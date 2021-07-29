Cindy Lange-Kubick:Lincoln Iraqis head to Chicago to cast a vote for freedom, Jan. 29, 2005

Hope rode east Friday aboard a 56-passenger motor coach.
Art Fliege drove.
This journey from a rundown white mosque in north Lincoln to the massive Rosemont Center in Chicago would put 535 miles on his odometer and a smile in his heart.
Five years the white-haired retired music teacher has been driving this bus. He's never seen anything like this.
He probably never will again.
He got the call two weeks ago.
Could he drive a group of Iraqi people to Chicago to register to vote?
Fliege was on his way back to Lincoln from chauffeuring a church group on a ski trip.
To Chicago? To what?
He was tired, but sure, he'd go.
"They filled that bus just like that," he said.
Not one bus, but three.
A week ago, he and his Iraqi passengers survived a whiteout in Illinois on the trip to register to vote. On Friday, they watched cartoons and documentaries. They sang and prayed, passing fussy babies up and down the aisles, patient, happy.
The driver took it all in.
"It just reminds me how precious is the privilege to vote."
'We go there'
All the way to Chicago?
Of course.
"We have to do it," says Enas Al-Ekabi, soothing her teething toddler at the back of the bus. "No matter where it is, even if it's the moon, we go there."
Her husband closed his shop, Baba's Bakery, to make the trip. They just moved to a new house on Thursday, and Enas slept only a half-hour, working to move and cook and pack for their three children.
It's worth it.
In the front row, Salah Al-Garawi fingers his brown prayer beads.
He called his parents in Iraq before he left for Chicago.
He's worried about them voting there.
"Salah, don't tell us that," his father told him. "We are going to go, even if we die."
Like many of the men on the bus, Salah was part of the uprising after the first Gulf War. Bush, the father, he says, did not support them, and they were hunted by Sadaam Hussein's Revolutionary Guard.
He points to a man in the row next to him.
"We're like family. We made the revolution together."
Now they hope to start another.
Exercising their rights
Someone passes around a crate of oranges. The sweet smell of citrus fills the bus. The passengers have been on the road for less than two hours. Adnan Al-Jabiry and Hameed Al Jabiri finish the noontime prayers. Even the babies grow quiet, listening to their sing-song voices.
Arab music filters over the speakers.
Adnan has taped a poster to the front window of the bus. "Vote for Iraq," it says in Arabic. "Vote for 169."
The number - 169 - is the list of candidates for whom nearly all of the people on this bus will cast their ballots.
They are all Shiites. All of them members of the Nebraska Islamic Foundation. They listen to the revered Shiite leader in Iraq. He tells them this choice is the best.
They agree.
"We do not want to lose this opportunity," says Jassim Al-Azawy, a short, muscular man, one of about 500 people who traveled in vans, cars and buses to Chicago.
Jassim is 38. Like everyone else on this bus, he has never voted.
"We are going to get our rights for the first time."
A day to remember
Talib Al-Bedany takes many pictures. He wants to remember this day.
"I had a dream last night," says the slender father as the bus rolls through Iowa. "It was a nightmare dream."
He dreamed he arrived at the Rosemont Center to cast his ballot. I'm sorry, they told him. You cannot vote. You don't have your registration paper.
"I woke up, I was crying," he says.
And then he was laughing.
A dream. Just a dream.
He points to the overhead bin. Inside a purple folder is a cream-colored piece of paper. His name. His birth date. His registration number: 61891102.
He will vote.
Making history
Two buses leave Friday morning. A third will leave today. Television cameras see them off.
This is a historic day.
In Iraq, the Transitional National Assembly Election takes place Sunday.
In 14 other countries, including the United States, expatriates have three days to cast their votes as well.
Threats of violence may keep people from the polls in Iraq. In the United States, fewer than 10 percent of 240,000 eligible voters had registered by the cut-off date last week. One reason: Only five cities are set up to handle voters. Nashville. Detroit. Los Angeles. Washington, D.C., and Chicago.
And all Iraqis must make two trips. One to register, a second, a week later, to cast their ballots.
Distance made no difference to Voters for 169.
To the moon, they would go.
To the moon.
All friends
At the rest stop in Adair, Iowa, the men unroll small rugs in front of the pay phone, face Mecca, and pray.
Back on the bus, they pass lefa - sandwiches - meat and cucumber, tomato and parsley stuffed inside bread from Baba's Bakery.
Adnan is an imam, one of the leaders of the Lincoln mosque. His brother was killed by Sadaam, he says. They took him away in 1982. For 20 years, the family didn't know his fate.
He looks back at the blue seats behind him. "Everyone has a story like that," he says.
Des Moines disappears. Iowa City. Tipton.
The women talk together at the back of the bus.
Enas sprays Hawaiian Breeze-scented air freshener. "Too many diapers," she explains.
This is a social time for people, she explains.
They are all friends. "We eat a little bit, pray a little bit, talk a little bit."
Alaa Al-Jabiry's son sleeps on the seat beside her. She is 30, a former physics teacher with freckles.
Right now there is no order in Iraq, she says.
She believes the men and women who make up the "169" list on the ballot will bring stability to all Iraqis. Bring hope to all the people.
"We want a new Iraq," she says. "Freedom, just like here."
Staying strong
Dusk falls as the travelers leave a truck stop at the edge of Iowa.
In three hours, they will reach their motel in Naperville, Ill. They will sleep, then get up, drive 35 miles east into Chicago to vote, and come home.
Thirty-six hours, 1,070 miles.
Babies cry - tired cries. Hameed holds his toddler, showing him how to kiss the Iraqi way. First on one cheek and then the other.
This trip, he says, is a vote against terrorism. A way to stand up to the people who are killing his brothers and sisters.
"They want to stop the vote," he says. "We have to go."
Forty-five miles from the motel, Adnan stands at the front of the bus. He holds the microphone Art uses to make announcements.
He starts to sing.
He makes up the words, and the people repeat them.
We are happy to go get freedom for our country.
We are tired, but we don't care.
We have to stay strong.
We have to stay strong.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK