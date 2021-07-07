Cindy Lange-Kubick: Life outside the institution: Oct. 4, 1998

The soft-spoken 45-year-old spent 15 months at the Lincoln Regional Center after a psychotic breakdown in 1989. There he learned the dynamics of his brain disease. He learned how to cope. He learned how important it would be to his quality of life to take his medication.

Many people in this specialized apartment complex share his diagnosis, Pemberton says. Yes, the police sometimes visit this place -- usually because someone has stolen one of the resident's bicycles.

He's tired of the stigma. Tired of the funny looks and the suspicions people with schizophrenia are faced with.

"They can't institutionalize everybody," he said. "I don't want to go back to the Regional Center."

Nebraska's second wave of deinstitutionalization is starting.

Two hundred beds at the state's three regional centers in Lincoln, Hastings and Norfolk are to be eliminated by the year 2000, part of the state's new Behavioral Health Initiative.

Eliminated at a time when the Lincoln Police Department is taking more people with mental illness into custody than ever before.

At a time when people are being committed by mental health boards to in-patient Regional Center treatment and then told no beds are available.