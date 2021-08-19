Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I'm asking for a Christmas Wish for my mom and family,' Dec. 22, 2013

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Before this, they lived in a house in the country. Before this, they had a yard and real bedrooms and just enough money to get by. Before this, their mom had energy - she could hang drywall and chase the cat and drive to the grocery store.

But that was all before she got sick and their dad had to go to a check-cashing place to pay for this house.

A house that isn't really a house.

It's called a Pace Arrow and it's on a street with no street sign, in a trailer park next to Wendy's on North 48th Street.

There's a tarp over the roof and plastic over the windows and their lot address on a piece of cardboard taped to the windshield.

"We always had a fantasy of having an RV," says the oldest of Lisa Arnold's three sons.

"But not this one."