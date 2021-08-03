Cindy Lange-Kubick: In perfect world, insults to humanity wouldn't be, May 6, 2006

No more war.
No more poverty.
No more disease.
No more Levitra commercials.
We can all agree that in a perfect world, such insults to humanity would no longer exist.
But a really perfect world needs more.
A lot more.
In a truly perfect world, tulips would bloom twice a year like clockwork each April and January.
Butter would be fat-free.
Painting with a broad brush would be banned.
Larry King would find new experts to interview.
In an utterly perfect world, it would be OK to ask stupid questions, have an unpopular opinion and do absolutely nothing for extremely long periods of time.
Dandelions would be a flower.
Men would experience childbirth.
Everyone would have read at least one Chekhov short story, listened to at least one Chopin piano concerto, memorized a single beautiful poem, any poem, reciting it over and over until it seeps into their heart forever.
In a perfectly perfect world, it would rain an inch every week - from midnight to 4 a.m. each Tuesday - but the air would smell like a spring shower every morning of the week.
Airplanes would never crash. Cars would be made of rubber. Chickens would live in barnyards.
Pear-shaped would be the ideal body type.
Cellulite would be a status symbol.
Race wouldn't matter.
In a perfect world, the lights on 48th Street would be timed.
The Lancaster County assessor would have more compassion.
In a perfect world, traditional families could consist of a mother and father, three children and one dog, or one parent and two kids and a crazy great-aunt who lives in the basement, or two moms or two dads or any combination thereof.
Watermelon would cost 6 cents a pound and not be imported from Chile, where it was sprayed with pesticides banned in the United States 20 years ago.
Gas would go for $1.25 a gallon.
Coffee would flow freely from fountains on every street corner.
In a perfect world, I would have invented the sticky note, the iPod and eBay.
In a perfect world, no one would be humiliated in a chichi restaurant because he or she had no idea how to pronounce crudite.
In fact, in a perfect world, crudite (cru-da-tey) would not actually be a word and everyone would simply say "mixed raw vegetables with dip, please."
In a perfect world, child care workers would earn as much money as plumbers, and schoolteachers would make more than stockbrokers.
The governor would out-earn the football coach.
Clothes wouldn't wrinkle.
Dogs would never bark at 5 a.m.
Someone else would cook dinner.
Dreams would come true.
In a perfect world, mosquitos wouldn't bite. The underdog would win. The scent of spring could be bottled and sold for pennies a gallon.
In a perfect world your waiter would never say "How's everything tasting, guys?" to a group of women who haven't had time to pick up their forks.
Fashion would not be an industry.
Rush Limbaugh would shut up.
Naptime would start at 3 p.m. Cookies would be served at 2:30.
Venetian blinds would not need dusting.
Menopause would last a week.
Someone would find a cure for male pattern baldness, not that there's anything wrong with that.
My God wouldn't be better than your God.
Squirrels would learn how to cross busy streets.
In a perfect world, cups would fit in cupholders. Butts would fit in last year's blue jeans. Everyone would fit in somewhere.
And all roads would lead home.
