Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I'm asking for a Christmas Wish for my mom and family,' Dec. 22, 2013

Before this, they lived in a house in the country. Before this, they had a yard and real bedrooms and just enough money to get by. Before this, their mom had energy - she could hang drywall and chase the cat and drive to the grocery store.
But that was all before she got sick and their dad had to go to a check-cashing place to pay for this house.
A house that isn't really a house.
It's called a Pace Arrow and it's on a street with no street sign, in a trailer park next to Wendy's on North 48th Street.
There's a tarp over the roof and plastic over the windows and their lot address on a piece of cardboard taped to the windshield.
"We always had a fantasy of having an RV," says the oldest of Lisa Arnold's three sons.
"But not this one."
Brandon Harris is trying to help his mom. He's the son who went all over town with family friend Shelby Graham, asking pizza places and gas stations and big box stores if they could put up fliers and green plastic buckets.
He's the son who handed me a pair of latex gloves when I knocked on the RV door, and offered me a mask for my nose and mouth.
It's because of his mom, he said. She contracted something called clostridium difficile this summer after a hysterectomy; it's a side effect of antibiotic treatment. C-diff for short. It's a growing problem. Almost 1 percent of hospital patients develop it.
Having it means Lisa gets bloated and dehydrated and has uncontrollable bouts of diarrhea. It means she was in the hospital most of November. It means she has to go to the emergency room to get fluids and pain medicine.
"Saturday, her stomach was so swelled up she looked like she was about to deliver twins," Brandon says.
It means she could die.
"It's really sad," Brandon says. "Me and my brothers, there's times when we don't know if she's going to make it."
What his mom has is contagious, but she keeps the RV clean, constantly wiping things down with Clorox.
And she had the kids - Brandon, 20, Eric, 16, and Christopher, 6 - tested for the bacteria. "They're all fine."
Brandon's mom looks like she could be his sister. Lisa is 35. She has wavy long hair and small black glasses and she's wearing a red Christmas shirt.
She laughs about how young she was when Brandon was born.
"It was a wonderful mistake."
She met the younger boys' dad when Brandon was a preschooler. Don Arnold is the only dad Brandon has ever known. He's on the road right now in his semi, where he sleeps most of the time, even when he's not working.
He's had to miss gigs to take care of Lisa, and the payments to the check-cashing stores keep coming.
"It about took him down," Brandon says. "He gave everything he had."
The stress is getting to them. Eric is skipping school, sleeping at a friend's house. Brandon quit work at McDonald's to be home to help his mom.
He and Shelby haven't had great luck with their plan to help Lisa have Christmas.
Lots of places turned them down. And there are a lot of words on the flier, words and a fuzzy photo of Lisa at the bottom, a tube in her nose.
Papa John's agreed to put the plastic buckets on their counters, though, and so did a Shell Station on 48th Street and Nebraska 2. Union Bank let them open up the Lisa Arnold Fund Account.
Not much money has come in so far.
"He's an awesome child," Lisa says. "Even if nothing happens, just the idea is awesome."
And Shelby comes over to help with grocery shopping and cleaning and keeping Lisa company. She made a PowerPoint about C-Diff for a college class.
"When I first met her she was always out doing something. Now she could go to Wal-Mart and come home and be exhausted and go to bed."
Thursday, Brandon and his mom and his brothers are crowded into the RV's living area - a built-in twin bed pushed up to the ceiling.
There's a TV on one end, a tiny tree beside it, two chairs, a couch with seat belts and enough floor space for feet.
It's clean and dark inside and warm from space heaters on the floor. But the plumbing is bad and their dad has to go outside to snake out the toilet drain every week.
The kitchen is a tiny area next to the living space and down a short hall is a bathroom with a curtain for a door, and a bedroom - mostly bed - where Lisa and her 6-year-old sleep.
There's a goldfish in a bowl covered with Ninja Turtle stickers.
Christopher's fish.
"He's lived in the Bee house. He's lived in the apartment and he's lived here," says Chris, a strawberry-blond Ninja Turtle-lover huddled under a fleece blanket with his mom.
"And if he lives until we get to Colorado, he's going to be in four houses."
The town of Bee was close to where the family lived before the hospital bills put them behind on their rent and their landlady sold the house, Lisa explains.
The apartment was really a cheap motel where they lived for a month until Don's savings were all gone.
And Colorado is where Lisa grew up. Her parents are gone, but she has relatives there.
It's their last-ditch plan, if they can't make it here.
And they want to make it here. They like it here.
They want to get back into a real house.
Christopher wants a Ninja Turtle remote control car and a Ninja Turtle bike for Christmas.
"Because mine got stolten."
Eric says he doesn't know what wants.
"A phone?" says Christopher. "Maybe."
Brandon can't think of anything he needs. "I really don't want nothing."
Lisa wants to get better. She wants her boys to have Christmas. She wants Don to be able to stop worrying about money.
She'd like things to be the way they were, before all this.
