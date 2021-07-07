Cindy Lange-Kubick: Life outside the institution: Oct. 4, 1998

They are like years out of a dream.
Always the same. The doctors, her favorite nurses, the rubber sheet on the narrow bed, the round electrodes, the wires attached to the square box sending her into convulsions.
The dusty fields where she played baseball, the towering oaks and the city in the distance. The wooden chair on the front porch at the state hospital where she sat sleeping and rocking.
Through Eisenhower, Kennedy, Nixon. Through hula hoops, rock "n' roll and the seeds of the Civil Rights Movement -- for 22 years -- Joan Jenkins called the Lincoln Regional Center home.
On Sept. 4, 1972, she left.
"They said, "Joan Jenkins you're leaving. All you do is sit out here and rock in your rocking chair,'" the grandmotherly 65-year-old said last week.
She laughs, her feet barely touching the painted oak floorboards on the front porch of her south Lincoln apartment house where she sits, rocking.
"When I went out there 1,600 people lived there. In 1972, they had 200 or 300 people, that's all they had."
Thorazine was the day's wonder drug. Deinstitutionalization had begun in earnest, championed by civil libertarians and the passage of the 1963 Community Mental Health Centers Act.
All over the country people who had spent years, sometimes decades, being told when and where to eat and sleep, what and how to think and feel, were set free.
In all, more than 500,000 people were released from the country's state hospitals over a 20-year period.
Joan Jenkins was but one.
Jenkins grew up in the South, but her father sent her to Nebraska to live with relatives when she was 16.
There was trouble back home with her stepmother, Jenkins says.
"She abused me when I was a kid and I had all these funny feelings inside.
"When I was 17 I tried to destroy myself," she whispers, a bit of her birthplace still in her voice.
Doctors called it a nervous breakdown. For the next dozen years, three times each week, they sought to cure her with electric shock treatments -- Jenkins crying out, "Nurse, I'm scared. ... Nurse, I want to go home."
She stayed for a decade after the treatments ended. Sewing dresses, learning to crochet, once earning $20 for an afghan she entered in the State Fair.
She never really knew her diagnosis. "Some said I was a schizo or a paranoid."
Jenkins shakes her head. Smooths her hands over the buttons on a pink polka dot Sunday dress.
"I got used to it. I started to get institutionalized."
And then she got "deinstitutionalized." Released and sent to live in a private Lincoln home, cooking for a woman and her son. It lasted for six months until the boy showed her an urn filled with the ashes of his father.
It frightened Jenkins so much she quit. She moved in with her sister. Then she met a woman who leased apartments to people with mental illness and moved into the big house on Washington Street.
"I think my mind is pretty good," she said. "I've been gone for 26 years now and I've never been back as a patient."
"In 1950 there were three to four thousand people in Nebraska's state institutions, now there are 340," said clinical psychologist Clay Rivers. "Where did all those people go?"
Many stayed. Lincoln is still home to hundreds who were released from the Regional Center in Jenkin's day.
Locally and nationally, critics are looking back at the successes and the failures of that grand plan of freedom for all.
The community services that never materialized. The money for programs that never came.
"The whole federal government and the whole system abdicated responsibility to the mentally ill," said Mary Hepburn O'Shea, a former director of what would become the Mental Health Center of Lancaster County and Jenkin's longtime landlord. "They were literally dying in the streets."
Thirty years later, more people than ever with mental illness live on the streets of New York City, sleeping in boxes, under bridges, eating from garbage bins, often unmedicated, often at risk. California jails are home to psychotic prisoners, fearful and feared.
In Lincoln, Hepburn O'Shea said, things were better. The Mental Health Center served people who came out of the institutions, tried to find them work, hook them up with doctors, social workers, housing.
But numbers grew and good intentions didn't always make it past a governor's veto.
"Intent can deteriorate over time," said Charles Richardson, clinical director of the Hastings Regional Center.
Money gets tight and there are other needs --roads, bridges, schools, he said.
"After a while people are sleeping under those bridges that we repaired," he said.
Now, in Lincoln, there is a new generation of people with problems and mothers who worry about children who hear voices and live in the back seats of cars.
And a new generation of bureaucrats who try to make miracles with inefficient systems and a mental health budget of $65 million that scrapes the bottom of the nation's funding barrel.
And people who die waiting for a place in treatment centers.
No one wants to go back to the old days. Yet some worry about what's to come.
E. Fuller Torrey, president of the Treatment Advocacy Center in Arlington, Va., estimates there are 300,000 people with severe mental illnesses nationwide who are homeless or in prison, living without treatment.
He advocates increasing involuntary commitments and mandating the supervised administration of antipsychotic medications under state commitment laws. He notes that 1,000 of the nation's 28,000 murders last year were committed by people with severe mental illness.
That's true, said Dennis Mohatt, deputy director of Nebraska Health and Human Services System, but added that 27,000 of those murders were committed by people who don't have a mental illness.
The fear of violence is unrealized, he said.
Lincoln Police Chief, Tom Casady, agreed. "Far and away the greatest danger to mentally ill clients is them hurting themselves."
Gordon Pemberton has schizophrenia. It's something he doesn't usually share with the world.
The sign on the refrigerator of his tidy second-floor apartment can't be missed: "TAKE MEDS" it says in bold, uppercase letters. Pemberton's pills are in a case on the counter, a week's supply doled out in plastic squares: three in the morning, four more each night.
The soft-spoken 45-year-old spent 15 months at the Lincoln Regional Center after a psychotic breakdown in 1989. There he learned the dynamics of his brain disease. He learned how to cope. He learned how important it would be to his quality of life to take his medication.
Many people in this specialized apartment complex share his diagnosis, Pemberton says. Yes, the police sometimes visit this place -- usually because someone has stolen one of the resident's bicycles.
He's tired of the stigma. Tired of the funny looks and the suspicions people with schizophrenia are faced with.
"They can't institutionalize everybody," he said. "I don't want to go back to the Regional Center."
Nebraska's second wave of deinstitutionalization is starting.
Two hundred beds at the state's three regional centers in Lincoln, Hastings and Norfolk are to be eliminated by the year 2000, part of the state's new Behavioral Health Initiative.
Eliminated at a time when the Lincoln Police Department is taking more people with mental illness into custody than ever before.
At a time when people are being committed by mental health boards to in-patient Regional Center treatment and then told no beds are available.
At a time when people now in regional centers cannot leave because there is no place for them to go. At a time when mothers such as Marilyn Rider of McCook travel hours to see their sons in hospitals across the state because there is inadequate community care.
"To this day there's no way he can come back because there aren't any services here for him," said Rider, the desperation of two decades of dealing with her son's schizophrenia carrying across the phone line.
"We can't just send them home and leave them to sit on a couch while Mom and Dad are working."
The state says no Regional Center patients will be released until the new services are in place. Ten million dollars has been set aside to pay for community alternatives -- new residential beds, community treatment teams, more programs in more places.
Rider has her doubts. Her son is in the Norfolk Regional Center now. She's heard about plans to open eight beds in a residential facility suitable for him there.
She laughs.
"I betcha there's a couple hundred people waiting to get in that home."
And so she waits ... and her son waits.
"If there was money enough and time there wouldn't be so much tension over this," said policy consultant Aleisa McKinlay of Lincoln. "This is part and parcel of one big phenomenon of heartbreak really," she said.
For 15 years after she left the Regional Center, Joan Jenkins had a paid position cooking meals for her housemates on Washington Street.
"I used to make homemade dinner rolls," she said. "Roast beef and carrots, tuna casserole. I shopped for groceries -- $200 or $300 at a time."
Then a bad knee put her into early retirement. Now she attends a day program five days a week, sewing tea towels and doing needle work, and is back home by 2:30 p.m. When the daytime staff person heads home after supper, Jenkins is in charge here.
She sits on the front porch in the sunshine. Makes small talk with the mailman. Watches the traffic pass by. Listens to the church bells ring. Rocks.
Once she called the Regional Center looking for her records, wondering what they knew about her that she didn't. What secrets they could help her unlock. What traces of that 17-year-old girl could be discovered in those yellowed pages.
They couldn't be found, she said.
But she still has her memories of those years, stored up like a dream she can call up any time she desires.
"I miss that place," she whispers. "I wish I could have stayed."
