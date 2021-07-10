Cindy Lange-Kubick: I'm sick of never getting to be sick, Jan. 11, 1999

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I was growing up, my mother was never, ever sick.

It wasn't allowed.

You'd think times would have changed, but the antiquated anti-illness clause still remains in a mother's contract.

It's somewhere in the lengthy Rules of Martyrdom section along with "Give the kid the last chocolate chip cookie even if you really, really want it" and "Sigh and mutter but read another bedtime story though you're certain to miss the season premiere of "ER,' the one you waited all summer to see."

Few mothers know this, but a loophole exists for certain types of sickness -- colds, for example.

Mothers may contract colds on an every-other-year basis, but only after they have nursed their sick children back to health and only those varieties that still allow them full access to cooking utensils and steering wheels.

A mother may, on occasion, get the flu, again only after it has been strained and strengthened through four family members of whose intestinal trouble she has intimate knowledge, whose temperatures she has taken, whose baths she has run.

In all my years of parenting, I've been overcome with illness just twice.