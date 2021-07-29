Cindy Lange-Kubick:Lincoln Iraqis head to Chicago to cast a vote for freedom, Jan. 29, 2005

"It just reminds me how precious is the privilege to vote."

'We go there'

All the way to Chicago?

Of course.

"We have to do it," says Enas Al-Ekabi, soothing her teething toddler at the back of the bus. "No matter where it is, even if it's the moon, we go there."

Her husband closed his shop, Baba's Bakery, to make the trip. They just moved to a new house on Thursday, and Enas slept only a half-hour, working to move and cook and pack for their three children.

It's worth it.

In the front row, Salah Al-Garawi fingers his brown prayer beads.

He called his parents in Iraq before he left for Chicago.

He's worried about them voting there.

"Salah, don't tell us that," his father told him. "We are going to go, even if we die."

Like many of the men on the bus, Salah was part of the uprising after the first Gulf War. Bush, the father, he says, did not support them, and they were hunted by Sadaam Hussein's Revolutionary Guard.

He points to a man in the row next to him.