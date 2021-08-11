Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln boy, 7, finds magic moments, Nov. 22, 2009

This column was originally published Nov. 22, 2009.
Before Gustav Shaeffer found magic, he was into frogs.
Then he turned 6 and read a book that came with instructions on how to do cool things, like make eyeballs disappear.
Gus is so not into frogs anymore.
Last Saturday, as always, the 7-year-old attended the monthly meeting of the Lincoln Magic Club - Chapter 293 of the Society of American Magicians - of which he is a card-carrying member.
Before the meeting, Gus and his non-magician mom, Vizma, wandered around a crowded magic shop tucked away in the North Bottoms.
It was a place Harry Potter would love, filled with colorchanging scarves and baffling boomerangs and breakaway magic wands.
Gus is a very shy boy with shiny brown hair he tucks behind his ears.
Today he is debating -quietly - what to buy. The Magic in a Minute kit? The Fun Antics Magic Snake?
Or both?
Gus is lucky to have a mom who helps him manage his money and accompanies him to magic events, like four-hour lectures by big-name magicians who can make time disappear.
At least for Gus. (His mom brings a book.)
Vizma and her husband, Jay, have three kids. Gus is in the middle.
When does Gus do magic? When doesn't he?
When his big sister Livija and his little brother Rolf are watching movies, Gus is perfecting his tricks. When it's time for dinner, Gus is in front of the mirror practicing magic. After school, Gus is reading a magic book.
His mom is amazed by his lasting passion for magic. She thought it would last a month, maybe two, then he'd fall for something else. Snakes.Or volcanoes.
He didn't.
"But you will never get an interview with him. I can't imagine you talking to him and getting more than one word out of him. Sorry."
Gus never talked once at preschool. And it took the bribe of a new magic book to get him to talk in first grade.
Gus is a listener. A reader. A deep thinker who soaks things up.
Like all the card tricks the grown-up members of the Magic Club are performing at November's monthly meeting.
Someone does a trick called the Cannibal Kings. Someone does a variation of the same.
The club president has a volunteer write their names on a card.
"Know why we use these markers?" Rob Beals asks. "They're magic markers!"
Gus grins.
Part of being a good magician is entertaining the audience with your words. Moving your hands and keeping up a patter.
Most months, Gus is the only kid at the club. All these grown-up guys and little Gus, his tennis shoes levitating above the floor from his folding chair, learning the secrets of disappearing quarters and color-changing cards.
The mature magicians have taken Gus under their wings - capes? - helping him perfect his tricks and his style.
Gus is a good kid, says Luis Villamonte, who owns the magic shop and the adjoining Computer Magician store, where the club holds its meetings.
Last Saturday, he gives Gus a free trick - the fuzzy orange worm he's been eyeing forever.
Gus gets a vote at the business meeting they have before the card tricks start.
What shall the club have to eat at the holiday party next month? Potluck or pizza?
Gus raises his membership card. Pizza. Duh. He is 7.
The second-grader watches intently as the magicians pass the deck of cards around the room. Queens disappear. Then they reappear. Cards change colors. They pop up in sleeves and on foreheads.
When one teenage magician messes up, Luis pats him on the shoulder.
Gus is last. His legs swing above the floor.
Shy Gus.
If anything can bring Gus out of his shell, it's magic.
At that four-hour lecture, Gus raised his little hand in front of an audience of experienced magicians and asked a question. Go Gus, his mom thought to herself.
Saturday, he's not sure he wants to go. It's hard to be last. In the end,
Gus decides not to share his trick in front of the crowd. And that's cool. But Gus does the trick a few days later in his living room.
He shuffles the deck in the air. His hands are fast. He finds the right card the first time. He makes a quarter disappear. He makes balls vanish and reappear. He makes gems change colors. He snaps his fingers and waves his hands. Hocus pocus.
He runs back and forth to his room, tennis shoes levitating, showing off his stuff.
He talks.
"This is called Finger Chopper."
"This is Skeleton Guy."
"See, I got nothing in my hands."
"Hey, I found a nickel under the couch.Cool!"
"Ah, I got another trick!"
He talks and talks and talks.
Quiet Gustav Shaeffer, boy magician.
