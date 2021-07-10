Cindy Lange-Kubick: I'm sick of never getting to be sick, Jan. 11, 1999

When I was growing up, my mother was never, ever sick.
It wasn't allowed.
You'd think times would have changed, but the antiquated anti-illness clause still remains in a mother's contract.
It's somewhere in the lengthy Rules of Martyrdom section along with "Give the kid the last chocolate chip cookie even if you really, really want it" and "Sigh and mutter but read another bedtime story though you're certain to miss the season premiere of "ER,' the one you waited all summer to see."
Few mothers know this, but a loophole exists for certain types of sickness -- colds, for example.
Mothers may contract colds on an every-other-year basis, but only after they have nursed their sick children back to health and only those varieties that still allow them full access to cooking utensils and steering wheels.
A mother may, on occasion, get the flu, again only after it has been strained and strengthened through four family members of whose intestinal trouble she has intimate knowledge, whose temperatures she has taken, whose baths she has run.
In all my years of parenting, I've been overcome with illness just twice.
I once went to bed an hour early with a headache.
The toilet overflowed and the dog peed on the carpet.
Another time I collapsed on the couch with a fever and hives -- after first finishing the dinner dishes and throwing in a load of towels in the laundry.
The washer went wacko during the spin cycle, then a stranger with a "Save P Street" petition came to the door and the kids refused to answer it.
I decided then it just wasn't worth it.
We have experienced a family illness already this year.
Joe started it early on a Monday morning -- all over his bedroom floor. A second child called from school two hours later. The third made it through the day and as far as the bathroom -- but not the toilet -- before losing an a la carte middle school lunch that appeared to consist of Nacho Cheese Doritos and a Kit-Kat.
By 5 p.m., I wasn't feeling so hot myself.
"Mommy doesn't feel good," I moaned to a feverish child as I climbed the stairs with a wet washcloth, a barf bucket and a glass of ice chips for the 3,873,990th time.
"Oh, poor Mommy. I'm sorry. Thanks for the ice. Could I have a Popsicle, too? My throat hurts."
I put on a white pant suit and some spare rubber-soled shoes and kept moving.
The next day, they were in various stages of recovery: One in the basement needing a blanket. One on the living room couch, thirsty. A third upstairs, in bed, looking for someone to sit with him for a minute.
It was like a step aerobics class in the intensive care unit. One wanted soup, the other cereal, a third some 7-Up in the blue glass with ice, please.
I finally collapsed at 10:30 with a 102-degree temperature and hallucinations. I moaned and thrashed through the night while everyone slept soundly.
I threw up on the linoleum and cleaned up after myself.
By breakfast, I was fine and no one the wiser.
"Next time we're sick, could you not be so crabby?" they asked.
Now that I think of it, my mother was sick once. She was 57 and her youngest child had been out of the house for 13 years.
Even then, she waited until we were on vacation and was sure we wouldn't be calling her to baby-sit the grandkids before she took to her bed.
Bless you, mother.
Here, have a Kleenex.
