Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln boy, 7, finds magic moments, Nov. 22, 2009

Vizma and her husband, Jay, have three kids. Gus is in the middle.

When does Gus do magic? When doesn't he?

When his big sister Livija and his little brother Rolf are watching movies, Gus is perfecting his tricks. When it's time for dinner, Gus is in front of the mirror practicing magic. After school, Gus is reading a magic book.

His mom is amazed by his lasting passion for magic. She thought it would last a month, maybe two, then he'd fall for something else. Snakes.Or volcanoes.

He didn't.

"But you will never get an interview with him. I can't imagine you talking to him and getting more than one word out of him. Sorry."

Gus never talked once at preschool. And it took the bribe of a new magic book to get him to talk in first grade.

Gus is a listener. A reader. A deep thinker who soaks things up.

Like all the card tricks the grown-up members of the Magic Club are performing at November's monthly meeting.

Someone does a trick called the Cannibal Kings. Someone does a variation of the same.

The club president has a volunteer write their names on a card.