 900 watts kills the vitamins? (Betty is also interested in nutrition.)
"I've always been a teacher, and I want people to do things correctly," she says.
Then Betty is off.
Driving her Tupperware SUV to deliver bags of Tupperware and get ready for her Tupperware meeting in Fargo, starting her 51st year in the ever-changing and colorful world of food storage sales.
Before she goes, she gives you a Tupperware catalog, a Tupperware history and a sheaf of helpful Tupperware hints and tips.
She's already asked you about the Tupperware party you attended five years ago and all but forgotten.
"You bought the Rock 'N Serve," says Lincoln's Tupperware Lady. "Are you still using it?"
