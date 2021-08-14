Cindy Lange-Kubick: Jerry the Sacker at your service, March 17, 2011

Ask anyone at the giant store on the north edge of town, and they will say the same thing: Everyone loves Jerry Skalnik. Although it might very well be the other way around: Jerry Skalnik loves everyone. He especially loves his job. Jerry is 60, and he will tell you straight out that he was born with a slight disability. His hand-eye coordination is bad. That's his main problem, Jerry says Wednesday during his daily clean-up mission in front of the store. "My opinion is everything should be clean and neat. In order to keep the customers happy, you got to do that." Jerry is tall with thick hair and glasses and a sheaf of Hy-Vee ads folded and tucked in his shirt pocket. That way, he explains, if a customer needs a coupon or has a question about a sale, he has the answer. "I love helping people. I know that sounds corny, but that's the way I was raised." And that's what he does. He has rules about sacking. His own rules.