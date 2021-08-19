Cindy Lange-Kubick:Jim McKee, The History Man of Lincoln, Feb. 10, 2013

The History Man has a never-ending supply of stories.

The story of the city's founding, its first Capitol, its bars and courthouses and characters. The story of Epworth Park -- advertised as "the largest gathering place on the North American Continent and it's gone." The story behind the Lincoln Airfield. (Read it in today's paper.)

And his most requested story, the tale of Thomas Jefferson Fitzpatrick, who lived in Bethany and collected books and a whole lot more.

"That one takes me two hours to tell."

* * *

At least once a week, Jim McKee is out the door of the airy ranch on Otoe Street that he shares with his wife, Linda Hillegass, and their two cats, Poppy and Peach, and into his car to talk to this group or that group about all-things-history, toting a collection of slides and his prodigious memory.

Last Wednesday, he drove to Omaha to talk to the Optimists about "Why Lincoln is the capital of Nebraska instead of Omaha, and why it is named Lincoln."

"The answer runs exactly an hour."

(The History Man has a sense of humor. Dry.)