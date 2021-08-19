Cindy Lange-Kubick:Jim McKee, The History Man of Lincoln, Feb. 10, 2013

Before the History Man of Lincoln became the History Man of Lincoln, he was a boy living with his parents and younger brother in a house on South Cotner Boulevard.
That would have been the 1940s, when South Cotner Boulevard was in the boonies, says Jim McKee, a slightly built and slightly professorial-looking 72-year-old.
The road was dirt and frequented by pheasant and deer and a studious young boy being driven to grade school in his mother's car.
"We were completely surrounded by fields. … From our house looking east, you could see Earl Taylor's farmhouse and the Vet's Hospital, period."
The History Man of Lincoln has a self-assured and matter-of-fact way of speaking.
For instance: He mentions Earl Taylor's farmhouse as if you should know Earl Taylor. And his farmhouse, too.
The same way he mentions the Old Dutch Windmill on the southeast corner of Cotner and O streets. You know, the old A&W root beer stand.
The History Man of Lincoln seems to know everything, from the history of the Kennard House to the fact that Waverly doesn't know how to spell its own name.
It was named for the "Waverley Tales," says the bibliophile.
"Apparently, they hadn't read the books the town was written after."
The History Man has a never-ending supply of stories.
The story of the city's founding, its first Capitol, its bars and courthouses and characters. The story of Epworth Park -- advertised as "the largest gathering place on the North American Continent and it's gone." The story behind the Lincoln Airfield. (Read it in today's paper.)
And his most requested story, the tale of Thomas Jefferson Fitzpatrick, who lived in Bethany and collected books and a whole lot more.
"That one takes me two hours to tell."
* * *
At least once a week, Jim McKee is out the door of the airy ranch on Otoe Street that he shares with his wife, Linda Hillegass, and their two cats, Poppy and Peach, and into his car to talk to this group or that group about all-things-history, toting a collection of slides and his prodigious memory.
Last Wednesday, he drove to Omaha to talk to the Optimists about "Why Lincoln is the capital of Nebraska instead of Omaha, and why it is named Lincoln."
"The answer runs exactly an hour."
(The History Man has a sense of humor. Dry.)
A few nights before that, he and the other History Man of Lincoln, Ed Zimmer, told a dinner club about the history of the Haymarket.
The two men are so frequently confused Zimmer has created a primer on how to tell them apart. (McKee wears glasses only for reading; Zimmer wears glasses always. McKee has more hair, less color; Zimmer has less hair, more color.)
Zimmer, the city's historic preservationist, calls McKee a living cultural treasure.
"His columns, talks, books and book selling all have contributed to Lincoln and the state, along with his gracious welcome of and collaboration with a slightly younger architectural history guy."
McKee's wife calls him Mr. Lincoln.
"I didn't know I was marrying a Lincoln icon," Hillegass says.
McKee didn't know he was Mr. Lincoln in 1978 when they married, although he'd been writing an occasional history piece for the paper since the 1960s and giving history lessons to the participants of Leadership Lincoln.
His weekly column in the Sunday Lincoln Journal Star started in 1993. He writes each piece in longhand first, checks for errors, types it and sends it away.
In a ledger in his home office filled with thousands of books, he offers proof of his last published column, and every column before it, each title written in fountain pen.
Column number 1,019: "The Louisiana Purchase."
Today, 1,020. (See Page D4)
* * *
The Cliff's Notes version of the history of the History Man of Lincoln is this: Born Dec. 12, 1940. Attended Bethany Elementary School, then Lincoln Northeast junior and senior high school, by which time his house on South Cotner "without having moved" had been in three school districts and was in the midst of a growing city.
After high school, it was on to the University of Nebraska, the history of which he told Wednesday night to students in his History of Lincoln class at Southeast Community College.
"I majored in economics and psychology," McKee says, "neither of which have done much good."
He took a bank job that lasted about a year before he was hired by the woman who one day would become his mother-in-law. Her name was Catherine Hillegass, and she'd started a business in her basement at 511 Eastridge Drive. (The History Man is an address savant.)
McKee was one of two employees at Cliff's Notes, savior of GPAs everywhere.
(As McKee was busy working his way up from shipping to sales manager at Cliff's Notes, his future father-in-law -- Cliff himself -- was busy starting Nebraska Book Wholesale. "At one time the largest buyer and seller of books in the world.")
At that point, McKee condenses his history, perhaps realizing newspaper columns are only so long.
Suddenly, he and Linda are married and starting their own business -- J and L Lee Co. (The J for Jim, the L for Linda and Lee for their common middle name. A small piece of history you may not have known.)
And they are raising their daughter, Laura, and running a coin shop and a small regional publishing house, both of which are still in operation, although the last of five Lee bookstores closed in 2010.
Now where were we?
Ah, yes.
Why history?
Maybe it was the cigar box filled with memorabilia belonging to his grandfather and great-grandfather, the first postmaster of Havelock.
"It intrigued me."
Or maybe it was driving by an empty, yet well-tended, five-story castle a block off Francis Street. (The defunct Cotner University.)
"This building just sort of fascinated me."
Or maybe it was growing up in the '40s and '50s.
"We used to do things like 'Go for a drive.'"
On those drives, his father would point to houses. So-and-so lived here, and So-and-so lived there.
"Those things stuck with me, algebra never did."
The History Man of Lincoln gave his first history "program" while still in high school. He remembers little: He went to East Hills Country Club, spoke, showed a few slides.
He'd already purchased his first Lincoln history books, a two-volume set for $25 written by A.J. Sawyer, one-time mayor of Lincoln.
He's read them both.
"Several times."
He has city directories all the way back to 1874. His bookshelves are full, lining the walls, high and low, in an order known only to him.
He's always adding to his collection of books and magazine articles, old maps and old photographs -- or people are adding to his collection for him.
The slides he uses in his talks number in the thousands. He opens a cupboard, then another, to prove it.
The author of half a dozen books, he keeps a file folder of column ideas and a half-dozen more written and ready to go. Coming soon: "A.E. Touzalin: a Railroad and Banking Mover and Shaker."
He spends Saturday thumbing through a dozen books with bits and pieces related to his topic, then settles down to write a first draft with his fountain pen.
And soon he will leave the house again, finding another idea, then another as he drives.
"Every day I learn something," the History Man of Lincoln says in his measured, self-assured, slightly professorial way.
"And if I don't learn it, I make it up."
He's kidding. Of course, he's kidding. But if he did, who would know?
Besides Mr. Lincoln.
