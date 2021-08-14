Cindy Lange-Kubick: Jerry the Sacker at your service, March 17, 2011

This column originally ran on March 17, 2011.
One day this winter, Jerry the Sacker thought Lisa the Banker looked unhappy.
So Jerry walked over to the flower department at the Hy-Vee on North 27th Street, where he has carefully sacked groceries for six years, and bought three roses.
He gave them to Lisa Peterson, financial services consultant at the in-store Bank of the West branch.
"He thought it would make my day," Lisa says Wednesday, "which it did."
Ask anyone at the giant store on the north edge of town, and they will say the same thing: Everyone loves Jerry Skalnik. Although it might very well be the other way around: Jerry Skalnik loves everyone. He especially loves his job. Jerry is 60, and he will tell you straight out that he was born with a slight disability. His hand-eye coordination is bad. That's his main problem, Jerry says Wednesday during his daily clean-up mission in front of the store. "My opinion is everything should be clean and neat. In order to keep the customers happy, you got to do that." Jerry is tall with thick hair and glasses and a sheaf of Hy-Vee ads folded and tucked in his shirt pocket. That way, he explains, if a customer needs a coupon or has a question about a sale, he has the answer. "I love helping people. I know that sounds corny, but that's the way I was raised." And that's what he does. He has rules about sacking. His own rules.
"I break rules. I put cold foods all together. I put frozen foods all together. I don't make the bags too heavy."
And heavy is relative to the customer.
He has another rule: No orange juice with the bananas.
This rule is tested Wednesday, when a checker helps him sack a big order and Jerry discovers a juice carton in a bag with bananas as he's loading the customer's trunk.
"I'll be back in a minute, Ma'am," he says, heading inside the store for a second sack.
"Bananas bruise real easily," he explains. "They need their own bag."
Jerry worked for a long time at a warehouse. And then he took care of his mom when she got sick. "I had the best parents ever," he says. And the best customers. He talks to all of them, and he has more to say than: "Paper or plastic?" He says: "How you doing, young man?" (To an old man.) He says: "Where's the jelly?" (To a woman buying bread and peanut butter.) He says: "You have a good day." "Stay out of trouble." "You behaving?" "He does a great job," says Anne Hellbusch, a regular customer. "And he always offers to take my groceries out." Customers ask for him by name. They wait just to get in Jerry's line. And when Jerry and his old girlfriend used to go out to dinner, Hy-Vee shoppers would stop at their table. Three or four every night, he says. Hey, Jerry, they'd say. How are you doing?
He didn't mind, but it drove his girlfriend crazy.
Jerry has a new female friend now. He stops by the Hy-Vee pharmacy every day to get relationship advice.
They counsel him, pharmacy tech Linette Colfack says. And he looks out for them.
You girls be careful, he'll say at the end of a snowy workday. Call me when you get home, so I know you made it.
Jerry drives. But he lives three blocks away, so he prefers walking to and from his 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift.
He started here with a job coach. But he didn't need one long.
"He has a great personality," says Chris Hamilton, the store manager who hired him. "He knows a ton of customers - people will go seek him out if they don't see him on the front end."
Diane Crouch at Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation Services helped Jerry get the job, but he's kept it on his own.
"He's just a bright spot there," says Crouch, an employment counselor and Hy-Vee shopper. "It's fun to go through the line and have him sack. It gives a lift to your day."
Jerry shopped at the North 27th Street Hy-Vee long before they hired him. He'd stop at customer service, ask whether they were looking for help. He stopped back again when he got the job.
"You're finally going to hire me," he told the woman behind the counter. "You should have hired me a long time ago."
He was joking, Jerry the Sacker says Wednesday.
But, then again, he was right.
