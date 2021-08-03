Cindy Lange-Kubick: In perfect world, insults to humanity wouldn't be, May 6, 2006

Airplanes would never crash. Cars would be made of rubber. Chickens would live in barnyards.

Pear-shaped would be the ideal body type.

Cellulite would be a status symbol.

Race wouldn't matter.

In a perfect world, the lights on 48th Street would be timed.

The Lancaster County assessor would have more compassion.

In a perfect world, traditional families could consist of a mother and father, three children and one dog, or one parent and two kids and a crazy great-aunt who lives in the basement, or two moms or two dads or any combination thereof.

Watermelon would cost 6 cents a pound and not be imported from Chile, where it was sprayed with pesticides banned in the United States 20 years ago.

Gas would go for $1.25 a gallon.

Coffee would flow freely from fountains on every street corner.

In a perfect world, I would have invented the sticky note, the iPod and eBay.

In a perfect world, no one would be humiliated in a chichi restaurant because he or she had no idea how to pronounce crudite.